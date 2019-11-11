Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2019

FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

26 Octubre - 17 Noviembre

Mundial Sub-17

Francia apabulla a España y está en semis (1-6)

11 nov. 2019

Nathanael Mbuku of France celebrates after scoring against Spain - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
© Getty Images
  • La goleó en Goiania pese a empezar perdiendo
  • Destacó Nathanael Mbuku con un gol y un asistencia
  • Países Bajos o Brasil será su rival en semifinales

Francia expuso cada uno de las distracciones defensivas de España, la goleó por un inapelable 6-1 y se clasificó a las semifinales de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™. El partido se jugó en Estadio Olímpico de Goiânia

🧐 Análisis

España

Desde el pitido inicial, España se mostró dubitativa e insegura. Ni el tempranero gol de Germán Varela, tras un mal rechazo rival, pareció enfocar a la Roja, que dio demasiadas ventajas en defensa a un muy despierto ataque francés. Permitió tres goles a balón parado y otros tres muy similares, con desborde y centro atrás para jugadores que aparecieron casi sin marca. Una noche para el olvido que pagó con una inobjetable eliminación.

Francia

Los galos jamás dudaron de sus cualidades, ni si quiera tras encontrarse en desventaja a partir de un error propio. Apostaron a ser directos y atacar por afuera, pero también supieron explotar las falencias españoles en las pelotas paradas. Volvió a destacarse Mbuku, autor de un gol y una asistencia. Un dato que exhibe su poder ofensivo: todos los tantos fueron marcados por jugadores distintos.

🔜 Lo que viene

Semifinales

14 de noviembre

Francia - Ganador de Italia y Brasil (Brasília, 20:00 hora local)

Brasil 2019: España-Francia

  • Timothee Pembele of France celebrates after scoring against Spain - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Timothee Pembele of France celebrates after scoring against Spain - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    11 nov. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 11: Timothee Pembele of France celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Quarter Final match between Spain and France at the EstÃ¡dio OlÃ­mpico Goiania on November 11, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Adil Aouchiche of France celebrates after scoring against Spain - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Adil Aouchiche of France celebrates after scoring against Spain - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    11 nov. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 11: Adil Aouchiche of France celebrates after scoring his sides sixth goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Quarter Final match between Spain and France at the EstÃ¡dio OlÃ­mpico Goiania on November 11, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Georginio Rutter of France celebrates after scoring against Spain - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Georginio Rutter of France celebrates after scoring against Spain - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    11 nov. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 11: Georginio Rutter of France celebrates after scoring his sides fifth goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Quarter Final match between Spain and France at the EstÃ¡dio OlÃ­mpico Goiania on November 11, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • German Valera of Spain is tackled by Nathanael Mbuku of France - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    German Valera of Spain is tackled by Nathanael Mbuku of France - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    11 nov. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 11: German Valera of Spain is tackled by Nathanael Mbuku of France during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Quarter Final match between Spain and France at the EstÃ¡dio OlÃ­mpico Goiania on November 11, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Nathanael Mbuku of France celebrates after scoring against Spain - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Nathanael Mbuku of France celebrates after scoring against Spain - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    11 nov. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 11: Nathanael Mbuku of France celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 match Spain and France at Olimpic Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Bruna Prado - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Moriba Ilaix of Spain looks to break past Naouirou Ahamada of France - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Moriba Ilaix of Spain looks to break past Naouirou Ahamada of France - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    11 nov. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 11: Moriba Ilaix of Spain looks to break past Naouirou Ahamada of France during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Quarter Final match between Spain and France at the EstÃ¡dio OlÃ­mpico Goiania on November 11, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Nianzou Kouassi of France celebrates with teammates after scoring  against Spain - FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019

    Nianzou Kouassi of France celebrates with teammates after scoring  against Spain - FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019

    11 nov. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 11: Nianzou Kouassi of France celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 match Spain and France at Olimpic Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Bruna Prado - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Nianzou Kouassi of France celebrates after scoring against Spain - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Nianzou Kouassi of France celebrates after scoring against Spain - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    11 nov. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 11: Nianzou Kouassi of France(R) celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Quarter Final match between Spain and France at the EstÃ¡dio OlÃ­mpico Goiania on November 11, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Spain players celebrate after a goal against France - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Spain players celebrate after a goal against France - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    11 nov. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 11: German Valera of Spain(back) celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Quarter Final match between Spain and France at the EstÃ¡dio OlÃ­mpico Goiania on November 11, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • German Valera of Spain celebrates after scoring  against France - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    German Valera of Spain celebrates after scoring  against France - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    11 nov. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 11: German Valera of Spain celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Quarter Final match between Spain and France at the EstÃ¡dio OlÃ­mpico Goiania on November 11, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • France team before match against Spain - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    France team before match against Spain - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    11 nov. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 11: The France side pose for a team picture prior to kick off during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Quarter Final match between Spain and France at the EstÃ¡dio OlÃ­mpico Goiania on November 11, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Spain team before match against France - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Spain team before match against France - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    11 nov. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 11: The Spain side pose for a team picture prior to kick off during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Quarter Final match between Spain and France at the EstÃ¡dio OlÃ­mpico Goiania on November 11, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

