- Venció bien a lo surcoreanos y puso en pie en 8vos
- Se lució Isaac Lihadji, con un gol y una asistencia
- Próxima fecha: Haití-Francia y Chile-República de Corea
Francia quedó a las puertas de los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019, al imponerse sin mayores sobresaltos a la República de Corea por 3-0. El partido, válido por la segunda jornada del Grupo C, se jugó en el Estadio da Serrinha de Goiânia
República de Corea
Los surcoreanos mostraron estado atlético e intenciones ofensivas, pero a su verticalidad les faltó ideas claras en los metros finales. Además, pocas veces pudo disputarle el balón a su rival, por lo que apenas inquietaron con remates de media distancia. La única nota positiva: el descuento tardío de Jeong Sangbin.
Francia
Confiar en su juego colectivo le permitió Francia amasar su victoria en el primer tiempo, al anotar dos lindos goles (Kalimuendo-Muinga y Pembelé) tras dos precisas asistencias (Lihadji y Ahamada). Los galos supieron cerrar espacios atrás, y casi no pasaron sobresaltos. Sobre todo luego del tanto de Lihadji (también producto de un pase gol), su segundo en el torneo.
Lo que viene
2 de noviembre
Grupo C
Haití-Francia (Goiania/Serrinha, 17:00 hora local)
Chile-República de Corea (Vitoria/Cariacica, 17:00 hora local)
Brasil 2019: República de Corea - Francia
-
Isaac Lihadji #18 of France U-17 celebrates after he scores
30 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Isaac Lihadji #18 of France celebrates after he scores his teams 3rd goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Korea Republic and France at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Players of Korea Republic U-17 arrive at the stadium
30 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Players of Korea Republic arrive at the stadium ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Korea Republic and France at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
A general view of the France U-17 locker room
30 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: A general view of the French locker room ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Korea Republic and France at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
The starting lineup of France U-17 pose
30 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: The team of France line up before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Korea Republic and France at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
The starting lineup of Korea Republic U-17
30 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: The team of Korea Republic line up before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Korea Republic and France at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Hojun Son #3 and Hanbeom Lee #4 of Korea Republic U-17 challenge Timothee Pembele of France U-17
30 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Hojun Son #3 and Hanbeom Lee #4 of Korea Republic challenge Timothee Pembele of France during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Korea Republic and France at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Hojun Son #3 and Jonghun Lee #17 of Korea Republic U-17 challenge Nathanael Mbuku of France U-17
30 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Hojun Son #3 and Jonghun Lee #17 of Korea Republic challenge Nathanael Mbuku of France during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Korea Republic and France at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
France's Timothee Pembele against Korea Republic - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
30 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Timothee Pembele of France celebrates after he scores the opening goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Korea Republic and France at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Oh Jaehyeok #8 of Korea Republic U-17 challenges Naouirou Ahamada #13 of France U-17
30 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Jaehyeok Oh #8 of Korea Republic challenges Naouirou Ahamada #13 of France during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Korea Republic and France at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
France players celebrate against Korea Republic - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
30 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30:Players of France celebrate their opening goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Korea Republic and France at Estadio da Serrinha on October 30, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images