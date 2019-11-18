Mundial Sub-17
¡Brasil es campeón mundial! (1-2)
18 nov. 2019
- Lázaro da el título a Brasil en tiempo de descuento
- Es la cuarta coronación de la historia para la Seleção
- México no pudo aguantar el 1-0
Otra vez en un encuentro emocionante, en el que supo dar vuelta un resultado adverso, Brasil le ganó por 2-1 a México y se consagró campeón de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2019™ en un encuentro jugado en el Estadio Bezerrao, de Brasilia.
🧐 El análisis
México
Debió sufrir El Tri en el primer tramo del partido, aguantando la presión de los locales. Un remate de Peglow reventó el travesaño y Lalo García anduvo por el suelo. Promediando la primera etapa lograron hacer parejo el partido aunque sin crear situaciones riesgosas, hasta que Bryan González metió ese cabezazo bárbaro de pique al suelo que se convirtió en el 1-0. Parecía que lo aguantaba de nuevo pero el penal de Victor Guzmán a Veron, cobrado con VAR, igualó el encuentro y, en el descuento, la defensa no supo cubrir el segundo palo, por donde entraba Lázaro.
Brasil
La Seleção tuvo un buen cominezo, con movilidad y algunas situaciones. El travesaño de João Peglow, la más clara. El final de la primera etapa vio un mediocampo verdeamarelo que ya no tenía superioridad y, en el segundo, cuando era todo parejo, el 0-1 golpeó al equipo. Veron se hizo cargo una vez más, el "eu acredito" (yo confío) atronaba pero el juego colectivo no acompañaba el corazón. El penal a 6 minutos del final cambió el ánimo de los locales y, luego de Kaio Jorge, apareció de nuevo Lázaro, como contra Francia. La fiesta ya no se detuvo más.
Brasil 2019: México-Brasil
-
Mexico v Brazil - Final - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Former Brazil International Ronaldo carries the World Cup Trophy alongside Former Brazil International Cafu prior to kick off
17 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Former Brazil International Ronaldo carries the World Cup Trophy alongside Former Brazil International Cafu prior to kick off during the Final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 between Mexico and Brazil at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Mexico v Brazil - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Final - Fans of Mexico pose before the final
17 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Fans of Mexico pose before the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 final match Mexico and Brazil at Bezerrao Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.. (Photo by Pedro Vilela - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Mexico v Brazil - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Final - Fans of Brazil poses
17 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Fans of Brazil poses before the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 final match Mexico and Brazil at Bezerrao Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.. (Photo by Pedro Vilela - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
General view during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 final
17 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: General view during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 final match Mexico and Brazil at Bezerrao Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.. (Photo by Pedro Vilela - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Mexico v Brazil - Final - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - The two sides make their way out for the start
17 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: The two sides make their way out for the start during the Final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 between Mexico and Brazil at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Mexico v Brazil - Final - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Detailed view of the World Cup Trophy as the Brazil side line up
17 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Detailed view of the World Cup Trophy as the Brazil side line up for the National Anthems during the Final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 between Mexico and Brazil at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Efrain Alvarez of Mexico challenges for the high ball
17 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Efrain Alvarez of Mexico challenges for the high ball with Daniel Cabral of Brazil during the Final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 between Mexico and Brazil at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Bryan Gonzalez of Mexico looks to break past Diego of Brazil
17 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Bryan Gonzalez of Mexico looks to break past Diego of Brazil during the Final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 between Mexico and Brazil at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Mexico v Brazil - Final - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Kaio Jorge of Brazil is tackled by Victor Guzman of Mexico
17 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Kaio Jorge of Brazil is tackled by Victor Guzman of Mexico during the Final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 between Mexico and Brazil at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Mexico celebrate a scored goal during the final - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Final
18 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Players of Mexico celebrate a scored goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 final match Mexico and Brazil at Bezerrao Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.. (Photo by Pedro Vilela - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Marcelo Pitaluga of Brazil and Lazaro of Brazil celebrate at the final whistle
18 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Marcelo Pitaluga of Brazil and Lazaro of Brazil celebrate at the final whistle during the Final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 between Mexico and Brazil at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Daniel Cabral of Brazil celebrates
18 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Daniel Cabral of Brazil celebrates during the Final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 between Mexico and Brazil at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Sandry of Brazil celebrates with the crowd
18 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Sandry of Brazil celebrates with the crowd at the final whistle during the Final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 between Mexico and Brazil at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Rafael Martinez of Mexico and Luis Puente of Mexico react at the final whistle
18 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Rafael Martinez of Mexico and Luis Puente of Mexico react at the final whistle during the Final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 between Mexico and Brazil at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The Brazil side celebrate at the final whistle
18 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: The Brazil side celebrate at the final whistle during the Final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 between Mexico and Brazil at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Alejandro Gomez of Mexico reacts after his side concede a penalty
18 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Alejandro Gomez of Mexico reacts after his side concede a penalty during the Final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 between Mexico and Brazil at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Yan Couto of Brazil celebrates at the final whistle
18 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Yan Couto of Brazil celebrates at the final whistle during the Final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 between Mexico and Brazil at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Mexico v Brazil - Final - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Luan Patrick of Brazil, Patryck of Brazil and Daniel Cabral of Brazil react
18 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Luan Patrick of Brazil, Patryck of Brazil and Daniel Cabral of Brazil react as their side are awarded a penalty during the Final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 between Mexico and Brazil at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Kaio Jorge of Brazil celebrates after scoring his sides first goal - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
18 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Kaio Jorge of Brazil celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 between Mexico and Brazil at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Lazaro of Brazil celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Final - FIFA U-17 Brazil 2019
18 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Lazaro of Brazil celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 between Mexico and Brazil at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images