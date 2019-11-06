German Valera of Spain celebrates the second goal for his team

GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 06: German Valera of Spain celebrates the second goal for his team with his teammates during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Spain and Senegal at Estadio da Serrinha on November 06, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images