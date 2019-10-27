Kris Naicker of New Zealand struggles for the ball with Capita of Angola

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 26: Kris Naicker of New Zealand struggles for the ball with Capita of Angola during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between New Zealand and Angola at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

