Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2019

- La goleó en Goiania pese a empezar perdiendo
- Destacó Nathanael Mbuku con un gol y un asistencia
- Países Bajos o Brasil será su rival en semifinales
Francia expuso cada uno de las distracciones defensivas de España, la goleó por un inapelable 6-1 y se clasificó a las semifinales de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™. El partido se jugó en Estadio Olímpico de Goiânia
🧐 Análisis
España
Desde el pitido inicial, España se mostró dubitativa e insegura. Ni el tempranero gol de Germán Varela, tras un mal rechazo rival, pareció enfocar a la Roja, que dio demasiadas ventajas en defensa a un muy despierto ataque francés. Permitió tres goles a balón parado y otros tres muy similares, con desborde y centro atrás para jugadores que aparecieron casi sin marca. Una noche para el olvido que pagó con una inobjetable eliminación.
Francia
Los galos jamás dudaron de sus cualidades, ni si quiera tras encontrarse en desventaja a partir de un error propio. Apostaron a ser directos y atacar por afuera, pero también supieron explotar las falencias españoles en las pelotas paradas. Volvió a destacarse Mbuku, autor de un gol y una asistencia. Un dato que exhibe su poder ofensivo: todos los tantos fueron marcados por jugadores distintos.
🔜 Lo que viene
Semifinales
14 de noviembre
Francia - Ganador de Italia y Brasil (Brasília, 20:00 hora local)
Brasil 2019: España-Francia
Timothee Pembele of France celebrates after scoring against Spain
Timothee Pembele of France celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal
Adil Aouchiche of France celebrates after scoring against Spain
Adil Aouchiche of France celebrates after scoring his sides sixth goal
Georginio Rutter of France celebrates after scoring against Spain
Georginio Rutter of France celebrates after scoring his sides fifth goal
German Valera of Spain is tackled by Nathanael Mbuku of France
German Valera of Spain is tackled by Nathanael Mbuku of France
Nathanael Mbuku of France celebrates after scoring against Spain
Nathanael Mbuku of France celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal
Moriba Ilaix of Spain looks to break past Naouirou Ahamada of France
Moriba Ilaix of Spain looks to break past Naouirou Ahamada of France
Nianzou Kouassi of France celebrates with teammates after scoring against Spain
Nianzou Kouassi of France celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal
Nianzou Kouassi of France celebrates after scoring against Spain
Nianzou Kouassi of France celebrates after scoring his sides first goal
Spain players celebrate after a goal against France
German Valera of Spain celebrates after scoring his sides first goal
German Valera of Spain celebrates after scoring against France
German Valera of Spain celebrates after scoring his sides first goal
France team before match against Spain
The France side pose for a team picture prior to kick off
Spain team before match against France
The Spain side pose for a team picture prior to kick off
