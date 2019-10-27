- En su estreno en el torneo goleó a Estados Unidos
- Comenzó perdiendo apenas a los 3 minutos
- Próxima fecha: Países Bajos-Senegal y Estados Unidos-Japón
Senegal protagonizó la primera gran sorpresa de la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™ al golear por 4-1 a un clásico de la categoría como Estados Unidos. El partido, correspondiente al Grupo D, se jugó en el estadio Kléber Andrade, de Vitoria (Cariacica).
El análisis
Estados Unidos
El gran cabezazo tempranero de Gianluca Busio tranquilizó a Estados Unidos, que creó situaciones en el primer tiempo. No logró aumentar su ventaja y en el complemento todo cambió. Sufrió por los costados y terminó goleado y con Tayvon Gray expulsado sobre el final.
Senegal
El mejor inicio de los africanos tuvo su balde helado con el gol estadounidense a los 3 minutos. Le costó un rtao recuperarse, pero el empate al filo del descanso le dio aire. En el segundo tiempo fue sintiéndose cada vez más superior y definió el duelo con dos goles en 4 minutos (72' y 76').
Lo que viene
30 de octubre
Grupo D
Países Bajos - Senegal (Vitoria/Cariacica 17:00 hora local)
Estados Unidos - Japón (Vitoria/Cariacica 20:00 hora local)
