- Primera victoria de los africanos en la historia del torneo
- El zurdo Zito, una pesadilla para Nueva Zelanda
- Próxima jornada: Angola-Canadá y Brasil-Nueva Zelanda
Angola se estrenó en la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™ con una muy buena victoria por 2-1 ante Nueva Zelanda, en el segundo partido del Grupo A, el local goleó por 4-1 a Canadá en el Estadio Bezerrão, de Brasilia (Gama). El partido corresponde el Grupo A..
El análisis
Nueva Zelanda
El campeón de Oceanía se vio superado por la capacidad física y técnica angoleña. Sólo en algunos pasajes pudo imponer su orden aunque con poca profundidad. El gol del empate transitorio terminó siendo sucio pero el caño previo de Matthew Garbett fue para enmarcar.
Angola
La presentación de Las Palancas Negras en su primer partido en la historia del torneo no pudo ser mejor: con un juego explosivo y muy vertical fue superior a su rival. La zurda de Zito jugando a la derecha fue una pesadilla para los All Whites. Tras el gol en contra que supuso el 2-1 se vio lo mejor de los africanos.
Lo que viene
29 de octubre
Grupo A
Angola - Canadá (Brasília/Gama, 17:00 hora local)
Brasil - Nueva Zelanda (Brasília/Gama, 20:00 hora local)
Brasil 2019: Nueva Zelanda - Angola
-
Kris Naicker of New Zealand struggles for the ball with Capita of Angola
27 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 26: Kris Naicker of New Zealand struggles for the ball with Capita of Angola during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between New Zealand and Angola at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.
© Getty Images
-
New Zealand v Angola - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
27 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 26: Players of Angola celebrate a scored goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between New Zealand and Angola at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.
© Getty Images
-
Matthew Garbett of New Zealand struggles for the ball with Tino of Angola
27 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 26: Matthew Garbett of New Zealand struggles for the ball with Tino of Angola during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between New Zealand and Angola at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.
© Getty Images
-
Harry Bark of New Zealand struggles for the ball with Pedro of Angola
27 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 26: Harry Bark of New Zealand struggles for the ball with Pedro of Angola during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between New Zealand and Angola at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.
© Getty Images
-
Players of Angola celebrate the victory after the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match against New Zealand
27 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 26: Players of Angola celebrate the victory after the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between New Zealand and Angola at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.
© Getty Images
-
New Zealand v Angola - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
27 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 26: Capita (L) of Angola reacts during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between New Zealand and Angola at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.
© Getty Images
-
New Zealand v Angola - Matthew Garbett (L) of New Zealand celebrates a scored goal with his teammate
27 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 26: Matthew Garbett (L) of New Zealand celebrates a scored goal with his teammate during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between New Zealand and Angola at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.
© Getty Images
-
Players of New Zealand pose prior the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match against Angola
26 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 26: Players of New Zealand pose prior the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between New Zealand and Angola at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.
© Getty Images
-
Players of Angola pose prior the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match
26 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 26: Players of Angola pose prior the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between New Zealand and Angola at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.
© Getty Images
-
Players of New Zealand and Angola enter to the field before the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match
26 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 26: Players of New Zealand and Angola enter to the field before the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between New Zealand and Angola at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.
© Getty Images