- En un atractivo partido, igualaron sin goles pese a buscarlos
- La Albiceleste resultó algo mejor, sobre todo en el complemento
- Próxima fecha: España-Tayikistán y Camerún-Argentina
España y Argentina armaron un entretenido partido en el estreno de ambos en la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™, aunque no lograron sacarse ventaja. El duelo, por el Grupo E, se jugó en el Estadio Kléber Andrade, de Vitoria (Cariacica).
El análisis
España
La presión alta y un circuito de juego fluido le permitió a España compartir con su rival el protagonismo del primer tiempo. Ese desgaste le pasó factura en el complemento, mostrando menos precisión y profundidad, aunque nunca dejó de insinuar peligro. Así, exhibió las credenciales que lo hacen un serio aspirante al título.
Argentina
La Albiceleste redondeó un promisorio debut. A partir del traslado prolijo de la pelota, llevó las riendas del desarrollo incluso en el segundo tiempo, cuando las piernas pesaban más. A los punzantes Exequiel Ceballos y Matías Godoy solo les faltó el gol. A Matías Palacios, en cambio, le faltó suerte: su remate desde 60 metros dio en el travesaño.
Lo que viene
31 de octubre
Grupo F
España - Tayikistán (Vitoria/Cariacica 17:00 hora local)
Camerún - Argentina (Vitoria/Cariacica 20:00 hora local)
Brasil 2019: España - Argentina
-
A view inside the dressing room of Spain
28 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: A view inside the dressing room of Spain before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
A view inside the dressing room of Argentina
28 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: A view inside the dressing room of Argentina before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Head Coach Pablo Aimar of Argentina looks on
28 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Head Coach Pablo Aimar of Argentina looks on before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Jordi Escobar of Spain dribbles
28 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Jordi Escobar of Spain dribbles between Ignacio Fernandez and Cristian Medina of Argentina during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Juan Sforza of Argentina defends Roberto Navarro of Spain
28 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Juan Sforza of Argentina defends Roberto Navarro of Spain during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Head Coach Juan Gordo of Spain looks on
28 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Head Coach Juan Gordo of Spain looks on during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Ivan Martinez of Spain makes a save
28 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Ivan Martinez of Spain makes a save during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
Luciano Vera of Argentina steals the ball
28 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Luciano Vera of Argentina steals the ball from German Valera of Spain during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
-
German Valera of Spain and Kevin Lomonaco of Argentina battle
28 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: German Valera of Spain and Kevin Lomonaco of Argentina battle for control of the ball during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Spain and Argentina at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
