- Los Joeys juegan un buen partido y se clasifican a octavos
- Nigeria aportó ataque para tener un duelo entretenido
- Noah Botic, con 4 goles, es el nuevo goleador del torneo
Australia venció a Nigeria por 2-1 en el último encuentro del Grupo B de la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™, que se jugó en el Estadio Bezerrão, de Brasilia (Gama), y avanzó a los octavos de final como uno de los mejores terceros. Pese a la derrota, los africanos terminaron como primeros en la zona.
El análisis
Australia
Con orden y buenas combinaciones, los Joeys lograron contrarrestar por momentos el mayor talento individual de su rival. La velocidad de Tristan Hammond por izquierda y el oportunismo de Noah Botic hicieron celebrar a la ruidosa hinchada australiana.
Nigeria
El espíritu ofensivo le pasó factura a las Golden Eaglets: al jugar con los dos laterales acompañando el ataque al mismo tiempo, los espacios atrás fueron generosos. Así llegó el primer gol australiano. Peter Olawale empató con un hermoso disparo cruzado, pero nadie tuvo la misma eficiencia en las varias situaciones de gol de las que dispusieron, principalmente después del 1-2.
Lo que viene
Octavos de final
Nigeria - 3°ACD (5 de noviembre, Goiânia/Olímpico, 20:00 hora local)
Ecuador - 2°F (7 de noviembre, Vitoria/Cariacica, 16:30 hora local)
Australia espera confirmación de rival: será el 1°C o el 1°D
Brasil 2019: Australia-Nigeria
-
Noah Botic of Australia celebrates a scored goal
01 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Noah Botic of Australia celebrates a scored goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Australia celebrate the victory
01 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Players of Australia celebrate the victory after the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Joshua Rawlins #13 of Australia struggles for the ball with Peter Olawale of Nigeria
01 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Joshua Rawlins #13 of Australia struggles for the ball with Peter Olawale of Nigeria during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Australia v Nigeria - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
01 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Ryan Teague of Australia struggles for the ball with Samson Tijani of Nigeria during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Peter Olawale of Nigeria kicks the ball
01 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Peter Olawale of Nigeria kicks the ball during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Idrus Abdulahi of Australia struggles for the ball with Akinkunmi Amoo of Nigeria
01 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Idrus Abdulahi of Australia struggles for the ball with Akinkunmi Amoo of Nigeria during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Nigeria pose
01 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Players of Nigeria pose prior the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Head coach Trevor Morgan of Australia greets head coach Manu Garba of Nigeria
01 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Trevor Morgan of Australia greets head coach Manu Garba of Nigeria before the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Australia warm up
01 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Players of Australia warm up before the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Nigeria enter to the field
01 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Players of Nigeria enter to the field before the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Nigeria pose for photo
01 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Players of Nigeria pose for photo before the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Yara Dukuly of Australia
01 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Yara Dukuly of Australia warms up before the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Fans arrive to watch the match
01 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Fans arrive to watch the match during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images