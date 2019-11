The Best FIFA Football Awards™

France's midfielder Kylian Mbappe kisses the 2018 World Cup trophy

TOPSHOT - France's midfielder Kylian Mbappe kisses the 2018 World Cup trophy during a ceremony to celebrate the victory of the 2018 World Cup before the lap of honour at the end of the UEFA Nations League football match between France and Netherlands at the Stade de France stadium, in Saint-Denis, northern of Paris, on September 9, 2018. / AFP / Franck FIFE

© AFP