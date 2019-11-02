FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

26 Octubre - 17 Noviembre

Mundial Sub-17

Chile termina tercero y debe esperar (1-2)

02 nov. 2019

Chile v Korea Republic - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
© Getty Images
  • La Rojita deberá esperar resultados para saber si pasa a octavos
  • República de Corea avanza como segundo del Grupo C
  • Paik Sanghoon convirtió el gol más rápido del torneo

Chile cayó ante la República de Corea por 2-1 y deberá esperar otros resultados para saber si jugará los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA. La Rojita quedó tercera del Grupo C, mientras que los asiáticos avanzaron como segundos. El partido se jugó en el Estadio Kléber Andrade, de Vitoria (Cariacica).

Chile

Empezar con un tanto en contra antes del minuto es una loza para cualquiera. A La Rojita le costó asimilar el golpe, más cuando quedó 0-2. Pero con enjundia fue en busca de la clasificación. Una muy buena jugada de Joan Cruz por la izquierda provocó un despeje fallido de la defensa coreana y Alexander Oroz, con un buen movimiento, empató. Chile tuvo varias opciones en el segundo tiempo pero no logró puntería ante un rival que se paró de contra.

Rep. de Corea

Los asiáticos golpearon demasiado temprano: a los 51 segundos. Fue un tanto que les dio alas, a tal punto que se pusieron 2-0 a la media hora. Lógicamente, la tentación fue replegarse un poco más, pero el encuentro se les hizo largo. A veces las manos de Shin Songhoon, otras algún cierre providencial de los defensas, los mantuvieron a salvo.

Véase también

Brasil 2019: así están los grupos

Lo que viene

Octavos de final

Francia - 3°ABF (6 de noviembre, Goiania/Serrinha, 20:00 hora local)
Angola - Rep. de Corea (5 de noviembre, Goiania, Olímpico, 16:30 hora local)

Brasil 2019: Chile- Rep. de Corea

  • Chilean Joan Cruz against Korea Republic - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Chilean Joan Cruz against Korea Republic - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    02 nov. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Sukju Yoon of Korea Republic slide tackles Joan Cruz of Chile during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group C match between Chile and Korea Republic at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 02, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Korean Jaehyeok Oh against Chile - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Korean Jaehyeok Oh against Chile - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    02 nov. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Jaehyeok Oh of Korea Republic reacts after missing a shot on goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group C match between Chile and Korea Republic at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 02, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Sanghoon Paik celebrates a goal for Korea Republic against Chile - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Sanghoon Paik celebrates a goal for Korea Republic against Chile - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    02 nov. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Sanghoon Paik of Korea Republic celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group C match between Chile and Korea Republic at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 02, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Danilo Diaz after Chile loss to Korea Republic - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Danilo Diaz after Chile loss to Korea Republic - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    02 nov. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Danilo Diaz of Chile reacts after Chile lost 2-1 to Korea Republic during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group C match between Chile and Korea Republic at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 02, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Korea Republic Sanghoon Paik against Chile - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Korea Republic Sanghoon Paik against Chile - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    02 nov. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Sanghoon Paik of Korea Republic celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group C match between Chile and Korea Republic at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 02, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Chile v Korea Republic - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Chile v Korea Republic - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    02 nov. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Ryunseong Kim of Korea Republic clears the ball past Cesar Perez of Chile during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group C match between Chile and Korea Republic at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 02, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Chilean fans in Kléber Andrade Stadium - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Chilean fans in Kléber Andrade Stadium - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    02 nov. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Chile fans sing their national anthem before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group C match between Chile and Korea Republic at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 02, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Korea Republic players against Chile - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Korea Republic players against Chile - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    02 nov. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Hanbeom Lee and Songhoon Shin of Korea Republic dispute a call during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group C match between Chile and Korea Republic at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 02, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Chile v Korea Republic - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Chile v Korea Republic - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    02 nov. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Sukju Yoon of Korea Republic wins the ball out of the air in front of Tapia Gonzalo of Chile during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group C match between Chile and Korea Republic at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 02, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Chile v Korea Republic - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Chile v Korea Republic - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    02 nov. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Young fans cheer for Korea Republic after they defeat Chile 2-1 in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group C match at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 02, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

1 / 10
  • Chilean Joan Cruz against Korea Republic - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • Korean Jaehyeok Oh against Chile - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • Sanghoon Paik celebrates a goal for Korea Republic against Chile - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • Danilo Diaz after Chile loss to Korea Republic - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • Korea Republic Sanghoon Paik against Chile - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • Chile v Korea Republic - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • Chilean fans in Kléber Andrade Stadium - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • Korea Republic players against Chile - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • Chile v Korea Republic - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • Chile v Korea Republic - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

Explora este tema

Notas recomendadas

USA v Japan - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

Mundial Sub-17

EEUU y Japón se neutralizan (0-0)

31 oct. 2019

Senegal players celebrate after beat France - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

Mundial Sub-17

Senegal golpea justo y avanza (1-3)

30 oct. 2019

Hojun Son #3 and Hanbeom Lee #4 of Korea Republic U-17 challenge Timothee Pembele of France U-17

Mundial Sub-17

Francia, entre los mejores dieciséis (1-3)

30 oct. 2019

Birame Diaw of Senegal celebrates 

Mundial Sub-17

Francia avanza, Senegal forma tridente africano en octavos 

31 oct. 2019