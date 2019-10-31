FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

26 Octubre - 17 Noviembre

Chile cumple y depende de sí mismo (4-2)

31 oct. 2019

Gonzalo Tapia of Chile U-17 celebrates after he scores
© FIFA via Getty Images
  • Venció a Tahití y escaló al segundo lugar del grupo
  • Rodrigo Tapia descolló: participó en tres goles
  • Próxima fecha: Haití-Francia y Chile-República de Corea

Chile mantienen intactas sus chances de acceder a los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA, luego de vencer en un entretenido encuentro a Tahití por 4-2. El duelo, válido por el Grupo C, se jugó en el Estádio da Serrinha de Goiania.

Vale recalcar que este duelo selló la clasificación de Francia por la misma zona.

Chile

La Roja debió trabajar el partido de principio a fin. Su gran mérito: pegar justo. Es cierto que la ayudó un gol en contra sobre el cierre del primer tiempo, pero el tanto resultó un premio a su búsqueda. La 'rompió' Rodrigo Tapia, quien dio dos asistencias y anotó el cuarto gol.

Haiti

Los caribeños cayeron en su ley, pensando en el arco de enfrente pese a sus limitaciones físicas y tácticas. Si estuvo en partido hasta entrado el segundo tiempo se debió a su técnica y a su valentía para no resignarse. Terminó con 10 por la expulsión de Samuel Jeanty.

Véase también

Brasil 2019: así están los grupos

Lo que viene

2 de noviembre

Group C
Haití-Francia (Goiania/Serrinha, 17:00 hora local)
Chile-República de Corea (Vitoria/Cariacica, 17:00 hora local)

Brasil 2019: Chile-Haití

  • Fredler Christophe #11 of Haiti U-17 looks on before the match

    Fredler Christophe #11 of Haiti U-17 looks on before the match

    30 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Fredler Christophe #11 of Haiti looks on before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Chile and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © FIFA via Getty Images

  • The team of Chile U-17 line up before kick-off

    The team of Chile U-17 line up before kick-off

    30 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: The team of Chile line up before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Chile and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © FIFA via Getty Images

  • The starters of Haiti U-17 line up

    The starters of Haiti U-17 line up

    30 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: The team of Haiti line up before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Chile and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © FIFA via Getty Images

  • Chile U-17 starters line up

    Chile U-17 starters line up

    30 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: The team of Chile line up before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Chile and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © FIFA via Getty Images

  • Samuel Jeanty of Haiti U-17 scores the equalising goal by penalty

    Samuel Jeanty of Haiti U-17 scores the equalising goal by penalty

    31 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Samuel Jeanty of Haiti scores the eqaulizing goal by penalty during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Chile and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © FIFA via Getty Images

  • Danilo Diaz #8 of Chile U-17 challenges Maudwindo Germain #13 of Haiti U-17

    Danilo Diaz #8 of Chile U-17 challenges Maudwindo Germain #13 of Haiti U-17

    31 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Danilo Diaz #8 of Chile challenges Maudwindo Germain #13 of Haiti during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Chile and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © FIFA via Getty Images

  • Danilo Diaz #8 of Chile U-17 challenges Maudwindo Germain #13 of Haiti U-17

    Danilo Diaz #8 of Chile U-17 challenges Maudwindo Germain #13 of Haiti U-17

    31 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Danilo Diaz #8 of Chile challenges Maudwindo Germain #13 of Haiti during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Chile and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © FIFA via Getty Images

  • Samuel Jeanty (L) of Haiti celebrates with team-mate Maudwindo Germain after he scores

    Samuel Jeanty (L) of Haiti celebrates with team-mate Maudwindo Germain after he scores

    31 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Samuel Jeanty (L) of Haiti celebrate with team mate Maudwindo Germain after he scores the eqaulizing goal by penalty during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Chile and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © FIFA via Getty Images

  • Gonzalo Tapia of Chile U-17 celebrates after he scores

    Gonzalo Tapia of Chile U-17 celebrates after he scores

    31 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Gonzalo Tapia of Chile celebrates after he scores the 3rd goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Chile and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © FIFA via Getty Images

  • Gonzalo Tapia of Chile U-17 celebrates after he scores

    Gonzalo Tapia of Chile U-17 celebrates after he scores

    31 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Gonzalo Tapia of Chile celebrates after he scores the 3rd goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Chile and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © FIFA via Getty Images

