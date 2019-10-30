Talles Magno of Brazil struggles for the ball with Henry Hamilton of New Zealand

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: Talles Magno of Brazil struggles for the ball with Henry Hamilton of New Zealand during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Brazil and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 29, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

