Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

26 Octubre - 17 Noviembre

Mundial Sub-17

Brasil, corazón caliente para ser finalista en su tierra (2-3)

15 nov. 2019

France v Brazil - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
© Getty Images
  • En un partidazo, Brasil dio vuelta un 0-2 para ser finalista
  • Los goles de Kaio Jorge (62'), Veron (76') y Lázaro (88)
  • El domingo enfrentará a México por el título

En un encuentro épico, con un ambiente espectacular en las gradas del Estadio Bezerrão de Brasilia (Gama), Brasil dio vuelta un 0-2 a Francia y terminó imponiéndose 3-2 para ser finalista de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019. El domingo se jugará el título ante México.

🧐 El análisis

Francia

Les Bleuets jugaron un muy bien primer tiempo, con estiletazos precisos y letales. Se pusieron en ventaja por 2-0 con los goles de Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga y Nathanael Mbuku y supo replegarse para quitarse espacios a Brasil. Pero en el complemento, la presión brasileña hizo mella en un equipo galo que jamás había recibido en el torneo tres goles. ¡Ni dos!

Brasil

Brasil salió lento de reacción y una Francia como esta no la perdonó, principalmente al dejar algunos espacios que fueron muy bien aprovechados por los galos. Pero el segundo tiempo fue una muestra de carácter. La torcida apoyó cantando el "eu acredito!" ("yo confío") y el equipo respondió con fútbol, coraje y goles.

Véase también

Brasil 2019: La fase decisiva

🔜 Lo que viene

17 de noviembre

Partido por el tercer puesto

Países Bajos - Francia (Brasília, 15:00 hora local)

Final

México - Brasil (Brasília, 19:00 hora local)

Brasil 2019: Francia-Brasil

