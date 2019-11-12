Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2019

FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
26 Octubre - 17 Noviembre

Brasil, uno de los mejores cuatro de su Mundial (0-2)

12 nov. 2019

Patrick of Brazil celebrates a scored goal against Italy - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
© Getty Images
  • La anfitriona derrotó a Italia en Goiana
  • Patryck y João Peglow anotaron los goles
  • Francia será su verdugo en semifinales

Brasil hizo valer su mayor jerarquía individual, derrotó a Italia por 2-0 y se clasificó para jugar una de las semifinales de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™. El partido se jugó en el Estadio Olímpico de Goiânia.

🧐 Análisis

Italia

Quedar en desventaja a los 6 minutos le hizo el duelo cuesta arriba a los italianos. Aún así, con más empuje que juego, lograron generar un par de situaciones bien resueltas por el arquero Matheus Donelli. El segundo tanto brasileño, sobre el cierre de la primera etapa, resultó un mazazo para los europeos, que casi no inquietaron a los locales en el complemento.

Brasil

Por los laterales, cuando no, llegaron los goles brasileños, convertidos ambos con dos buenas definiciones en momentos claves del primer tiempo. En segundo pasó poco y nada no sólo por la impericia de Italia, sino también por la capacidad de Brasil para quitarle ritmo a su rival. Así, siempre estuvo más cerca del tercero que la Azzurri del descuento, y apenas si pasó algún sofocón aislado en su camino a la semifinal.

Brasil 2019: La fase decisiva

🔜 Lo que viene

Semifinales

14 de noviembre

Francia - Brasil (Brasilia, 20:00 hora local)

  • Brazil's players celebrate against Italy - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 11: Patrick of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 match Italy and Brazil at Olimpic Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil.

  • Peglow of Brazil celebrates after score against Italy - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 11: Peglow of Brazil celebrates with teammate after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 match Italy and Brazil at Olimpic Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil.

  • Costa of Brazil looks to break past Italy players - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 11: Peglow of Brazil looks to break past Degnand Gnonto of Italy and Iyenoma Udogie of Italy during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Quarter Final match between Italy and Brazil at the Estádio Olímpico Goiania on November 11, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil.

  • Michael Brentan of Italy looks to break past Pedro Lucas of Brazil - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 11: Michael Brentan of Italy looks to break past Pedro Lucas of Brazil and Daniel Cabral of Brazil during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Quarter Final match between Italy and Brazil at the Estádio Olímpico Goiania on November 11, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil.

  • Brazil's goalkeeper Matheus Donelli against Italy - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 11: Lazaro of Brazil during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Quarter Final match between Italy and Brazil at the Estádio Olímpico Goiania on November 11, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil.

  • Christian Dalle Mura of Italy reacts to a near chance against Brazil - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 11: Christian Dalle Mura of Italy reacts to a near chance during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Quarter Final match between Italy and Brazil at the Estádio Olímpico Goiania on November 11, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil.

  • Degnand Gnonto of Italy lines up in the wall during match against Brazil - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 11: Degnand Gnonto of Italy lines up in the wall during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Quarter Final match between Italy and Brazil at the Estádio Olímpico Goiania on November 11, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil.

  • Kaio Jorge of Brazil reacts during match against Italy - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 11: Kaio Jorge of Brazil reacts during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Quarter Final match between Italy and Brazil at the Estádio Olímpico Goiania on November 11, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil.

  • Patrick of Brazil celebrates a scored goal against Italy - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 11: Patrick of Brazil celebrates a scored goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 match Italy and Brazil at Olimpic Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil.

  • Patryck of Brazil scored against Italy - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 11: Patryck of Brazil(R) looks on during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Quarter Final match between Italy and Brazil at the Estádio Olímpico Goiania on November 11, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil.

  • Patryck of Brazil celebrates after scoring against Italy - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 11: Patryck of Brazil celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Quarter Final match between Italy and Brazil at the Estádio Olímpico Goiania on November 11, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil.

  • Italy and Brazil make their way out for the start in Goiania - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 11: The two sides make their way out for the start during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Quarter Final match between Italy and Brazil at the Estádio Olímpico Goiania on November 11, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil.

