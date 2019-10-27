FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

26 Octubre - 17 Noviembre

Mundial Sub-17

El festejo especial de Angola (2-1)

27 oct. 2019

Players of Angola celebrate the victory after the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match against New Zealand
© Getty Images
  • Primera victoria de los africanos en la historia del torneo
  • El zurdo Zito, una pesadilla para Nueva Zelanda
  • Próxima jornada: Angola-Canadá y Brasil-Nueva Zelanda

Angola se estrenó en la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™ con una muy buena victoria por 2-1 ante Nueva Zelanda, en el segundo partido del Grupo A, el local goleó por 4-1 a Canadá en el Estadio Bezerrão, de Brasilia (Gama). El partido corresponde el Grupo A..

El análisis

Nueva Zelanda

El campeón de Oceanía se vio superado por la capacidad física y técnica angoleña. Sólo en algunos pasajes pudo imponer su orden aunque con poca profundidad. El gol del empate transitorio terminó siendo sucio pero el caño previo de Matthew Garbett fue para enmarcar.

Angola

La presentación de Las Palancas Negras en su primer partido en la historia del torneo no pudo ser mejor: con un juego explosivo y muy vertical fue superior a su rival. La zurda de Zito jugando a la derecha fue una pesadilla para los All Whites. Tras el gol en contra que supuso el 2-1 se vio lo mejor de los africanos.

Lo que viene

29 de octubre

Grupo A
Angola - Canadá (Brasília/Gama, 17:00 hora local)
Brasil - Nueva Zelanda (Brasília/Gama, 20:00 hora local)

