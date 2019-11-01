FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

26 Octubre - 17 Noviembre

Mundial Sub-17

Argentina da una muestra de carácter (1-3)

01 nov. 2019

Alexis Flores of Argentina celebrates after scoring a goal
© Getty Images
  • La Albiceleste venció a Camerún tras empezar perdiendo
  • Flores, Krilanovich y Godoy anotaron los goles
  • Próxima fecha: Camerún-España, Argentina-Tayikistán

Argentina jamás perdió la paciencia, se recuperó de una temprana desventaja y venció a Camerún por 3-1 para quedar cerca de los cuartos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019. El encuentro, válido por el Grupo E, se disputó en el Estádio Kléber Andrade de Vitoria (Cariacica).

Camerún

Poco había hecho Camerún cuando Bere aprovechó un córner para anotar de cabeza el 1-0. Con 80' por delante, los africanos decidieron replegarse y jugar de contra, pero su idea se desmoronó con el empate argentino. El desorden posterior al 1-1 le costó la derrota, hipotecando su futuro en la competencia.

Argentina

Argentina se encontró en desventaja sin merecerlo, pero tuvo el mérito de no desesperarse y apostar siempre a su juego colectivo. Es cierto que alcanzó el empate en una pelota parada, pero fueron sus convecciones ofensivas las que la llevaron a un triunfo vital para sus válidas aspiraciones de avanzar en la competencia.

Véase también

Brasil 2019: así están los grupos

Lo que viene

3 de noviembre

Grupo E
Camerún-España (Brasilia/Gama, 17:00 hora local)
Argentina-Tajykistán (Vitoria/Cariacica, 17:00 hora local)

Brasil 2019: Camerún - Argentina

  • Francois Bere of Cameroon celebrates after scoring a goal

    Francois Bere of Cameroon celebrates after scoring a goal

    31 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Francois Bere of Cameroon celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 31, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Manfred Ekoi of Cameroon collides with Bruno Amione of Argentina

    Manfred Ekoi of Cameroon collides with Bruno Amione of Argentina

    31 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Manfred Ekoi of Cameroon collides with Bruno Amione of Argentina while making a save during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 31, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Francois Bere of Cameroon celebrates with Yvan Tiwa

    Francois Bere of Cameroon celebrates with Yvan Tiwa

    31 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Francois Bere of Cameroon celebrates with Yvan Tiwa after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 31, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Manfred Ekoi of Cameroon collides with Bruno Amione

    Manfred Ekoi of Cameroon collides with Bruno Amione

    31 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Manfred Ekoi of Cameroon collides with Bruno Amione of Argentina while making a save during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 31, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Francois Bere of Cameroon celebrates a scored goal

    Francois Bere of Cameroon celebrates a scored goal

    31 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Francois Bere of Cameroon celebrates a scored goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match Cameroon and Argentina at Estadio Kleber Andrade Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Bruna Prado - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • David Ayala of Argentina dribbles

    David Ayala of Argentina dribbles

    31 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: David Ayala of Argentina dribbles during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 31, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • David Ayala of Argentina and Leonel Wamba of Cameroon

    David Ayala of Argentina and Leonel Wamba of Cameroon

    31 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: David Ayala of Argentina and Leonel Wamba of Cameroon battle for control of the ball during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 31, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Santiago Simon of Argentina wins a ball out of the air

    Santiago Simon of Argentina wins a ball out of the air

    31 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Santiago Simon of Argentina wins a ball out of the air in front of Arnold Eba of Cameroon during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 31, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Alexis Flores of Argentina celebrates after scoring a goal

    Alexis Flores of Argentina celebrates after scoring a goal

    01 nov. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Alexis Flores of Argentina celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 31, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Alexis Flores of Argentina celebrates after scoring

    Alexis Flores of Argentina celebrates after scoring

    01 nov. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Alexis Flores of Argentina celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 31, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

