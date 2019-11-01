FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Australia gana y avanza como tercera (2-1)

01 nov. 2019

Noah Botic of Australia celebrates a scored goal 
© Getty Images
  • Los Joeys juegan un buen partido y se clasifican a octavos
  • Nigeria aportó ataque para tener un duelo entretenido
  • Noah Botic, con 4 goles, es el nuevo goleador del torneo

Australia venció a Nigeria por 2-1 en el último encuentro del Grupo B de la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™, que se jugó en el Estadio Bezerrão, de Brasilia (Gama), y avanzó a los octavos de final como uno de los mejores terceros. Pese a la derrota, los africanos terminaron como primeros en la zona.

El análisis

Australia

Con orden y buenas combinaciones, los Joeys lograron contrarrestar por momentos el mayor talento individual de su rival. La velocidad de Tristan Hammond por izquierda y el oportunismo de Noah Botic hicieron celebrar a la ruidosa hinchada australiana.

Nigeria

El espíritu ofensivo le pasó factura a las Golden Eaglets: al jugar con los dos laterales acompañando el ataque al mismo tiempo, los espacios atrás fueron generosos. Así llegó el primer gol australiano. Peter Olawale empató con un hermoso disparo cruzado, pero nadie tuvo la misma eficiencia en las varias situaciones de gol de las que dispusieron, principalmente después del 1-2.

Véase también

Brasil 2019: así están los grupos

Lo que viene

Octavos de final

Nigeria - 3°ACD (5 de noviembre, Goiânia/Olímpico, 20:00 hora local)
Ecuador - 2°F (7 de noviembre, Vitoria/Cariacica, 16:30 hora local)
Australia espera confirmación de rival: será el 1°C o el 1°D

