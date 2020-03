Former 🇮🇳 women's team captain and the 'Durga' of #IndianFootball Bembem Devi will be conferred the Padma Shri award.



She will be the 7⃣th footballer and 1⃣st female player to receive the honour for her immense contribution to the sport 🙌🎖#ShePower #BackTheBlue #PadmaAwards pic.twitter.com/Vkj2HLuGqz