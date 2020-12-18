- Sinclair se convirtió en la máxima goleadora internacional de todos los tiempos
- La artillera fue distinguida en los premios The Best FIFA Football Awards™
- Sinclair instó a las jóvenes a perseguir sus sueños
Christine Sinclair comenzó el año convirtiéndose en la máxima goleadora internacional de la historia. Y lo termina con una distinción en los premios The Best FIFA Football Awards™ por alcanzar ese hito tan significativo.
"Perseguid vuestros sueños", aconsejó la leyenda canadiense a las jóvenes. "Id a por ellos. Poned ese extra de trabajo. Todos los aquí presentes hoy son el vivo ejemplo de que a veces esos sueños locos y disparatados que tenemos de niños, se hacen realidad".
⭐️ Máximas goleadoras del fútbol internacional
|Jugadora
|País
|Goles
|Internacionalidades
|Promedio de goles/partido
|Christine Sinclair
|Canadá
|186
|296
|0.63
|Abby Wambach
|Estados Unidos
|184
|256
|0.72
|Mia Hamm
|Estados Unidos
|158
|275
|0.57
|Kristine Lilly
|Estados Unidos
|130
|352
|0.37
|Birgit Prinz
|Alemania
|128
|214
|0.60
🎙 La reacción de Sinclair en enero
Christine, ¿qué sintió al convertirse en la máxima goleadora internacional de la historia?
Es un gran honor y un hito impresionante. Pero, sinceramente, solté un suspiro de alivio y me quité un peso de encima, porque era algo que llevaba años gestándose. Fue una cuenta atrás y los goles iban cayendo poco a poco. Sentí un gran alivio, no voy a mentir.
¿Cómo fue eso de recibir la felicitación de la propia Abby Wambach?
Fue increíble la cantidad de gente que se puso en contacto conmigo después de batir el récord. Lógicamente, recibir la enhorabuena de Abby, así como de infinidad de jugadoras del pasado, tanto compañeras como rivales, fue muy especial. El mundo del fútbol es bastante pequeño y en momentos así te das cuenta de lo unidas que estamos todas.
🎙 La reacción del resto del mundo
"Mi enhorabuena por este histórico y excepcional logro", escribió Gianni Infantino, presidente de la FIFA, en una carta dirigida a Sinclair nada más superar el récord. "Lo conseguiste gracias a tu tremendo compromiso, tu motivación ejemplar, mucho trabajo duro y una increíble pasión por el fútbol. Tus cualidades humanas y talento, por no mencionar tu destacada contribución a la popularidad y crecimiento del fútbol femenino, merecen toda nuestra admiración".
📸 Una carrera en imágenes
Christine Sinclair (CAN)
-
Christine Sinclair of Canada celebrates after receiving the bronze medal
14 ago. 2012
La estrella de la selección canadiense cumple 32 años y FIFA.com se une a las felicitación con esta selección de imágenes. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Christine Sinclair of Canada celebrates
13 sep. 2012
COVENTRY, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 28: Christine Sinclair of Canada celebrate during the Women's Football first round Group F Match between Canada and South Africa on Day 1 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at City of Coventry Stadium on July 28, 2012 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Francis Bompard/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Tobin Heath of USA challenges for the ball with Christie Sinclair of Canada
06 ago. 2012
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Tobin Heath of USA challenges for the ball with Christie Sinclair of Canada during the Women's Football Semi Final match between Canada and USA, on Day 10 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Old Trafford on August 6, 2012 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stuart Franklin - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Christie Sinclair; Tobin Heath
© Getty Images
-
Christine Sinclair of Canada battles with Rachel Buehler of USA
06 ago. 2012
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Christine Sinclaire of Canada battles with Rachel Buehler of USA during the Women's Football Semi Final match between Canada and USA, on Day 10 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Old Trafford on August 6, 2012 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jamie McDonald - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Christine Sinclaire; Rachel Buehler
© Getty Images
-
Canada's forward Christine Sinclair celebrates
06 ago. 2012
Canada's forward Christine Sinclair celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the London 2012 Olympic Games womens semi final football match between USA and Canada at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England on August 6, 2012.
© AFP
-
Christine Sinclair of Canada in action
04 ago. 2012
COVENTRY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Christine Sinclair of Canada in action during the Women's Football Quarter Final match between Great Britain and Canada, on Day 7 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at City of Coventry Stadium on August 3, 2012 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Jamie McDonald - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Christine Sinclair
© Getty Images
-
Christine Sinclair of Canada celebrates scoring their second goal.
03 ago. 2012
Christine Sinclair of Canada celebrates scoring their second goal during the Women's Football Quarter Final match between Great Britain and Canada, on Day 7 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at City of Coventry Stadium on August 3, 2012 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Christine Sinclair of Canada celebrates scoring
28 jul. 2012
COVENTRY, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Christine Sinclair of Canada celebrates scoring a goal during the Women's Football first round Group F Match of the London 2012 Olympic Games between Canada and South Africa,>> at City of Coventry Stadium on July 28, 2012 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Christine Sinclair of Canada celebrates
28 jul. 2012
COVENTRY, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Christine Sinclair of Canada celebrates scoring a goal during the Women's Football first round Group F Match of the London 2012 Olympic Games between Canada and South Africa,>> at City of Coventry Stadium on July 28, 2012 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Christine Sinclair of Canada signs autographs for fans after the final
30 ene. 2012
VANCOUVER, CANADA - JANUARY 29: Christine Sinclair of Canada signs autographs for fans after the championship game of the 2012 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament against the United Sates at BC Place on January 29, 2012 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Christine Sinclair of Canada celebrates with teammates Melissa Tancredi
28 abr. 2017
Christine Sinclair 12 of Canada celebrates with teammates Melissa Tancredi 14 and Brittany Timko 17 after defeating Mexico 3-1 in the semifinals of the 2012 CONCACAF WomenÃs Olympic Qualifying Tournament at BC Place on January 27, 2012 in Vancouver
© Getty Images
-
Christine Sinclair #12 of Canada celebrates after scroing her second goal
28 ene. 2012
VANCOUVER, CANADA - JANUARY 27: Christine Sinclair #12 of Canada celebrates after scroing her second goal of the game against Mexico during the second half of semifinals action of the 2012 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament at BC Place on January 27, 2012 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Christine Sinclair #12 of Canada is pursued by Kimberley Boulos #15 of Haiti
21 jul. 2012
VANCOUVER, CANADA - JANUARY 19: Christine Sinclair #12 of Canada is pursued by Kimberley Boulos #15 of Haiti during the 2012 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament at BC Place on January 19, 2012 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Western New York Flash’s Christine Sinclair against Atlanta Beat
15 ago. 2011
Western New York Flash’s Christine Sinclair against Atlanta Beat (ISI Photos | Mark Novak)
© Others
-
Canada´s striker Christine Sinclair wears a mask prior to the Canada vs Nigeria Group A match
05 jul. 2011
Canada´s striker Christine Sinclair wears a mask prior to the Canada vs Nigeria Group A match of the FIFA women's football World Cup on July 5, 2011 in Dresden, eastern Germany. AFP PHOTO / ROBERT MICHAEL
© AFP
-
Christine Sinclair of Canada reacts
01 jul. 2011
BOCHUM, GERMANY - JUNE 30: Christine Sinclair of Canada reacts during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2011 Group A match between Canada and France at the Fifa Womens World Cup Stadium on June 30, 2011 in Bochum, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Christine Sinclair of Canada shows her dissapointment
01 jul. 2011
BOCHUM, GERMANY - JUNE 30: Christine Sinclair of Canada shows her dissapointment after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2011 Group A match between Canada and France at the Fifa Womens World Cup Stadium on June 30, 2011 in Bochum, Germany. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Christine Sinclair of Canada
30 jun. 2011
BOCHUM, GERMANY - JUNE 30: Christine Sinclair of Canada looks on during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2011 Group A match between Canada and France at Rewirpower Stadium on June 30, 2011 in Bochum, Germany. (Photo by Joern Pollex/Bongarts/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Christine Sinclair of Canada clears under pressure from Saskia Bartusiak of Germany
29 jun. 2011
BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 26: Christine Sinclair of Canada clears under pressure from Saskia Bartusiak of Germany during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2011 Group A match between Germany and Canada at Olympic Stadium on June 26, 2011 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Christine Sinclair of Canada reacts
27 jun. 2011
BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 26: Christine Sinclair of Canada reacts to an early miss during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2011 Group A match between Germany and Canada at Olympic Stadium on June 26, 2011 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Christine Sinclair of Canada celebrates her goal with Sophie Schmidt
27 jun. 2011
BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 26: Christine Sinclair of Canada celebrates her goal with Sophie Schmidt during the FIFA Women's World Cup Group A match between Germany and Canada at Olympic Stadium on June 26, 2011 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Christine Sinclair of Canada looks dejected
27 jun. 2011
BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 26: Christine Sinclair of Canada looks dejected after the FIFA Women's World Cup Group A match between Germany and Canada at Olympic Stadium on June 26, 2011 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Simonme Laudehr (R) of Germany and Christine Sinclair (L) of Canada battle for the ball
26 jun. 2011
Simonme Laudehr (R) of Germany and Christine Sinclair (L) of Canada battle for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2011 Group A match between Germany and Canada at Olympic stadium on June 26, 2011 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Christine Sinclair of Canada gestures
25 jun. 2011
Christine Sinclair (L) of Canada gestures during the Canada Women national team training session at Mommsen stadium on June 24, 2011 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Christine Sinclair of Canada attends the Women's Football Campaign Press Conference
24 jun. 2011
BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 24: Christine Sinclair of Canada attends the Women's Football Campaign Press Conference at Olympic stadium on June 24, 2011 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Christine SINCLAIR (CAN)
22 jun. 2011
Christine SINCLAIR (CAN)
© FIFA.com
-
Christine SINCLAIR (CAN)
22 jun. 2011
Christine SINCLAIR (CAN)
© FIFA.com
-
Christine SINCLAIR (CAN)
22 jun. 2011
Christine SINCLAIR (CAN)
© FIFA.com
-
Christine SINCLAIR (CAN)
22 jun. 2011
Christine SINCLAIR (CAN)
© FIFA.com