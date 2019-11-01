- Venció a Hungría y avanzó como 2º del Grupo B
- Vite, Mercado y Mina, los goleadores ecuatorianos
- Su próximo rival será quien salga 2º en el Grupo F
En un partido vibrante de principio a fin, Ecuador le ganó a Hungría por 3-2 y se clasificó a los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA, al terminar segundo de Nigeria en el Grupo B. El encuentro, que marcó la eliminación de los húngaros, se jugó en el Estadio Olímpico, de Goiânia
El análisis
Hungría
El doblete de Andras Nemeth no le alcanzó a Hungría para seguir en el torneo. Una vez más, mostraron un ataque profundo y peligroso, pero también distracciones serias en defensa, a punto tal que el rival le dio vuelta el 1-0 inicial con dos goles en dos minutos. Así, terminaron últimos en su zona.
Ecuador
Las claves del triunfo ecuatoriano radicaron en sus individualidades más que en su juego colectivo. En defensa, y pese a los dos goles recibidos, contó con muy oportunas intervenciones de su arquero Joan Lopez y del central Piero Hincapié; y en ataque, con las fulgurantes apariciones de Vite, Mercado y Mina, quiénes no perdonaron los yerros de la defensa rival.
Lo que viene
Octavos de final
Nigeria - 3° ACD (5 de noviembre, Goiânia/Olímpico, 20:00 hora local)
Ecuador - 2°F (7 de noviembre, Vitoria/Cariacica, 16:30 hora local)
Australia espera confirmación de rival: será el 1°C o el 1°D
Brasil 2019: Hungría-Ecuador
Mihaly Kata #6 of Hungary challenges Erick Pluas #14 of Ecuador
01 nov. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Mihaly Kata #6 of Hungary challenges Erick Pluas #14 of Ecuador during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match between Hungary and Ecuador at Estadio Olimpico de Goias on November 01, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
