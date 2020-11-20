The Best FIFA Football Awards™

The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Jueves 17 de diciembre de 2020

#TheBest

Recordamos The Best 2019

20 nov. 2020

  • Así fue la entrega de los premios The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019
  • Un rostro nuevo y otro muy familiar entre las estrellas
  • El fútbol femenino estrenó dos distinciones nuevas

En 2019, la ceremonia de The Best FIFA Football Awards™ se celebró por primera vez en el famoso Teatro alla Scala de Milán. En el marco de una gala radiante, las estrellas más grandes del planeta fútbol se dieron cita en Italia para encumbrar a las que más habían brillado. El exinternacional neerlandés Ruud Gullit y la presentadora italiana Ilaria D’Amico dirigieron una velada maravillosa. El acompañamiento musical corrió a cargo de la orquesta del Teatro alla Scala, que brindó el ambiente musical perfecto para los artistas del balón que fueron condecorados en Milán como The Best.

El posado de las estrellas de #TheBest 

  • The Best FIFA Menâ€™s Coach Award finalist Jurgen Klopp

    The Best FIFA Menâ€™s Coach Award finalist Jurgen Klopp

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Menâ€™s Coach Award finalist Jurgen Klopp poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Megan Rapinoe of Reign FC and United States poses

    The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Megan Rapinoe of Reign FC and United States poses

    24 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Megan Rapinoe of Reign FC and United States poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 - Photo Booth

    The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 - Photo Booth

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalist Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona and Argentina poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Women's Player Award 2019 finalist Alex Morgan

    The Best FIFA Women's Player Award 2019 finalist Alex Morgan

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain

    The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain

    24 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Womenâ€™s Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain and Chile poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalist Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Netherlands poses for a portrait

    The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalist Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Netherlands poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23:The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalist Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Netherlands poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain and France poses for a portrait in the photo booth with his father

    The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain and France poses for a portrait in the photo booth with his father

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain and France poses for a portrait in the photo booth with his father prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalists Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe of United States

    The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalists Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe of United States

    24 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalists Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe of United States pose for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Marcelo of Real Madrid and Brazil poses for a portrait with the family in the photo booth

    The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Marcelo of Real Madrid and Brazil poses for a portrait with the family in the photo booth

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Marcelo of Real Madrid and Brazil poses for a portrait with the family in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Men's Player Award Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona and Argentina poses for a portrait with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and sons

    The Best FIFA Men's Player Award Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona and Argentina poses for a portrait with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and sons

    24 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Men's Player Award Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona and Argentina poses for a portrait with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and sons Mateo and Ciro in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award Frenkie De Jong of Barcelona and Netherland poses for a portrait

    FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award Frenkie De Jong of Barcelona and Netherland poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award Frenkie De Jong of Barcelona and Netherland poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Luka Modric of Real Madrid with his family pose for a portrait

    The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Luka Modric of Real Madrid with his family pose for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Luka Modric of Real Madrid and Croatia, his wife Vanja Bosnic and their children Ivano and Ema poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait

    The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Women's Player Award 2019 finalist Megan Rapinoe

    The Best FIFA Women's Player Award 2019 finalist Megan Rapinoe

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Megan Rapinoe of Reign FC and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait

    The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Finalist Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil poses for a portrait

    FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Finalist Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil poses for a portrait

    22 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Finalist Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil poses for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain and France poses for a portrait

    The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain and France poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain and France poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Sarina Wiegman head coach of Netherlands Women poses for a portrait

    The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Sarina Wiegman head coach of Netherlands Women poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Womenâ€™s Coach 2019 award finalist Sarina Wiegman head coach of Netherlands Women poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait

    The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • 2019 FIFA Fan Award finalist Nickollas Grecco poses with his mother Silvia Grecco for a portrait

    2019 FIFA Fan Award finalist Nickollas Grecco poses with his mother Silvia Grecco for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: 2019 FIFA Fan Award finalist Nickollas Grecco poses with his mother Silvia Grecco for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Sarina Wiegman head coach of Netherlands Women poses for a portrait

    The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Sarina Wiegman head coach of Netherlands Women poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Womenâ€™s Coach 2019 award finalist Sarina Wiegman head coach of Netherlands Women poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 2019 finalist Julie Ertz of the Chicago Red Stars and United States poses for a portrait

    The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 2019 finalist Julie Ertz of the Chicago Red Stars and United States poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 2019 finalist Julie Ertz of the Chicago Red Stars and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait

    The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait

    The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA Legend Geremi of Cameroon poses for a portrait

    FIFA Legend Geremi of Cameroon poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: FIFA Legend Geremi of Cameroon poses for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain

    The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain

    24 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Womenâ€™s Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain and Chile poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Women's Player Award  2019 finalist Alex Morgan

    The Best FIFA Women's Player Award  2019 finalist Alex Morgan

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • 2019 FIFA Fan Award finalist Justo Sanchez poses with a partner for a portrait

    2019 FIFA Fan Award finalist Justo Sanchez poses with a partner for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: 2019 FIFA Fan Award finalist Justo Sanchez poses with a partner for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait

    The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA FeWC Champion Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous of Germany poses for a portrait

    FIFA FeWC Champion Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous of Germany poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA FeWC Champion Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous of Germany poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait

    The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Finalist Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil poses for a portrait

    FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Finalist Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Finalist Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil poses for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Women's Player Award 2019 finalist Megan Rapinoe 

    The Best FIFA Women's Player Award 2019 finalist Megan Rapinoe 

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Megan Rapinoe of Reign FC and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award finalist Mauricio Pochettino, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur poses

    The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award finalist Mauricio Pochettino, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur poses

    24 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award finalist Mauricio Pochettino, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait

    The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait

    The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalist Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Netherlands poses for a portrait

    The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalist Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Netherlands poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalist Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Netherlands poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA FeWC Champion Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous of Germany poses for a portrait

    FIFA FeWC Champion Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous of Germany poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA FeWC Champion Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous of Germany poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA Legend Nuno Gomes of Portugal poses for a portrait

    FIFA Legend Nuno Gomes of Portugal poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: FIFA Legend Nuno Gomes of Portugal poses for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA FeWC Champion Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous of Germany poses for a portrait

    FIFA FeWC Champion Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous of Germany poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA FeWC Champion Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous of Germany poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait

    The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Women's Player Award 2019 finalist Alex Morgan 

    The Best FIFA Women's Player Award 2019 finalist Alex Morgan 

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait

    The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalist Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Netherlands poses for a portrait

    The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalist Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Netherlands poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) The Best FIFA Menâ€™s Player Award finalist Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Netherlands poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 2019 finalist Julie Ertz of the Chicago Red Stars and United States poses for a portrait

    The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 2019 finalist Julie Ertz of the Chicago Red Stars and United States poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 2019 finalist Julie Ertz of the Chicago Red Stars and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 2019 finalist Julie Ertz of the Chicago Red Stars and United States poses for a portrait

    The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 2019 finalist Julie Ertz of the Chicago Red Stars and United States poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 2019 finalist Julie Ertz of the Chicago Red Stars and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA Legend Karina LeBlanc of Canada poses for a portrait

    FIFA Legend Karina LeBlanc of Canada poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Karina LeBlanc of Canada poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Jill Ellis of United States poses for a portrait

    The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Jill Ellis of United States poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Jill Ellis of United States poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA Legend Maurizio Ganz of Italy poses for a portrait

    FIFA Legend Maurizio Ganz of Italy poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Maurizio Ganz of Italy poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 - Portraits

    The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 - Portraits

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Menâ€™s Coach Award finalist Jurgen Klopp, Head Coach of Liverpool poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA Legend Santiago Solari of Argentina poses for a portrait

    FIFA Legend Santiago Solari of Argentina poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Santiago Solari of Argentina poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Gary Neville of England poses for a portrait

    The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Gary Neville of England poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Gary Neville of England poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA Legend Juan Veron of Argentina poses for a portrait

    FIFA Legend Juan Veron of Argentina poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Juan Veron of Argentina poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA Legend Peter Schmeichel poses for a portrait

    FIFA Legend Peter Schmeichel poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Peter Schmeichel poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia of Denmark on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Finalist Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil poses for a portrait

    FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Finalist Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Finalist Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA Legend Tim Cahill of Australia poses for a portrait

    FIFA Legend Tim Cahill of Australia poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Tim Cahill of Australia poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA Legend Jorge Sere of Uruguay poses for a portrait

    FIFA Legend Jorge Sere of Uruguay poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Jorge Sere of Uruguay poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA Legend Maurizio Ganz of Italy poses for a portrait

    FIFA Legend Maurizio Ganz of Italy poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Maurizio Ganz of Italy poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait

    The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA Legend Francesco Toldo of Italy poses for a portrait

    FIFA Legend Francesco Toldo of Italy poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Francesco Toldo of Italy poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 finalist Nilla Fischer of Wolfsburg and Sweden poses

    The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 finalist Nilla Fischer of Wolfsburg and Sweden poses

    24 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Womenâ€™s World11 finalist Nilla Fischer of Wolfsburg and Sweden poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Valentina Giacinti of Italy Women poses for a portrait

    Valentina Giacinti of Italy Women poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Valentina Giacinti of Italy Women poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Women Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain and Chile poses for a portrait

    The Best FIFA Women Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain and Chile poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Womenâ€™s Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain and Chile poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA Leegnd Laura Georges, Secretary General of the FFF poses for a portrait

    FIFA Leegnd Laura Georges, Secretary General of the FFF poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Leegnd Laura Georges, Secretary General of the FFF poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Megan Rapinoe of Reign FC and United States poses for a portrait

    The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Megan Rapinoe of Reign FC and United States poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Megan Rapinoe of Reign FC and United States poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA Legend Bebeto of Brazil poses for a portrait

    FIFA Legend Bebeto of Brazil poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Bebeto of Brazil poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA Legend Julio Cesar of Brazil poses for a portrait

    FIFA Legend Julio Cesar of Brazil poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Julio Cesar of Brazil poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Winner Amandine Henry of Olympique Lyonnaise and France 

    The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Winner Amandine Henry of Olympique Lyonnaise and France 

    24 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Womenâ€™s World11 Winner Amandine Henry of Olympique Lyonnaise and France Women poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Award finalist Ederson of Manchester City and Brazil 

    The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Award finalist Ederson of Manchester City and Brazil 

    24 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Award finalist Ederson of Manchester City and Brazil poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus and Netherlands poses

    The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus and Netherlands poses

    24 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus and Netherlands poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA Legend Jorge Campos of Mexico poses for a portrait

    FIFA Legend Jorge Campos of Mexico poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Jorge Campos of Mexico poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA Legend Christian Karembeu of France poses for a portrait

    FIFA Legend Christian Karembeu of France poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Christian Karembeu of France poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  Legend Marcel Desailly of France poses for a portrait 

     Legend Marcel Desailly of France poses for a portrait 

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Marcel Desailly of France poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019

    Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019

    24 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA Legend Yakubu Ayegbeni of Nigeria poses for a portrait

    FIFA Legend Yakubu Ayegbeni of Nigeria poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Yakubu Aiyegbeni of Nigeria poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA Legend Sol Campbell of England poses for a portrait

    FIFA Legend Sol Campbell of England poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Sol Campbell of England poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA Legend Michael Essien of Ghana poses for a portrait

    FIFA Legend Michael Essien of Ghana poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Michael Essien of Ghana poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain

    The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain

    24 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Womenâ€™s Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain and Chile poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA Legend Alex Scott of England poses for a portrait in the photo

    FIFA Legend Alex Scott of England poses for a portrait in the photo

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Alex Scott of England poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA Legend Sergio Goycochea of Argentina poses for a portrait

    FIFA Legend Sergio Goycochea of Argentina poses for a portrait

    23 sep. 2019

    MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Sergio Goycochea of Argentina poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

1 / 80
  • The Best FIFA Menâ€™s Coach Award finalist Jurgen Klopp
  • The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Megan Rapinoe of Reign FC and United States poses
  • The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 - Photo Booth
  • The Best FIFA Women's Player Award 2019 finalist Alex Morgan
  • The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain
  • The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalist Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Netherlands poses for a portrait
  • The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain and France poses for a portrait in the photo booth with his father
  • The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalists Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe of United States
  • The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Marcelo of Real Madrid and Brazil poses for a portrait with the family in the photo booth
  • The Best FIFA Men's Player Award Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona and Argentina poses for a portrait with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and sons
  • FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award Frenkie De Jong of Barcelona and Netherland poses for a portrait
  • The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Luka Modric of Real Madrid with his family pose for a portrait
  • The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait
  • The Best FIFA Women's Player Award 2019 finalist Megan Rapinoe
  • The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait
  • FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Finalist Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil poses for a portrait
  • The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain and France poses for a portrait
  • The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Sarina Wiegman head coach of Netherlands Women poses for a portrait
  • The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait
  • 2019 FIFA Fan Award finalist Nickollas Grecco poses with his mother Silvia Grecco for a portrait
  • The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Sarina Wiegman head coach of Netherlands Women poses for a portrait
  • The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 2019 finalist Julie Ertz of the Chicago Red Stars and United States poses for a portrait
  • The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait
  • The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait
  • FIFA Legend Geremi of Cameroon poses for a portrait
  • The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain
  • The Best FIFA Women's Player Award  2019 finalist Alex Morgan
  • 2019 FIFA Fan Award finalist Justo Sanchez poses with a partner for a portrait
  • The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait
  • FIFA FeWC Champion Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous of Germany poses for a portrait
  • The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait
  • FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Finalist Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil poses for a portrait
  • The Best FIFA Women's Player Award 2019 finalist Megan Rapinoe 
  • The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award finalist Mauricio Pochettino, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur poses
  • The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait
  • The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait
  • The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalist Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Netherlands poses for a portrait
  • FIFA FeWC Champion Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous of Germany poses for a portrait
  • FIFA Legend Nuno Gomes of Portugal poses for a portrait
  • FIFA FeWC Champion Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous of Germany poses for a portrait
  • The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait
  • The Best FIFA Women's Player Award 2019 finalist Alex Morgan 
  • The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait
  • The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalist Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Netherlands poses for a portrait
  • The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 2019 finalist Julie Ertz of the Chicago Red Stars and United States poses for a portrait
  • The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 2019 finalist Julie Ertz of the Chicago Red Stars and United States poses for a portrait
  • FIFA Legend Karina LeBlanc of Canada poses for a portrait
  • The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Jill Ellis of United States poses for a portrait
  • FIFA Legend Maurizio Ganz of Italy poses for a portrait
  • The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 - Portraits
  • FIFA Legend Santiago Solari of Argentina poses for a portrait
  • The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Gary Neville of England poses for a portrait
  • FIFA Legend Juan Veron of Argentina poses for a portrait
  • FIFA Legend Peter Schmeichel poses for a portrait
  • FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Finalist Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil poses for a portrait
  • FIFA Legend Tim Cahill of Australia poses for a portrait
  • FIFA Legend Jorge Sere of Uruguay poses for a portrait
  • FIFA Legend Maurizio Ganz of Italy poses for a portrait
  • The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait
  • FIFA Legend Francesco Toldo of Italy poses for a portrait
  • The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 finalist Nilla Fischer of Wolfsburg and Sweden poses
  • Valentina Giacinti of Italy Women poses for a portrait
  • The Best FIFA Women Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain and Chile poses for a portrait
  • FIFA Leegnd Laura Georges, Secretary General of the FFF poses for a portrait
  • The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Megan Rapinoe of Reign FC and United States poses for a portrait
  • FIFA Legend Bebeto of Brazil poses for a portrait
  • FIFA Legend Julio Cesar of Brazil poses for a portrait
  • The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Winner Amandine Henry of Olympique Lyonnaise and France 
  • The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Award finalist Ederson of Manchester City and Brazil 
  • The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus and Netherlands poses
  • FIFA Legend Jorge Campos of Mexico poses for a portrait
  • FIFA Legend Christian Karembeu of France poses for a portrait
  •  Legend Marcel Desailly of France poses for a portrait 
  • Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019
  • FIFA Legend Yakubu Ayegbeni of Nigeria poses for a portrait
  • FIFA Legend Sol Campbell of England poses for a portrait
  • FIFA Legend Michael Essien of Ghana poses for a portrait
  • The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain
  • FIFA Legend Alex Scott of England poses for a portrait in the photo
  • FIFA Legend Sergio Goycochea of Argentina poses for a portrait

Estos fueron los ganadores

Premio The Best al Jugador de la FIFA: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi ha recibido seis galardones de la FIFA como mejor futbolista del mundo. Hasta su distinción en Milán, el argentino compartía el récord con Cristiano Ronaldo. Con tres premios cada uno, el brasileño Ronaldo y el francés Zinédine Zidane ocupan la tercera posición en esta tabla.

Messi interview module background
© Getty Images

Premio The Best a la Jugadora de la FIFA: Megan Rapinoe

"Después de jugar muchos años con Megan, ya había visto de primera mano qué la hace tan especial, pero en el Mundial le demostró al resto del mundo por qué merece tanto este honor. Sigue superándose y cumpliendo en los momentos de presión, y fue un factor importantísimo en nuestra victoria en el Mundial. Por supuesto, merece todos los premios que está recibiendo".

Alex Morgan, sobre su compañera

Premio The Best al Entrenador de Fútbol Masculino de la FIFA: Juergen Klopp

Premio The Best al Entrenador de Fútbol Femenino de la FIFA: Jill Ellis

The Best FIFA Women's Coach Award Winner Jill Ellis of United States
© Getty Images

"Es increíble; muy especial y un verdadero honor. Me siento muy dichosa de tenerlo. Represento a muchísimas otras personas. Ganar este premio dos veces es increíble. Sin las jugadoras y todo el cuerpo técnico no se consiguen estas cosas; verdaderamente es un premio de grupo. Mis jugadoras tuvieron un verano extraordinario. Les debo muchísimo".

Premio The Best al Guardameta de la FIFA: Alisson

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Award Winner Alisson Becker of Liverpool 
© Getty Images

El fútbol femenino ocupó un lugar privilegiado en la gala. Al fin y al cabo, en la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA que se disputó el año pasado en Francia se batieron numerosos récords. Así, se entregó por primera vez el Premio The Best a la Guardameta de la FIFA, que fue a parar a manos de la arquera neerlandesa Sari van Veenendaal.

Premio The Best a la Guardameta de la FIFA: Sari van Veenendaal

Premio Puskás de la FIFA: Daniel Zsori

Con 18 años y 11 meses, Daniel Zsori se convirtió en el ganador del Premio Puskás de la FIFA más joven de la historia. Le arrebató el récord a Neymar, que tenía 19 años y 11 meses cuando recibió el Premio Puskás de la FIFA en enero de 2012.

Premio a la Afición de la FIFA: Silvia Grecco

Los aficionados al fútbol de todo el mundo votaron por Silvia Grecco. Su hijo Nikollas es ciego, y también se le ha diagnosticado un autismo leve. El amor por el fútbol que ha sentido Silvia toda su vida la ha guiado en sus métodos para ayudar a Nikollas a hacer frente a la vida diaria. Además, esta hincha acérrima del Palmeiras ha transmitido su fanática pasión a su hijo, a quien lleva a los partidos y, una vez allí, le narra todo lo que acontece. Esta historia brasileña recibió el 58,36 % de los votos.

Premio Fair Play de la FIFA: Marcelo Bielsa y la plantilla del Leeds United

El Premio Fair Play de la FIFA fue para Marcelo Bielsa. El técnico argentino antepuso los valores de la deportividad al posible ascenso de su equipo. En el partido decisivo, el Leeds United se adelantó en el marcador mientras un jugador del equipo contrario yacía sobre el césped. En ese momento, el entrenador ordenó a los suyos que se dejaran empatar, un gesto que acabó costándole el ascenso.

Marcelo Bielsa manager of Leeds United
© Getty Images

En el FIFA FIFPro World11 Masculino 2019 vimos varias caras nuevas. El arquero brasileño Alisson entró por primera vez en el equipo ideal del año, mientras que Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong y Virgil van Dijk representaron a Países Bajos. En el resto de posiciones no hubo cambios con respecto a 2018: Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé y Lionel Messi mantuvieron su puesto. Ambos equipos ideales fueron elegidos por miles de futbolistas de todo el planeta.

FIFA FIFPro Men's World 11 Players of the Year pose
© Getty Images

Otra de las novedades en la ceremonia de The Best FIFA Football Awards fue la inclusión del once ideal femenino. FIFA y FIFPro confeccionaron conjuntamente el FIFA FIFPro World11 Femenino, en el que destacaron las grandes estrellas de la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™.

FIFA FIFPro World 11 Femenino: Sari van Veenendaal; Lucy Bronze, Nilla Fischer, Kelley O’Hara, Wendie Renard; Julie Ertz, Amandine Henry, Rose Lavelle; Marta, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe

FIFA FIFPro Women's World 11 Players of the year pose
© Getty Images

Notas recomendadas

The Best FIFA Football Awards trophy

#TheBest

Los premios The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2020 se celebrarán el próximo 17...

20 nov. 2020

Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe pose

The Best FIFA Football Awards

El mundo aclama a Messi y Rapinoe

23 sep. 2019

Megan Rapinoe meets Lindsay, an LGBT+ activist.

Fan Movement

Lindsay conoce a Rapinoe

11 oct. 2019

Megan Rapinoe poses with The Best FIFA Women's Player award. Gareth Cattermole/FIFA via Getty Images .

The Best FIFA Football Awards

Rapinoe: “Estoy bastante cerca de mi mejor versión”

23 sep. 2019

 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp poses for a portrait

The Best FIFA Football Awards

Klopp: "Soy quien soy gracias a mis jugadores y a mi familia"

25 sep. 2019

The Best FIFA Women's Coach Jill Ellis of United States poses for a photo with her award

The Best FIFA Football Awards

Ellis: "Ha sido un viaje alucinante"

25 sep. 2019

The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan 

The Best FIFA Football Awards

Morgan: "Arriesgamos, apostamos por nosotras y valió la pena"

01 oct. 2019

Lionel Messi poses with The Best FIFA Men's Player award.

The Best FIFA Football Awards

Messi: "Lo principal es lo colectivo"  

23 sep. 2019

La ceremonia de The Best en imágenes

The Best FIFA Football Awards

La ceremonia de The Best en imágenes

23 sep. 2019

La alfombra verde de los The Best 2019

The Best FIFA Football Awards

La alfombra verde de los The Best 2019

23 sep. 2019

El posado de las estrellas de #TheBest 

The Best FIFA Football Awards

El posado de las estrellas de #TheBest 

23 sep. 2019

The Best Jugador de la FIFA 2019: el discurso de Lionel Messi

The Best FIFA Football Awards

The Best Jugador de la FIFA 2019: el discurso de L...

23 sep. 2019

The Best Jugadora de la FIFA 2019: el discurso de Megan Rapinoe

The Best FIFA Football Awards

The Best Jugadora de la FIFA 2019: el discurso de ...

23 sep. 2019

The Best 2019: Cuando el amor de una madre se hace global

The Best FIFA Football Awards

The Best 2019: Cuando el amor de una madre se hace...

02 oct. 2019

The Best: La película

The Best FIFA Football Awards

The Best: La película

26 sep. 2019

The Best Premio Fair Play de la FIFA 2019: Marcelo Bielsa y el Leeds United

The Best FIFA Football Awards

The Best Premio Fair Play de la FIFA 2019: Marcelo...

23 sep. 2019

The Best Guardameta de la FIFA 2019: Sari van Veenendaal

The Best FIFA Football Awards

The Best Guardameta de la FIFA 2019: Sari van Veen...

23 sep. 2019

The Best Premio Puskás de la FIFA 2019: Daniel Zsori

The Best FIFA Football Awards

The Best Premio Puskás de la FIFA 2019: Daniel Zso...

23 sep. 2019

Premio a la Afición de la FIFA 2019: Silvia Grecco

The Best FIFA Football Awards

Premio a la Afición de la FIFA 2019: Silvia Grecco

23 sep. 2019

The Best Guardameta de la FIFA 2019: Alisson Becker

The Best FIFA Football Awards

The Best Guardameta de la FIFA 2019: Alisson Becke...

23 sep. 2019

The Best Entrenador de la FIFA 2019: Juergen Klopp

The Best FIFA Football Awards

The Best Entrenador de la FIFA 2019: Juergen Klopp

23 sep. 2019

The Best Entrenadora de la FIFA 2019: Jill Ellis

The Best FIFA Football Awards

The Best Entrenadora de la FIFA 2019: Jill Ellis

23 sep. 2019