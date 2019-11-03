Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2019

- Venció a Tayikistán con goles de Orozco (2) y Godoy
- Los asiáticos quedaron eliminados del torneo
- Italia o Paraguay será el rival albiceleste en 8vos
Argentina, que ya estaba clasificada para los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA, le merecidamente a Tayikistán por 3-1 y terminó segundo de España en el Grupo B. El partido, que marcó la eliminación de los tayikos, se jugó en el estadio Estádio Kléber Andrade de Vitoria.
Argentina
Es cierto que no se lo sobró demasiado, pero Argentina siempre se mostró superior a su rival, y eso a pesar de guardar a algunos titulares. Así, aprovechó su oportunidad Franco Orozco, oportuno para golpear en los momentos precisos de cada tiempo. El lujo de Matías Palacios para asistir a Matías Godoy en el tercero pareció el mejor regalo para su seleccionador Pablo Aimer en el día de su cumpleaños 40.
Tajikistan
Los tayikos nunca se sintieron inferiores a su rival, y pensaron siempre en el arco de enfrente. Sin embargo, el paso de los minutos terminó marcando la diferencia de jerarquía, factor que resultó clave para el resultado del duelo. El tanto de penal Rustam Soirov resultó un justo premio para una selección que se marcha con la frente en alto.
Lo que viene
Octavos de final
España-Senegal (6 de noviembre, Goiania/Serrinha, 16:30 hora local)
1F-Argentina (7 de noviembre, Vitoria/Cariacica, 20:00 hora local)
Brasil 2019: Argentina-Tayikistán
-
Franco Orozco of Argentina U-17 celebrates scoring
03 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Franco Orozco of Argentina celebrates with Juan Sforza and Lucas Varaldo after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group E match between Argentina and Tajikistan at Estádio Kléber Andrade on November 03, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
A view inside the dressing room of Argentina U-17
03 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: A view inside the dressing room of Argentina before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group E match between Argentina and Tajikistan at Estádio Kléber Andrade on November 03, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
A view inside the dressing room of Tajikistan U-17
03 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: A view inside the dressing room of Tajikistan before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group E match between Argentina and Tajikistan at Estádio Kléber Andrade on November 03, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Kevin Lomonaco of Argentina U-17 arrives
03 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Kevin Lomonaco of Argentina arrives with teammates before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group E match between Argentina and Tajikistan at Estádio Kléber Andrade on November 03, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Exequiel Zeballos of Argentina U-17 arrives
03 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Exequiel Zeballos of Argentina arrives with teammates before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group E match between Argentina and Tajikistan at Estádio Kléber Andrade on November 03, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Alan Velasco of Argentina U-17 collects the ball
03 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Alan Velasco of Argentina collects the ball out of the air during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group E match between Argentina and Tajikistan at Estádio Kléber Andrade on November 03, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Ignacio Fernandez of Argentina U-17 settles the ball
03 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Ignacio Fernandez of Argentina settles the ball out of the air in front of Rustam Soirov of Tajikistan and Sharifbek Rahmatov during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group E match between Argentina and Tajikistan at Estádio Kléber Andrade on November 03, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Jonibek Sharipov of Tajikistan U-17 and Franco Orozco of Argentina U-17 run after the ball
03 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Jonibek Sharipov of Tajikistan and Franco Orozco of Argentina run after the ball during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group E match between Argentina and Tajikistan at Estádio Kléber Andrade on November 03, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Franco Orozco of Argentina U-17 celebrates scoring
03 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Franco Orozco of Argentina celebrates with Alan Velasco and Luciano Vera after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group E match between Argentina and Tajikistan at Estádio Kléber Andrade on November 03, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Shohrukh Qirghizboev of Tajikistan U-17 makes a save
03 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Shohrukh Qirghizboev of Tajikistan makes a save during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group E match between Argentina and Tajikistan at Estádio Kléber Andrade on November 03, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images