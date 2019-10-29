FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

26 Octubre - 17 Noviembre

Mundial Sub-17

Ecuador sufre el poderío de Nigeria (3-2)

29 oct. 2019

Ferdinard Ikenna #5 of Nigeria challenges Adrian Mejia of Ecuador
© Getty Images
  • La MiniTri juega un buen partido pero no le alcanza
  • Ibrahim Said, con un triplete, la gran figura del partido
  • Próxima fecha: Australia-Nigeria y Hungría-Ecuador

Ecuador estuvo cerca de un gran resultado ante Nigeria pero terminó perdiendo ante la máxima campeona en un partido del Grupo B de la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™ que se jugó en el Estadio Olímpico, de Goiânia

El análisis

Nigeria

Ibrahim Said se llevó todos los focos de la tarde-noche con su triplete, que le dio a Nigeria un triunfo importantísimo en un encuentro muy igualado. El segundo, probablemente candidato a mejor gol del torneo. Nigeria, una vez más, logra remontar.

Ecuador

Poco premio para la MiniTri, que jugó de igual a igual ante una potencia. Johan Mina mostró parte del fútbol que se le conoce, además de convertir el penal para el 2-1. El último cuarto de hora del partido se le hizo muy largo a Ecuador y empezó a sufrir por demás. Tanto que no pudo mantener la ventaja.

Véase también

Brasil 2019: así están los grupos

Lo que viene

1 de noviembre

Grupo B

Australia - Nigeria (Brasilia/Gama, 17:00 hora local)
Hungría - Ecuador (Goiânia Olímpico, 17:00 hora local)

Brazil 2019: Nigeria - Ecuador

  • Ibrahim Said of Nigeria U-17 celebrates his hat-trick

  • A general view during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match between Nigeria and Ecuador 

  • A general view during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match between Nigeria and Ecuador

  • (L-R) John Mercado of Ecuador and Charles Etim of Nigeria fight for the ball

  • (L-R) Piero Hincapie of Ecuador and Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi of Nigeria fight for the ball 

  • Nigeria v Ecuador - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

  • Adrian Mejia of Ecuador celebrates

  •  A general view of Ecuador's locker room

  •  A general view Nigeria's locker room

  • Adrian Mejia of Ecuador celebrates

  • Marco Angulo of Ecuador waits in the players tunnel 

