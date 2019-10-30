- La selección local avanzó a octavos de final
- Nueva Zelanda preocupó tras la expulsión de Yan Costa
- Con el triunfo brasileño, Angola también pasó a octavos
Brasil se clasificó para los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™ al vencer a Nueva Zelanda por 3-0 en un partido correspondiente al Grupo A jugado en el Estadio Bezerrão, de Brasilia (Gama). El resultado hizo avanzar a Angola, que venció más temprano a Canadá por 2-1. Brasileños y angoleños llegaron a 6 puntos.
El análisis
Brasil
Hubo dos tiempos diferentes para la selección brasileña: el primero, sin brillar, fue superior a su rival y justificó la ventaja conseguida por Kaio Jorge. Pero la roja a Yan Costa a instancias del VAR al final del primer tiempo cambió la ecuación. Errática, Brasil no supo cómo ser superior y sufrió ante cada avance de Nueva Zelanda. El gol de Talles Magno a los 81 minutos relajó a todos.
Nueva Zelanda
Los jóvenes All Whites redondearon un digno papel pese a la derrota. En el primer tiempo, cuando pudieron atacaron a Brasil. El jugador de más en el segundo tiempo los benefició. No crearon muchas situaciones, pero se las ingeniaron para ser peligrosos y poner nervioso a su rival. El error del arquero Alex Paulsen en el 2-0 terminó con sus ilusiones de empatar.
Lo que viene
1 de noviembre
Grupo A
Angola - Brasil (Goiânia/Olímpico, 20:00 hora local)
Canadá - Nueva Zelanda (Brasília/Gama, 20:00 hora local)
