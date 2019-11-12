Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2019

- La anfitriona derrotó a Italia en Goiana
- Patryck y João Peglow anotaron los goles
- Francia será su verdugo en semifinales
Brasil hizo valer su mayor jerarquía individual, derrotó a Italia por 2-0 y se clasificó para jugar una de las semifinales de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™. El partido se jugó en el Estadio Olímpico de Goiânia.
🧐 Análisis
Italia
Quedar en desventaja a los 6 minutos le hizo el duelo cuesta arriba a los italianos. Aún así, con más empuje que juego, lograron generar un par de situaciones bien resueltas por el arquero Matheus Donelli. El segundo tanto brasileño, sobre el cierre de la primera etapa, resultó un mazazo para los europeos, que casi no inquietaron a los locales en el complemento.
Brasil
Por los laterales, cuando no, llegaron los goles brasileños, convertidos ambos con dos buenas definiciones en momentos claves del primer tiempo. En segundo pasó poco y nada no sólo por la impericia de Italia, sino también por la capacidad de Brasil para quitarle ritmo a su rival. Así, siempre estuvo más cerca del tercero que la Azzurri del descuento, y apenas si pasó algún sofocón aislado en su camino a la semifinal.
🔜 Lo que viene
Semifinales
14 de noviembre
Francia - Brasil (Brasilia, 20:00 hora local)
Brasil 2019: Italia-Brasil
