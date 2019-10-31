- La Roja minimizó a un rival que había ganado en su debut
- Destacaron Pablo Moreno y Roberto Navarro
- Próxima fecha: Camerún-España, Argentina-Tayikistán
España cumplió con los pronósticos, goleó a Tayikistán por 5-1 y dio un paso necesario en pos de su clasificación a los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub 17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™. El partido, válido por el Grupo E, se disputó en el Estadio Kléber Andrade de Vitoria (Cariacica).
El análisis
España
En apenas 4', la Roja exhibió sus credenciales de candidato, tanto en el juego y como en el marcador. Para el final del primer tiempo, ya había anotado cuatro goles y liquidado el pleito. Ni el insólito gol en contra que sufrió opacó su triunfo, construido desde su clara superioridad colectiva e individual. Sobresalieron Moreno (1 un gol y 2 asistencias) y Navarro (2 goles).
Tayikistán
La rápida desventaja echó por tierra cualquier plan tayiko para contener a España. Con poca tenencia de balón, apostó a ser vertical con pelotazos, pero no tuvo éxito. Pese a la dura derrota, los asiáticos se mantienen expectantes gracias a los tres puntos que cosecharon en su debut, aunque deberán encontrar variantes futbolísticas para sostener su objetivo.
Lo que viene
3 de noviembre
Grupo E
Camerún - España (Brasilia/Gama 17:00 hora local)
Argentina - Tayikistán (Vitoria/Cariacica 20:00 hora local)
Brasil 2019: España-Tayikistán
-
Roberto Navarro of Spain celebrates with a teammates
31 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Roberto Navarro of Spain celebrates with a teammates after scoring a gol during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match Spain and Tajikistan at Estadio Kleber Andrade Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Bruna Prado - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Moriba Ilaix of Spain celebrates
31 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Moriba Ilaix of Spain celebrates after Spain defeat Tajikistan 5-1 during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 31, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Benat Turrientes of Spain defends Rustam Soirov of Tajikistan
31 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Benat Turrientes of Spain defends Rustam Soirov of Tajikistan during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Tajikistan at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 31, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Roberto Navarro of Spain celebrates
31 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Roberto Navarro of Spain celebrates after scoring a gol during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match Spain and Tajikistan at Estadio Kleber Andrade Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Bruna Prado - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Rustam Soirov of Tajikistan retrieves the ball from the goal
31 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Rustam Soirov of Tajikistan retrieves the ball from the goal after an own goal by Spain during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Tajikistan at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 31, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Amadoni Kamolov of Tajikistan dribbles
31 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Amadoni Kamolov of Tajikistan dribbles downfield during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Tajikistan at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 31, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
German Valera and Pablo Moreno of Spain celebrate
31 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: German Valera and Pablo Moreno of Spain celebrate with a teammates after scoring a gol during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match Spain and Tajikistan at Estadio Kleber Andrade Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Bruna Prado - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Sunatullo Ismoilov of Tajikistan defends Moriba Ilaix of Spain
31 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Sunatullo Ismoilov of Tajikistan defends Moriba Ilaix of Spain during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Tajikistan at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 31, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Shohrukh Qirghizboev of Tajikistan makes a save against Pablo Moreno
31 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Shohrukh Qirghizboev of Tajikistan makes a save against Pablo Moreno of Spain during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Tajikistan at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 31, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Spain v Tajikistan - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
31 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: A view inside the dressing room of Spain before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Tajikistan at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 31, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Spain v Tajikistan - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
31 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: A view inside the dressing room of Tajikistan before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Tajikistan at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 31, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images