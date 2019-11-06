FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
España prevalece y está en cuartos (2-1)

06 nov. 2019

  • Venció a Senegal con goles de Navarro y Varela
  • Recién en el final sufrió los embates senegaleses
  • Su próximo rival: el ganador de Francia-Australia

España estuvo a la altura de las circunstancias, venció merecidamente a Senegal por 2-1 y ya está entre los ocho mejores de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2019™. El partido se jugó en el Estadio da Serrinha, de Goiânia.

🧐 El análisis

España

Fiel a su estilo, España construyó su victoria con el pasar de los minutos en base al juego asociado de sus 10 futbolistas de campo. Está claro que resultaron claves otra vez los aportes de Roberto Navarro y Germán Varela, los goleadores del equipo con 3 y 2 goles respectivamente, y de Iván Martínez, seguro en el arco las pocas veces que le tocó intervenir. Si sufrió tras el tardío descuento senegalés se debió más a méritos del rival que a falencias propias.

Senegal

A pesar de ser superado desde lo colectivo, la buena técnica y el excelente estado atlético de sus jugadores le permitió a Senegal estar en partido hasta el final. En este contexto, el descuento de Souleymane Fay llegó demasiado tarde, y dejó preguntándose a los africanos qué podría haber pasado de haber aprovechado antes las contadas ocasiones que pudo generar.

🔜 Lo que viene

Cuartos de final

11 de noviembre

España - ganador de Francia y Australia (Olímpico Goiânia, 16:30 hora local)

