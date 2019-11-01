Joshua Rawlins #13 of Australia struggles for the ball with Peter Olawale of Nigeria

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Joshua Rawlins #13 of Australia struggles for the ball with Peter Olawale of Nigeria during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

