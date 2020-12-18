The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Tobin Heath of USA challenges for the ball with Christie Sinclair of Canada

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Tobin Heath of USA challenges for the ball with Christie Sinclair of Canada during the Women's Football Semi Final match between Canada and USA, on Day 10 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Old Trafford on August 6, 2012 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stuart Franklin - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Christie Sinclair; Tobin Heath



© Getty Images