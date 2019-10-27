FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Samba Diallo of Senegal wins the ball out of the air

VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Samba Diallo of Senegal wins the ball out of the air during the Group D Match between USA and Senegal in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 27, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

