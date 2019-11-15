- En un partidazo, Brasil dio vuelta un 0-2 para ser finalista
- Los goles de Kaio Jorge (62'), Veron (76') y Lázaro (88)
- El domingo enfrentará a México por el título
En un encuentro épico, con un ambiente espectacular en las gradas del Estadio Bezerrão de Brasilia (Gama), Brasil dio vuelta un 0-2 a Francia y terminó imponiéndose 3-2 para ser finalista de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019. El domingo se jugará el título ante México.
🧐 El análisis
Francia
Les Bleuets jugaron un muy bien primer tiempo, con estiletazos precisos y letales. Se pusieron en ventaja por 2-0 con los goles de Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga y Nathanael Mbuku y supo replegarse para quitarse espacios a Brasil. Pero en el complemento, la presión brasileña hizo mella en un equipo galo que jamás había recibido en el torneo tres goles. ¡Ni dos!
Brasil
Brasil salió lento de reacción y una Francia como esta no la perdonó, principalmente al dejar algunos espacios que fueron muy bien aprovechados por los galos. Pero el segundo tiempo fue una muestra de carácter. La torcida apoyó cantando el "eu acredito!" ("yo confío") y el equipo respondió con fútbol, coraje y goles.
🔜 Lo que viene
17 de noviembre
Partido por el tercer puesto
Países Bajos - Francia (Brasília, 15:00 hora local)
Final
México - Brasil (Brasília, 19:00 hora local)
Brasil 2019: Francia-Brasil
-
Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga of France battles with Daniel Cabral
14 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 14: Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga of France battles with Daniel Cabral of Brazil during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 semi-final match between France and Brazil at Estadio Bezerrao on November 14, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga of France celebrates
15 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 14: Arnaud Kalimuendo-muinga of France celebrates a scored goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 semi-finals match France and Brazil at Bezerrao Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Bruna Prado - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Pedro Lucas of Brazil in action
14 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 14: Pedro Lucas of Brazil in action during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 semi-final match between France and Brazil at Estadio Bezerrao on November 14, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Isaac Lihadji of France competes with Luan Patrick of Brazil
14 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 14: Isaac Lihadji of France competes with Luan Patrick of Brazil during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 semi-final match between France and Brazil at Estadio Bezerrao on November 14, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Nathanael Mbuku of France celebrates
14 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 14: Nathanael Mbuku of France celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 semi-finals match France and Brazil at Bezerrao Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Bruna Prado - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Isaac Lihadji of France in action
14 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 14: Isaac Lihadji of France in action during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 semi-final match between France and Brazil at Estadio Bezerrao on November 14, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Nathanael Mbuku of France scores the second goal
14 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 14: Nathanael Mbuku of France scores the second goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 semi-final match between France and Brazil at Estadio Bezerrao on November 14, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images