Isaac Lihadji of France competes with Luan Patrick of Brazil

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 14: Isaac Lihadji of France competes with Luan Patrick of Brazil during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 semi-final match between France and Brazil at Estadio Bezerrao on November 14, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images