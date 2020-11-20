#TheBest
Recordamos The Best 2019
20 nov. 2020
- Así fue la entrega de los premios The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019™
- Un rostro nuevo y otro muy familiar entre las estrellas
- El fútbol femenino estrenó dos distinciones nuevas
En 2019, la ceremonia de The Best FIFA Football Awards™ se celebró por primera vez en el famoso Teatro alla Scala de Milán. En el marco de una gala radiante, las estrellas más grandes del planeta fútbol se dieron cita en Italia para encumbrar a las que más habían brillado. El exinternacional neerlandés Ruud Gullit y la presentadora italiana Ilaria D’Amico dirigieron una velada maravillosa. El acompañamiento musical corrió a cargo de la orquesta del Teatro alla Scala, que brindó el ambiente musical perfecto para los artistas del balón que fueron condecorados en Milán como The Best.
El posado de las estrellas de #TheBest
The Best FIFA Menâ€™s Coach Award finalist Jurgen Klopp
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Menâ€™s Coach Award finalist Jurgen Klopp poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Megan Rapinoe of Reign FC and United States poses
24 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Megan Rapinoe of Reign FC and United States poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 - Photo Booth
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalist Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona and Argentina poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best FIFA Women's Player Award 2019 finalist Alex Morgan
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain
24 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Womenâ€™s Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain and Chile poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalist Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Netherlands poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23:The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalist Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Netherlands poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain and France poses for a portrait in the photo booth with his father
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain and France poses for a portrait in the photo booth with his father prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalists Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe of United States
24 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalists Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe of United States pose for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Marcelo of Real Madrid and Brazil poses for a portrait with the family in the photo booth
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Marcelo of Real Madrid and Brazil poses for a portrait with the family in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best FIFA Men's Player Award Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona and Argentina poses for a portrait with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and sons
24 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Men's Player Award Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona and Argentina poses for a portrait with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and sons Mateo and Ciro in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award Frenkie De Jong of Barcelona and Netherland poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award Frenkie De Jong of Barcelona and Netherland poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Luka Modric of Real Madrid with his family pose for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Luka Modric of Real Madrid and Croatia, his wife Vanja Bosnic and their children Ivano and Ema poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best FIFA Women's Player Award 2019 finalist Megan Rapinoe
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Megan Rapinoe of Reign FC and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Finalist Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil poses for a portrait
22 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Finalist Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil poses for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain and France poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain and France poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Sarina Wiegman head coach of Netherlands Women poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Womenâ€™s Coach 2019 award finalist Sarina Wiegman head coach of Netherlands Women poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
2019 FIFA Fan Award finalist Nickollas Grecco poses with his mother Silvia Grecco for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: 2019 FIFA Fan Award finalist Nickollas Grecco poses with his mother Silvia Grecco for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 2019 finalist Julie Ertz of the Chicago Red Stars and United States poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 2019 finalist Julie Ertz of the Chicago Red Stars and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Legend Geremi of Cameroon poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: FIFA Legend Geremi of Cameroon poses for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
2019 FIFA Fan Award finalist Justo Sanchez poses with a partner for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: 2019 FIFA Fan Award finalist Justo Sanchez poses with a partner for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA FeWC Champion Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous of Germany poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA FeWC Champion Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous of Germany poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award finalist Mauricio Pochettino, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur poses
24 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award finalist Mauricio Pochettino, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalist Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Netherlands poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalist Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Netherlands poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Legend Nuno Gomes of Portugal poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: FIFA Legend Nuno Gomes of Portugal poses for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalist Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Netherlands poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) The Best FIFA Menâ€™s Player Award finalist Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Netherlands poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 2019 finalist Julie Ertz of the Chicago Red Stars and United States poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 2019 finalist Julie Ertz of the Chicago Red Stars and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Legend Karina LeBlanc of Canada poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Karina LeBlanc of Canada poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Jill Ellis of United States poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Jill Ellis of United States poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Legend Maurizio Ganz of Italy poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Maurizio Ganz of Italy poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 - Portraits
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Menâ€™s Coach Award finalist Jurgen Klopp, Head Coach of Liverpool poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Legend Santiago Solari of Argentina poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Santiago Solari of Argentina poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Gary Neville of England poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Gary Neville of England poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Legend Juan Veron of Argentina poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Juan Veron of Argentina poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Legend Peter Schmeichel poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Peter Schmeichel poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia of Denmark on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Finalist Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Finalist Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Legend Tim Cahill of Australia poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Tim Cahill of Australia poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Legend Jorge Sere of Uruguay poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Jorge Sere of Uruguay poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Legend Francesco Toldo of Italy poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Francesco Toldo of Italy poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 finalist Nilla Fischer of Wolfsburg and Sweden poses
24 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Womenâ€™s World11 finalist Nilla Fischer of Wolfsburg and Sweden poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Valentina Giacinti of Italy Women poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Valentina Giacinti of Italy Women poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best FIFA Women Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain and Chile poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Womenâ€™s Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain and Chile poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Leegnd Laura Georges, Secretary General of the FFF poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Leegnd Laura Georges, Secretary General of the FFF poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Megan Rapinoe of Reign FC and United States poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Megan Rapinoe of Reign FC and United States poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Legend Bebeto of Brazil poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Bebeto of Brazil poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Legend Julio Cesar of Brazil poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Julio Cesar of Brazil poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Winner Amandine Henry of Olympique Lyonnaise and France
24 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Womenâ€™s World11 Winner Amandine Henry of Olympique Lyonnaise and France Women poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Award finalist Ederson of Manchester City and Brazil
24 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Award finalist Ederson of Manchester City and Brazil poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus and Netherlands poses
24 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus and Netherlands poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Legend Jorge Campos of Mexico poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Jorge Campos of Mexico poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Legend Christian Karembeu of France poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Christian Karembeu of France poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Legend Marcel Desailly of France poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Marcel Desailly of France poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019
24 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Legend Yakubu Ayegbeni of Nigeria poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Yakubu Aiyegbeni of Nigeria poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Legend Sol Campbell of England poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Sol Campbell of England poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Legend Michael Essien of Ghana poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Michael Essien of Ghana poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Legend Alex Scott of England poses for a portrait in the photo
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Alex Scott of England poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Legend Sergio Goycochea of Argentina poses for a portrait
23 sep. 2019
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Sergio Goycochea of Argentina poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Estos fueron los ganadores
Premio The Best al Jugador de la FIFA: Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi ha recibido seis galardones de la FIFA como mejor futbolista del mundo. Hasta su distinción en Milán, el argentino compartía el récord con Cristiano Ronaldo. Con tres premios cada uno, el brasileño Ronaldo y el francés Zinédine Zidane ocupan la tercera posición en esta tabla.
Premio The Best a la Jugadora de la FIFA: Megan Rapinoe
"Después de jugar muchos años con Megan, ya había visto de primera mano qué la hace tan especial, pero en el Mundial le demostró al resto del mundo por qué merece tanto este honor. Sigue superándose y cumpliendo en los momentos de presión, y fue un factor importantísimo en nuestra victoria en el Mundial. Por supuesto, merece todos los premios que está recibiendo".
Alex Morgan, sobre su compañera
Premio The Best al Entrenador de Fútbol Masculino de la FIFA: Juergen Klopp
Premio The Best al Entrenador de Fútbol Femenino de la FIFA: Jill Ellis
"Es increíble; muy especial y un verdadero honor. Me siento muy dichosa de tenerlo. Represento a muchísimas otras personas. Ganar este premio dos veces es increíble. Sin las jugadoras y todo el cuerpo técnico no se consiguen estas cosas; verdaderamente es un premio de grupo. Mis jugadoras tuvieron un verano extraordinario. Les debo muchísimo".
Premio The Best al Guardameta de la FIFA: Alisson
El fútbol femenino ocupó un lugar privilegiado en la gala. Al fin y al cabo, en la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA que se disputó el año pasado en Francia se batieron numerosos récords. Así, se entregó por primera vez el Premio The Best a la Guardameta de la FIFA, que fue a parar a manos de la arquera neerlandesa Sari van Veenendaal.
Premio The Best a la Guardameta de la FIFA: Sari van Veenendaal
Premio Puskás de la FIFA: Daniel Zsori
Con 18 años y 11 meses, Daniel Zsori se convirtió en el ganador del Premio Puskás de la FIFA más joven de la historia. Le arrebató el récord a Neymar, que tenía 19 años y 11 meses cuando recibió el Premio Puskás de la FIFA en enero de 2012.
Premio a la Afición de la FIFA: Silvia Grecco
Los aficionados al fútbol de todo el mundo votaron por Silvia Grecco. Su hijo Nikollas es ciego, y también se le ha diagnosticado un autismo leve. El amor por el fútbol que ha sentido Silvia toda su vida la ha guiado en sus métodos para ayudar a Nikollas a hacer frente a la vida diaria. Además, esta hincha acérrima del Palmeiras ha transmitido su fanática pasión a su hijo, a quien lleva a los partidos y, una vez allí, le narra todo lo que acontece. Esta historia brasileña recibió el 58,36 % de los votos.
Premio Fair Play de la FIFA: Marcelo Bielsa y la plantilla del Leeds United
El Premio Fair Play de la FIFA fue para Marcelo Bielsa. El técnico argentino antepuso los valores de la deportividad al posible ascenso de su equipo. En el partido decisivo, el Leeds United se adelantó en el marcador mientras un jugador del equipo contrario yacía sobre el césped. En ese momento, el entrenador ordenó a los suyos que se dejaran empatar, un gesto que acabó costándole el ascenso.
En el FIFA FIFPro World11 Masculino 2019 vimos varias caras nuevas. El arquero brasileño Alisson entró por primera vez en el equipo ideal del año, mientras que Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong y Virgil van Dijk representaron a Países Bajos. En el resto de posiciones no hubo cambios con respecto a 2018: Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé y Lionel Messi mantuvieron su puesto. Ambos equipos ideales fueron elegidos por miles de futbolistas de todo el planeta.
Otra de las novedades en la ceremonia de The Best FIFA Football Awards fue la inclusión del once ideal femenino. FIFA y FIFPro confeccionaron conjuntamente el FIFA FIFPro World11 Femenino, en el que destacaron las grandes estrellas de la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™.
FIFA FIFPro World 11 Femenino: Sari van Veenendaal; Lucy Bronze, Nilla Fischer, Kelley O’Hara, Wendie Renard; Julie Ertz, Amandine Henry, Rose Lavelle; Marta, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe