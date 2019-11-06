- Venció a Senegal con goles de Navarro y Varela
- Recién en el final sufrió los embates senegaleses
- Su próximo rival: el ganador de Francia-Australia
España estuvo a la altura de las circunstancias, venció merecidamente a Senegal por 2-1 y ya está entre los ocho mejores de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2019™. El partido se jugó en el Estadio da Serrinha, de Goiânia.
🧐 El análisis
España
Fiel a su estilo, España construyó su victoria con el pasar de los minutos en base al juego asociado de sus 10 futbolistas de campo. Está claro que resultaron claves otra vez los aportes de Roberto Navarro y Germán Varela, los goleadores del equipo con 3 y 2 goles respectivamente, y de Iván Martínez, seguro en el arco las pocas veces que le tocó intervenir. Si sufrió tras el tardío descuento senegalés se debió más a méritos del rival que a falencias propias.
Senegal
A pesar de ser superado desde lo colectivo, la buena técnica y el excelente estado atlético de sus jugadores le permitió a Senegal estar en partido hasta el final. En este contexto, el descuento de Souleymane Fay llegó demasiado tarde, y dejó preguntándose a los africanos qué podría haber pasado de haber aprovechado antes las contadas ocasiones que pudo generar.
🔜 Lo que viene
Cuartos de final
11 de noviembre
España - ganador de Francia y Australia (Olímpico Goiânia, 16:30 hora local)
Brasil 2019: España-Senegal
-
Souleymane Faye of Senegal (L) in action against Benat Turrientes of Spain (R)
06 nov. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 06: Souleymane Faye of Senegal (L) in action against Benat Turrientes of Spain (R) during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Spain and Senegal at Estadio da Serrinha on November 06, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
German Valera of Spain celebrates the second goal for his team
06 nov. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 06: German Valera of Spain celebrates the second goal for his team during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Spain and Senegal at Estadio da Serrinha on November 06, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
