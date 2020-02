View this post on Instagram

Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai have been confirmed as the five host cities for the #U17WWC in #India. Sixteen teams will compete to lift the coveted trophy in Navi Mumbai on 21 November. The Official Slogan – Kick Off The Dream™ – was also unveiled today. A powerful message that aims to encourage and inspire both men and women to pursue their dreams and help to kick start a new era for #womensfootball in the country. 🇮🇳❤⚽️