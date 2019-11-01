Santiago Simon of Argentina wins a ball out of the air

VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Santiago Simon of Argentina wins a ball out of the air in front of Arnold Eba of Cameroon during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 31, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images