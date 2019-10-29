- La MiniTri juega un buen partido pero no le alcanza
- Ibrahim Said, con un triplete, la gran figura del partido
- Próxima fecha: Australia-Nigeria y Hungría-Ecuador
Ecuador estuvo cerca de un gran resultado ante Nigeria pero terminó perdiendo ante la máxima campeona en un partido del Grupo B de la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™ que se jugó en el Estadio Olímpico, de Goiânia
El análisis
Nigeria
Ibrahim Said se llevó todos los focos de la tarde-noche con su triplete, que le dio a Nigeria un triunfo importantísimo en un encuentro muy igualado. El segundo, probablemente candidato a mejor gol del torneo. Nigeria, una vez más, logra remontar.
Ecuador
Poco premio para la MiniTri, que jugó de igual a igual ante una potencia. Johan Mina mostró parte del fútbol que se le conoce, además de convertir el penal para el 2-1. El último cuarto de hora del partido se le hizo muy largo a Ecuador y empezó a sufrir por demás. Tanto que no pudo mantener la ventaja.
Lo que viene
1 de noviembre
Grupo B
Australia - Nigeria (Brasilia/Gama, 17:00 hora local)
Hungría - Ecuador (Goiânia Olímpico, 17:00 hora local)
Brazil 2019: Nigeria - Ecuador
Ibrahim Said of Nigeria U-17 celebrates his hat-trick
29 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: Ibrahim Said of Nigeria celebrates his three goals after the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match between Nigeria and Ecuador at Estadio Olimpico de Goias on October 29, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil.
A general view during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match between Nigeria and Ecuador
29 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: A general view during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match between Nigeria and Ecuador at Estadio Olimpico de Goias on October 29, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil.
A general view during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match between Nigeria and Ecuador
29 oct. 2019
29 oct. 2019
(L-R) John Mercado of Ecuador and Charles Etim of Nigeria fight for the ball
29 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: (L-R) John Mercado of Ecuador and Charles Etim of Nigeria fight for the ball during the match between for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on October 29, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil.
(L-R) Piero Hincapie of Ecuador and Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi of Nigeria fight for the ball
29 oct. 2019
29 oct. 2019
Nigeria v Ecuador - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
29 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: Ferdinard Ikenna #5 of Nigeria challenges Adrian Mejia of Ecuador during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match between Nigeria and Ecuador at Estadio Olimpico de Goias on October 29, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil.
Adrian Mejia of Ecuador celebrates
29 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: Adrian Mejia of Ecuador celebrates after he scores the equalizing goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match between Nigeria and Ecuador at Estadio Olimpico de Goias on October 29, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil.
A general view of Ecuador's locker room
29 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: A general view of Ecuador's locker room ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match between Nigeria and Ecuador at Estadio Olimpico de Goias on October 29, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil.
A general view Nigeria's locker room
29 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: A general view Nigeria's locker room ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match between Nigeria and Ecuador at Estadio Olimpico de Goias on October 29, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil.
Adrian Mejia of Ecuador celebrates
29 oct. 2019
29 oct. 2019
Marco Angulo of Ecuador waits in the players tunnel
29 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: Marco Angulo of Ecuador waits in the players tunnel ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match between Nigeria and Ecuador at Estadio Olimpico de Goias on October 29, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil.
