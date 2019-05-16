Copa Mundial Femenina Sub-17 de la FIFA Uruguay 2018

13 noviembre - 1 diciembre
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - NOVEMBER 13: Referee Yamashita Yoshimi during the Group A match between New Zealand and Finland during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 at Charrua Stadium on November 13, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - DECEMBER 01: Grace Wisnewski (R) and Kelli Brown of New Zealand celebrate a scored goal during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 3rd place match between New Zealand and Canada at Estadio Charrua on December 1, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - DECEMBER 01: Nicole Perez of Mexico poses with adidas Silver Ball Award after the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 final match between Spain and Mexico at Estadio Charrua on December 1, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
MALDONADO, URUGUAY - NOVEMBER 20: Aino Vuorinen of Finland celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of her team during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 group A match between Finland and Uruguay at Estadio Domingo Gurgueno Miguel on November 20, 2018 in Maldonado, Uruguay. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - DECEMBER 1: Eva Navarro of Spain celebrates after the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 final match between Spain and Mexico at Estadio Charrua on December 1, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - DECEMBER 01: Players of Spain celebrate with the champions trophy after the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 final match between Spain and Mexico at Estadio Charrua on December 1, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - DECEMBER 01: Claudia Pina of Spain celebrates after winning the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 final match between Spain and Mexico at Estadio Charrua on December 1, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - DECEMBER 01: Catalina Coll of Spain poses with adidas Golden Glove Trophy after the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 final match between Spain and Mexico at Estadio Charrua on December 1, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - DECEMBER 01: Claudia Pina (L) of Spain and Nicole Perez of Mexico poses with adidas Golden and Silver Ball Award after the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 final match between Spain and Mexico at Estadio Charrua on December 1, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - DECEMBER 01: Nicole Perez of Mexico poses with adidas Golden Ball Award after the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 final match between Spain and Mexico at Estadio Charrua on December 1, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - DECEMBER 01: The New Zealand Team pose for photo after the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 final match between Spain and Mexico at Estadio Charrua on December 1, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
España conquistó el título en la Copa Mundial Femenina Sub-17 de la FIFA Uruguay 2018, y se convirtió así en el quinto país que se proclama campeón del mundo en esta categoría. Su triunfo le sirvió también para olvidar la derrota en la final de Costa Rica 2014. La _Rojita_ ascendió a lo más alto de un podio inédito hasta la fecha, en el que México y Nueva Zelanda subieron al segundo y tercer escalón, respectivamente, contra todo pronóstico.
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - DECEMBER 01: Head coach of Spain ToÃ±a Is and her players celebrate with the trophy after winning the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 final match between Spain and Mexico at Estadio Charrua on December 1, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - DECEMBER 01: Head coach of Spain ToÃ±a Is kisses the champions trophy after the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 final match between Spain and Mexico at Estadio Charrua on December 1, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - DECEMBER 01: Eva Navarro and Claudia Pina of Spain celebrate with the champions trophy after the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 final match between Spain and Mexico at Estadio Charrua on December 1, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - DECEMBER 01: Eva Navarro of Spain kisses the champions trophy after the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 final match between Spain and Mexico at Estadio Charrua on December 1, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - DECEMBER 1: Claudia Pina of Spain celebrates after the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 final match between Spain and Mexico at Estadio Charrua on December 1, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - DECEMBER 1: Spain celebrates after the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 final match between Spain and Mexico at Estadio Charrua on December 1, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - DECEMBER 1: Spain celebrates after the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 final match between Spain and Mexico at Estadio Charrua on December 1, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - DECEMBER 1: Head coach of Spain ToÃ±a Is is tossed in the air during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 final match between Spain and Mexico at Estadio Charrua on December 1, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - DECEMBER 1: Front left, Isabel Pala and front right Irene Lopez of Spain dance in the locker room with teammates during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 final match between Spain and Mexico at Estadio Charrua on December 1, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - DECEMBER 1: From left, Eva Navarro, Claudia Pina and Jana Fernandez of Spain celebrate after winning the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 final match between Spain and Mexico at Estadio Charrua on December 1, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - DECEMBER 1: Jana Fernandez of Spain and Paula Arana celebrate after winning the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 final match between Spain and Mexico at Estadio Charrua on December 1, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - DECEMBER 1: Ana Tejada of Spain and Maria Mendez of Spain hug in the locker room after winning the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 final match between Spain and Mexico at Estadio Charrua on December 1, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - DECEMBER 1: Nerea Nevado and Maria Mendez of Spain hug during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 final match between Spain and Mexico at Estadio Charrua on December 1, 2018 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
