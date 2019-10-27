- Los galos definieron el duelo en apenas un minuto
- La Roja no encontró cómo lastimar
- Próxima fecha: Rep. de Corea-Francia y Chile-Haití
En la jornada inaugural del Grupo C de la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™, Francia venció a Chile por 2-0 en el Estadio da Serrinha, en Goiânia.
El análisis
Francia
Los europeos mostraron algo del fútbol que los hizo brillar en el Europeo. Lucien Agoumé se hizo cargo del mediocampo y Adil Aouchiche manejó los hilos del ataque. Aún así, el dominio territorial no les brindó tantas opciones de gol hasta el penal que abrió el marcador. Luego sí pudo haber aumentado la ventaja final.
Chile
La Rojita estuvo lejos del gran nivel demostrado en el Sudamericano de Perú. Técnica y físicamente fue superado, aunque se las ingenió para cerrar caminos hacia el arco de Fierro. Tuvo un mano a mano con Alexander Aravena, pero se estrelló en el travesaño. El penal convertido por Agoumé desarboló al equipo.
Lo que viene
30 de octubre
Grupo C
Rep. de Corea - Francia (Goiânia Serrinha 17:00 hora local)
Chile - Haití (Goiânia Serrinha, 20:00 hora local)
Brasil 2019: Francia - Chile
-
Isaac Lihadji of France celebrates
27 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Isaac Lihadji of France celebrates after he scores the 2nd goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between France and Chile at Estadio da Serrinha on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga (L) of France challenges Kennan Sepulveda of Chile
27 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga (L) of France challenges Kennan Sepulveda of Chile during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between France and Chile at Estadio da Serrinha on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Isaac Lihadji of France competes for the ball with Luis Rojas and Vicente Pizarro of Chile
27 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: (L-R) Isaac Lihadji of France competes for the ball with Luis Rojas and Vicente Pizarro of Chile during the match for FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Isaac Lihadji #18 of France challenges Cristian Riquelme #4 of Chile
27 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Isaac Lihadji #18 of France challenges Cristian Riquelme #4 of Chile during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between France and Chile at Estadio da Serrinha on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
France team - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
27 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: The team of France line up before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between France and Chile at Estadio da Serrinha on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Chile team - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
27 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: The team of Chile line up before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between France and Chile at Estadio da Serrinha on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - The team of France and of Chile walk onto the pitch before the FIFA U-17 World Cup
27 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: The team of France and of Chile walk onto the pitch before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between France and Chile at Estadio da Serrinha on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Chile fans at Serrinha Stadium - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
27 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Supporters of Chile cheer before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between France and Chile at Estadio da Serrinha on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
France dressing room before match against Chile - Brazil 2019
27 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: A general view of the French locker room ahead the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between France and Chile at Estadio da Serrinha on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images