- Venció a Tahití y escaló al segundo lugar del grupo
- Rodrigo Tapia descolló: participó en tres goles
- Próxima fecha: Haití-Francia y Chile-República de Corea
Chile mantienen intactas sus chances de acceder a los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA, luego de vencer en un entretenido encuentro a Tahití por 4-2. El duelo, válido por el Grupo C, se jugó en el Estádio da Serrinha de Goiania.
Vale recalcar que este duelo selló la clasificación de Francia por la misma zona.
Chile
La Roja debió trabajar el partido de principio a fin. Su gran mérito: pegar justo. Es cierto que la ayudó un gol en contra sobre el cierre del primer tiempo, pero el tanto resultó un premio a su búsqueda. La 'rompió' Rodrigo Tapia, quien dio dos asistencias y anotó el cuarto gol.
Haiti
Los caribeños cayeron en su ley, pensando en el arco de enfrente pese a sus limitaciones físicas y tácticas. Si estuvo en partido hasta entrado el segundo tiempo se debió a su técnica y a su valentía para no resignarse. Terminó con 10 por la expulsión de Samuel Jeanty.
Lo que viene
2 de noviembre
Group C
Haití-Francia (Goiania/Serrinha, 17:00 hora local)
Chile-República de Corea (Vitoria/Cariacica, 17:00 hora local)
Brasil 2019: Chile-Haití
-
Fredler Christophe #11 of Haiti U-17 looks on before the match
30 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Fredler Christophe #11 of Haiti looks on before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Chile and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
The team of Chile U-17 line up before kick-off
30 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: The team of Chile line up before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Chile and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
The starters of Haiti U-17 line up
30 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: The team of Haiti line up before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Chile and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Chile U-17 starters line up
30 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: The team of Chile line up before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Chile and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Samuel Jeanty of Haiti U-17 scores the equalising goal by penalty
31 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Samuel Jeanty of Haiti scores the eqaulizing goal by penalty during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Chile and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Danilo Diaz #8 of Chile U-17 challenges Maudwindo Germain #13 of Haiti U-17
31 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Danilo Diaz #8 of Chile challenges Maudwindo Germain #13 of Haiti during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Chile and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Danilo Diaz #8 of Chile U-17 challenges Maudwindo Germain #13 of Haiti U-17
31 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Danilo Diaz #8 of Chile challenges Maudwindo Germain #13 of Haiti during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Chile and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Samuel Jeanty (L) of Haiti celebrates with team-mate Maudwindo Germain after he scores
31 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Samuel Jeanty (L) of Haiti celebrate with team mate Maudwindo Germain after he scores the eqaulizing goal by penalty during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Chile and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Gonzalo Tapia of Chile U-17 celebrates after he scores
31 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Gonzalo Tapia of Chile celebrates after he scores the 3rd goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Chile and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Gonzalo Tapia of Chile U-17 celebrates after he scores
31 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Gonzalo Tapia of Chile celebrates after he scores the 3rd goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Chile and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images