Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2019
Francia, el bronce como consuelo (1-3)
17 nov. 2019
- Tres goles de Kalimuendo-Muinga dan a Les Bleuets el tercer lugar
- Países Bajos comenzó ganando con tanto de Taabouni
- Francia obtiene su mejor puesto en la competencia tras ganar en 2001
El triplete de Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga le dio a Francia el tercer puesto en la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™ al vencer a Países Bajos en un encuentro disputado en el Estadio Bezerrao, en Brasilia.
🧐 El análisis
Países Bajos
En ventaja desde el minuto 15 gracias a la buena definción de Mohamed Taabouni por sobre el arquero, la Oranje no descuidó el balón pero sí los pasillos por los que los que el rival podía hacerles daño. Tras un inicio inesperado con dos derrotas, Países Bajos se va de Brasil con un cuarto puesto meritorio pero a la vez un poco escaso para sus expectativas iniciales.
Francia
Les Bleuets se las ingeniaron para igualar rápido pese que no tenían el dominio del partido. En el complemento, un contraataque preciso los puso encima del marcador a los 54 minutos. A los 62, un rebote capitalizado cerró el partido. Francia manejó las acciones y prácticamente no sufrió ante un rival ya golpeado.
