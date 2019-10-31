Samuel Jeanty (L) of Haiti celebrates with team-mate Maudwindo Germain after he scores

GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Samuel Jeanty (L) of Haiti celebrate with team mate Maudwindo Germain after he scores the eqaulizing goal by penalty during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Chile and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© FIFA via Getty Images