FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

26 Octubre - 17 Noviembre

Mundial Sub-17

España y Argentina reparten merecimientos (0-0)

28 oct. 2019

German Valera of Spain and Kevin Lomonaco of Argentina battle
© Getty Images
  • En un atractivo partido, igualaron sin goles pese a buscarlos
  • La Albiceleste resultó algo mejor, sobre todo en el complemento
  • Próxima fecha: España-Tayikistán y Camerún-Argentina

España y Argentina armaron un entretenido partido en el estreno de ambos en la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™, aunque no lograron sacarse ventaja. El duelo, por el Grupo E, se jugó en el Estadio Kléber Andrade, de Vitoria (Cariacica).

El análisis

España

La presión alta y un circuito de juego fluido le permitió a España compartir con su rival el protagonismo del primer tiempo. Ese desgaste le pasó factura en el complemento, mostrando menos precisión y profundidad, aunque nunca dejó de insinuar peligro. Así, exhibió las credenciales que lo hacen un serio aspirante al título.

Argentina

La Albiceleste redondeó un promisorio debut. A partir del traslado prolijo de la pelota, llevó las riendas del desarrollo incluso en el segundo tiempo, cuando las piernas pesaban más. A los punzantes Exequiel Ceballos y Matías Godoy solo les faltó el gol. A Matías Palacios, en cambio, le faltó suerte: su remate desde 60 metros dio en el travesaño.

Véase también

Brasil 2019: así están los grupos

Lo que viene

31 de octubre

Grupo F
España - Tayikistán (Vitoria/Cariacica 17:00 hora local)
Camerún - Argentina (Vitoria/Cariacica 20:00 hora local)

Brasil 2019: España - Argentina

  •  A view inside the dressing room of Spain

     A view inside the dressing room of Spain

    28 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: A view inside the dressing room of Spain before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • A view inside the dressing room of Argentina

    A view inside the dressing room of Argentina

    28 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: A view inside the dressing room of Argentina before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Head Coach Pablo Aimar of Argentina looks on

    Head Coach Pablo Aimar of Argentina looks on

    28 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Head Coach Pablo Aimar of Argentina looks on before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Jordi Escobar of Spain dribbles

    Jordi Escobar of Spain dribbles

    28 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Jordi Escobar of Spain dribbles between Ignacio Fernandez and Cristian Medina of Argentina during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Juan Sforza of Argentina defends Roberto Navarro of Spain

    Juan Sforza of Argentina defends Roberto Navarro of Spain

    28 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Juan Sforza of Argentina defends Roberto Navarro of Spain during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Head Coach Juan Gordo of Spain looks on

    Head Coach Juan Gordo of Spain looks on

    28 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Head Coach Juan Gordo of Spain looks on during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  Ivan Martinez of Spain makes a save

     Ivan Martinez of Spain makes a save

    28 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Ivan Martinez of Spain makes a save during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Luciano Vera of Argentina steals the ball

    Luciano Vera of Argentina steals the ball

    28 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Luciano Vera of Argentina steals the ball from German Valera of Spain during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • German Valera of Spain and Kevin Lomonaco of Argentina battle

    German Valera of Spain and Kevin Lomonaco of Argentina battle

    28 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: German Valera of Spain and Kevin Lomonaco of Argentina battle for control of the ball during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

1 / 9
  •  A view inside the dressing room of Spain
  • A view inside the dressing room of Argentina
  • Head Coach Pablo Aimar of Argentina looks on
  • Jordi Escobar of Spain dribbles
  • Juan Sforza of Argentina defends Roberto Navarro of Spain
  • Head Coach Juan Gordo of Spain looks on
  •  Ivan Martinez of Spain makes a save
  • Luciano Vera of Argentina steals the ball
  • German Valera of Spain and Kevin Lomonaco of Argentina battle

Explora este tema

Notas recomendadas

FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Argentina Head Coach Pablo Aimar speaks during a press conference

Mundial Sub-17

Aimar: “Estos chicos tienen la misma ilusión que nosotros a los 15 años”

27 oct. 2019

Samson Tijani of Nigeria runs with the ball

Mundial Sub-17

Brasil y Nigeria, a cimentar su presencia en octavos 

28 oct. 2019

Korea Republic v Haiti - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

Mundial Sub-17

Gran noche asiática y batacazo de Senegal

28 oct. 2019

Senegal celebrate after defeating United States

Mundial Sub-17

La indescriptible alegría senegalesa

28 oct. 2019