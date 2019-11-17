FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

26 Octubre - 17 Noviembre

Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2019

Francia, el bronce como consuelo (1-3)

17 nov. 2019

  • Tres goles de Kalimuendo-Muinga dan a Les Bleuets el tercer lugar
  • Países Bajos comenzó ganando con tanto de Taabouni
  • Francia obtiene su mejor puesto en la competencia tras ganar en 2001

El triplete de Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga le dio a Francia el tercer puesto en la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™ al vencer a Países Bajos en un encuentro disputado en el Estadio Bezerrao, en Brasilia.

🧐 El análisis

Países Bajos

En ventaja desde el minuto 15 gracias a la buena definción de Mohamed Taabouni por sobre el arquero, la Oranje no descuidó el balón pero sí los pasillos por los que los que el rival podía hacerles daño. Tras un inicio inesperado con dos derrotas, Países Bajos se va de Brasil con un cuarto puesto meritorio pero a la vez un poco escaso para sus expectativas iniciales.

Francia

Les Bleuets se las ingeniaron para igualar rápido pese que no tenían el dominio del partido. En el complemento, un contraataque preciso los puso encima del marcador a los 54 minutos. A los 62, un rebote capitalizado cerró el partido. Francia manejó las acciones y prácticamente no sufrió ante un rival ya golpeado.

Véase también

Brasil 2019: La fase decisiva

Brasil 2019: Países Bajos-Francia

  • Netherlands U-17 and France U-17 make their way out for the national anthems

    Netherlands U-17 and France U-17 make their way out for the national anthems

    17 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: The two sides make their way out for the national anthems during the 3rd Place Playoff match between the Netherlands and France at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga of France U-17 celebrates after scoring

    Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga of France U-17 celebrates after scoring

    17 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga of France celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the 3rd Place Playoff match between the Netherlands and France at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Ian Maatsen of Netherlands U-17 looks to break past Adil Aouchiche of France U-17

    Ian Maatsen of Netherlands U-17 looks to break past Adil Aouchiche of France U-17

    17 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Ian Maatsen of Netherlands looks to break past Adil Aouchiche of France during the 3rd Place Playoff match between the Netherlands and France at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Kenneth Taylor of Netherlands U-17 looks to tackle Nathanael Mbuku of France U-17

    Kenneth Taylor of Netherlands U-17 looks to tackle Nathanael Mbuku of France U-17

    17 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Kenneth Taylor of Netherlands looks to break past Nathanael Mbuku of France during the 3rd Place Playoff match between the Netherlands and France at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Chrislain Matsima of France U-17 tackles Sontje Hansen of Netherlands U-17

    Chrislain Matsima of France U-17 tackles Sontje Hansen of Netherlands U-17

    17 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Chrislain Matsima of France is tackled by Sontje Hansen of Netherlands during the 3rd Place Playoff match between the Netherlands and France at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Mohamed Taabouni of Netherlands U-17 scores his sides first goal

    Mohamed Taabouni of Netherlands U-17 scores his sides first goal

    17 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Mohamed Taabouni of Netherlands scores his sides first goal during the 3rd Place Playoff match between the Netherlands and France at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Mohamed Taabouni of Netherlands U-17 celebrates a scored goal

    Mohamed Taabouni of Netherlands U-17 celebrates a scored goal

    17 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Mohamed Taabouni of Netherlands celebrates a scored goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 3rd Place match Netherlands and France at Bezerrao Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Bruna Prado - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Netherlands v France - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga of France scores his sides third goal

    Netherlands v France - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga of France scores his sides third goal

    17 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga of France scores his sides third goal during the 3rd Place Playoff match between the Netherlands and France at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Calvin Raatsie of Netherlands U-17 challenges for the high ball with Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga of France U-17

    Calvin Raatsie of Netherlands U-17 challenges for the high ball with Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga of France U-17

    17 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Calvin Raatsie of Netherlands challenges for the high ball with Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga of France during the 3rd Place Playoff match between the Netherlands and France at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Netherlands v France - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga of France celebrates after scoring his sides second goal

    Netherlands v France - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga of France celebrates after scoring his sides second goal

    17 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga of France celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the 3rd Place Playoff match between the Netherlands and France at the Estadio BezerrÃ£o on November 17, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

