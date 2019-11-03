Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2019

- La victoria ante Camerún le da a los ibéricos el Grupo E
- Se medirán a Senegal en octavos el miércoles 6 de noviembre
- Camerún, campeona africana, se va a casa sin haber sumado unidades
España venció por 2-0 a Camerún en el Estadio Bezerrão, de Brasilia (Gama) y se adjudicó el Grupo E de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™. Los españoles jugarán ante Senegal por los octavos de final. Los africanos quedaron eliminados.
Camerún
Los Leoncitos Indomables necesitaban ganar para tener alguna esperanza de avanzar. Fueron al ataque, no siempre con criterio, pero se las ingeniaron para tener varias oportunidades -y sufrir en defensa también-. Adolescieron de lo mismo que en los dos partidos anteriores: precisión de cara al arco rival.
España
Con seis cambios con respecto a la victoria ante Tayikistán, una España ya clasificada terminó siendo mejor en la puntada final que en el juego. No necesitaba mucho más que intentar controlar las acciones. Dos muy buenas definiciones de Jordi Escobar y Moriba Ilaix le dieron margen suficiente en el primer tiempo.
Lo que viene
Octavos de final
España-Senegal (6 de noviembre, Goiania/Serrinha, 16:30 hora local)
Argentina - 1°F (7 de noviembre, Vitoria/Cariacica, 20:00 hora local)
Brasil 2019: Camerún - España
Players of Spain U-17 celebrate the victory over Cameroon
03 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Players of Spain celebrate the victory after the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
Javi Lopez of Spain struggles for the ball with Samuel Nongoh of Cameroon
03 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Javi Lopez of Spain struggles for the ball with Samuel Nongoh of Cameroon during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Jordi Escobar of Spain U-17 celebrates a scored goal
03 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Jordi Escobar of Spain celebrates a scored goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
Jordi Escobar (L) of Spain celebrates a scored goal
03 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Jordi Escobar (L) of Spain celebrates a scored goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Players of Cameroon and Spain line up for the National Anthem
03 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Players of Cameroon and Spain line up for the National Anthems ahead the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Players of Cameroon and Spain enter to the field
03 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Players of Cameroon and Spain enter to the field before the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Players of Spain pose
03 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Players of Spain pose prior the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Players of Cameroon pose
03 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Players of Cameroon pose prior the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
View of the dressing room of Cameroon team
03 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: View of the dressing room of Cameroon team prior to the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
View of the dressing room of Cameroon team
03 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: View of the dressing room of Cameroon team prior to the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
View of the dressing room of Spain
03 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: View of the dressing room of Spain team prior to the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
View of the dressing room of Spain team
03 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: View of the dressing room of Spain team prior to the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
General view of Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium
03 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: General view of Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium prior to the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images