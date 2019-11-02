- La Rojita deberá esperar resultados para saber si pasa a octavos
- República de Corea avanza como segundo del Grupo C
- Paik Sanghoon convirtió el gol más rápido del torneo
Chile cayó ante la República de Corea por 2-1 y deberá esperar otros resultados para saber si jugará los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA. La Rojita quedó tercera del Grupo C, mientras que los asiáticos avanzaron como segundos. El partido se jugó en el Estadio Kléber Andrade, de Vitoria (Cariacica).
Chile
Empezar con un tanto en contra antes del minuto es una loza para cualquiera. A La Rojita le costó asimilar el golpe, más cuando quedó 0-2. Pero con enjundia fue en busca de la clasificación. Una muy buena jugada de Joan Cruz por la izquierda provocó un despeje fallido de la defensa coreana y Alexander Oroz, con un buen movimiento, empató. Chile tuvo varias opciones en el segundo tiempo pero no logró puntería ante un rival que se paró de contra.
Rep. de Corea
Los asiáticos golpearon demasiado temprano: a los 51 segundos. Fue un tanto que les dio alas, a tal punto que se pusieron 2-0 a la media hora. Lógicamente, la tentación fue replegarse un poco más, pero el encuentro se les hizo largo. A veces las manos de Shin Songhoon, otras algún cierre providencial de los defensas, los mantuvieron a salvo.
Lo que viene
Octavos de final
Francia - 3°ABF (6 de noviembre, Goiania/Serrinha, 20:00 hora local)
Angola - Rep. de Corea (5 de noviembre, Goiania, Olímpico, 16:30 hora local)
Brasil 2019: Chile- Rep. de Corea
-
Chilean Joan Cruz against Korea Republic - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
02 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Sukju Yoon of Korea Republic slide tackles Joan Cruz of Chile during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group C match between Chile and Korea Republic at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 02, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Sanghoon Paik celebrates a goal for Korea Republic against Chile - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
02 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Sanghoon Paik of Korea Republic celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group C match between Chile and Korea Republic at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 02, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Korea Republic Sanghoon Paik against Chile - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
02 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Sanghoon Paik of Korea Republic celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group C match between Chile and Korea Republic at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 02, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
