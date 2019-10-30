FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

26 Octubre - 17 Noviembre

Mundial Sub-17

Brasil avanza y clasifica también a Angola (3-0)

30 oct. 2019

Kaio Jorge of Brazil celebrates
© Getty Images
  • La selección local avanzó a octavos de final
  • Nueva Zelanda preocupó tras la expulsión de Yan Costa
  • Con el triunfo brasileño, Angola también pasó a octavos

Brasil se clasificó para los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™ al vencer a Nueva Zelanda por 3-0 en un partido correspondiente al Grupo A jugado en el Estadio Bezerrão, de Brasilia (Gama). El resultado hizo avanzar a Angola, que venció más temprano a Canadá por 2-1. Brasileños y angoleños llegaron a 6 puntos.

El análisis

Brasil

Hubo dos tiempos diferentes para la selección brasileña: el primero, sin brillar, fue superior a su rival y justificó la ventaja conseguida por Kaio Jorge. Pero la roja a Yan Costa a instancias del VAR al final del primer tiempo cambió la ecuación. Errática, Brasil no supo cómo ser superior y sufrió ante cada avance de Nueva Zelanda. El gol de Talles Magno a los 81 minutos relajó a todos.

Nueva Zelanda

Los jóvenes All Whites redondearon un digno papel pese a la derrota. En el primer tiempo, cuando pudieron atacaron a Brasil. El jugador de más en el segundo tiempo los benefició. No crearon muchas situaciones, pero se las ingeniaron para ser peligrosos y poner nervioso a su rival. El error del arquero Alex Paulsen en el 2-0 terminó con sus ilusiones de empatar.

Véase también

Brasil 2019: así están los grupos

Lo que viene

1 de noviembre

Grupo A
Angola - Brasil (Goiânia/Olímpico, 20:00 hora local)
Canadá - Nueva Zelanda (Brasília/Gama, 20:00 hora local)

Brazil 2019: Brazil - New Zealand

  • Talles Magno of Brazil struggles for the ball with Henry Hamilton of New Zealand

    Talles Magno of Brazil struggles for the ball with Henry Hamilton of New Zealand

    30 oct. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: Talles Magno of Brazil struggles for the ball with Henry Hamilton of New Zealand during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Brazil and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 29, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Kaio Jorge of Brazil struggles for the ball with Marko Stamenic of New Zealand 

    Kaio Jorge of Brazil struggles for the ball with Marko Stamenic of New Zealand 

    30 oct. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: Kaio Jorge of Brazil struggles for the ball with Marko Stamenic of New Zealand during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Brazil and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 29, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Kaio Jorge of Brazil celebrates

    Kaio Jorge of Brazil celebrates

    29 oct. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: Kaio Jorge of Brazil celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Brazil and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 29, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Veron of Brazil struggles for the ball with Harry Bark of New Zealand

    Veron of Brazil struggles for the ball with Harry Bark of New Zealand

    29 oct. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: Veron of Brazil struggles for the ball with Harry Bark of New Zealand during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Brazil and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 29, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Kaio Jorge of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring 

    Kaio Jorge of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring 

    29 oct. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: Kaio Jorge of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Brazil and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 29, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players of Brazil and New Zealand enter to the field 

    Players of Brazil and New Zealand enter to the field 

    29 oct. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: Players of Brazil and New Zealand enter to the field ahead the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Brazil and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 29, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players of Brazil and New Zealand enter to the field 

    Players of Brazil and New Zealand enter to the field 

    29 oct. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: Players of Brazil and New Zealand enter to the field ahead the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Brazil and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 29, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players of Brazil before enter to the field

    Players of Brazil before enter to the field

    30 oct. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: Players of Brazil before enter to the field during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Brazil and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 29, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Henri of Brazil greets a child

    Henri of Brazil greets a child

    30 oct. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: Henri of Brazil greets a child before the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Brazil and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 29, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

1 / 9
  • Talles Magno of Brazil struggles for the ball with Henry Hamilton of New Zealand
  • Kaio Jorge of Brazil struggles for the ball with Marko Stamenic of New Zealand 
  • Kaio Jorge of Brazil celebrates
  • Veron of Brazil struggles for the ball with Harry Bark of New Zealand
  • Kaio Jorge of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring 
  • Players of Brazil and New Zealand enter to the field 
  • Players of Brazil and New Zealand enter to the field 
  • Players of Brazil before enter to the field
  • Henri of Brazil greets a child

Explora este tema

Notas recomendadas

Players of Brazil celebrate the victory after the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match against Canada

Mundial Sub-17

Brasil golea en su debut (4-1)

26 oct. 2019

Players of Nigeria celebrate their 3rd goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match against Hungary

Mundial Sub-17

Nigeria, con siete minutos finales letales (4-2)

26 oct. 2019

Fredler Christophe, alias Bijou (Haiti U-17)

Mundial Sub-17

Fredler Christophe, la joya de Haití

25 oct. 2019

Naci Unuvar

Mundial Sub-17

El líder, el gracioso, el DJ: los secretos de Países Bajos en Brasil

24 oct. 2019