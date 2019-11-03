Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2019

FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

26 Octubre - 17 Noviembre

Mundial Sub-17

España gana su grupo y jugará ante Senegal (0-2)

03 nov. 2019

Jordi Escobar of Spain celebrates a scored goal 
  • La victoria ante Camerún le da a los ibéricos el Grupo E
  • Se medirán a Senegal en octavos el miércoles 6 de noviembre
  • Camerún, campeona africana, se va a casa sin haber sumado unidades

España venció por 2-0 a Camerún en el Estadio Bezerrão, de Brasilia (Gama) y se adjudicó el Grupo E de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™. Los españoles jugarán ante Senegal por los octavos de final. Los africanos quedaron eliminados.

Camerún
Los Leoncitos Indomables necesitaban ganar para tener alguna esperanza de avanzar. Fueron al ataque, no siempre con criterio, pero se las ingeniaron para tener varias oportunidades -y sufrir en defensa también-. Adolescieron de lo mismo que en los dos partidos anteriores: precisión de cara al arco rival.

España
Con seis cambios con respecto a la victoria ante Tayikistán, una España ya clasificada terminó siendo mejor en la puntada final que en el juego. No necesitaba mucho más que intentar controlar las acciones. Dos muy buenas definiciones de Jordi Escobar y Moriba Ilaix le dieron margen suficiente en el primer tiempo.

Brasil 2019: así están los grupos

Lo que viene

Octavos de final
España-Senegal (6 de noviembre, Goiania/Serrinha, 16:30 hora local)
Argentina - 1°F (7 de noviembre, Vitoria/Cariacica, 20:00 hora local)

  • Players of Spain U-17 celebrate the victory over Cameroon

    03 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Players of Spain celebrate the victory after the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Javi Lopez of Spain struggles for the ball with Samuel Nongoh of Cameroon

    03 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Javi Lopez of Spain struggles for the ball with Samuel Nongoh of Cameroon during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Jordi Escobar of Spain U-17 celebrates a scored goal

    03 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Jordi Escobar of Spain celebrates a scored goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Jordi Escobar (L) of Spain celebrates a scored goal

    03 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Jordi Escobar (L) of Spain celebrates a scored goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Players of Cameroon and Spain line up for the National Anthem

    03 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Players of Cameroon and Spain line up for the National Anthems ahead the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Players of Cameroon and Spain enter to the field 

    03 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Players of Cameroon and Spain enter to the field before the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Players of Spain pose

    03 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Players of Spain pose prior the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • Players of Cameroon pose

    03 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Players of Cameroon pose prior the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • View of the dressing room of Cameroon team 

    03 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: View of the dressing room of Cameroon team prior to the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • View of the dressing room of Cameroon team 

    03 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: View of the dressing room of Cameroon team prior to the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • View of the dressing room of Spain

    03 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: View of the dressing room of Spain team prior to the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • View of the dressing room of Spain team 

    03 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: View of the dressing room of Spain team prior to the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

  • General view of Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium 

    03 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: General view of Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium prior to the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Cameroon and Spain on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

