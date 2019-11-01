John Mercado #17 of Ecuador celebrate with team mate Pedro Vite #19

GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: John Mercado #17 of Ecuador celebrate with team mate Pedro Vite #19 after he scores his teams 2nd goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match between Hungary and Ecuador at Estadio Olimpico de Goias on November 01, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images