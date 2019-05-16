Copa Mundial Femenina Sub-17 de la FIFA Uruguay 2018

Ana Tejada of Spain and Maria Mendez of Spain hug in the locker room

MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - DECEMBER 1: Ana Tejada of Spain and Maria Mendez of Spain hug in the locker room after winning the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 final match between Spain and Mexico at Estadio Charrua on December 1, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images