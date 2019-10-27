FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

26 Octubre - 17 Noviembre

Mundial Sub-17

Francia frustra a Chile en una ráfaga (2-0)

27 oct. 2019

Isaac Lihadji #18 of France challenges Cristian Riquelme #4 of Chile
© Getty Images
  • Los galos definieron el duelo en apenas un minuto
  • La Roja no encontró cómo lastimar
  • Próxima fecha: Rep. de Corea-Francia y Chile-Haití

En la jornada inaugural del Grupo C de la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™, Francia venció a Chile por 2-0 en el Estadio da Serrinha, en Goiânia.

El análisis

Francia

Los europeos mostraron algo del fútbol que los hizo brillar en el Europeo. Lucien Agoumé se hizo cargo del mediocampo y Adil Aouchiche manejó los hilos del ataque. Aún así, el dominio territorial no les brindó tantas opciones de gol hasta el penal que abrió el marcador. Luego sí pudo haber aumentado la ventaja final.

Chile

La Rojita estuvo lejos del gran nivel demostrado en el Sudamericano de Perú. Técnica y físicamente fue superado, aunque se las ingenió para cerrar caminos hacia el arco de Fierro. Tuvo un mano a mano con Alexander Aravena, pero se estrelló en el travesaño. El penal convertido por Agoumé desarboló al equipo.

Véase también

Brasil 2019: así están los grupos

Lo que viene

30 de octubre

Grupo C
Rep. de Corea - Francia (Goiânia Serrinha 17:00 hora local)
Chile - Haití (Goiânia Serrinha, 20:00 hora local)

Brasil 2019: Francia - Chile

  • Isaac Lihadji of France celebrates 

    Isaac Lihadji of France celebrates 

    27 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Isaac Lihadji of France celebrates after he scores the 2nd goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between France and Chile at Estadio da Serrinha on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga (L) of France challenges Kennan Sepulveda of Chile

    FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga (L) of France challenges Kennan Sepulveda of Chile

    27 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga (L) of France challenges Kennan Sepulveda of Chile during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between France and Chile at Estadio da Serrinha on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Isaac Lihadji of France competes for the ball with Luis Rojas and Vicente Pizarro of Chile

    Isaac Lihadji of France competes for the ball with Luis Rojas and Vicente Pizarro of Chile

    27 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: (L-R) Isaac Lihadji of France competes for the ball with Luis Rojas and Vicente Pizarro of Chile during the match for FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Isaac Lihadji #18 of France challenges Cristian Riquelme #4 of Chile

    Isaac Lihadji #18 of France challenges Cristian Riquelme #4 of Chile

    27 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Isaac Lihadji #18 of France challenges Cristian Riquelme #4 of Chile during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between France and Chile at Estadio da Serrinha on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • France team - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    France team - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    27 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: The team of France line up before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between France and Chile at Estadio da Serrinha on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Chile team - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Chile team - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    27 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: The team of Chile line up before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between France and Chile at Estadio da Serrinha on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - The team of France and of Chile walk onto the pitch before the FIFA U-17 World Cup

    FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - The team of France and of Chile walk onto the pitch before the FIFA U-17 World Cup

    27 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: The team of France and of Chile walk onto the pitch before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between France and Chile at Estadio da Serrinha on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Chile fans at Serrinha Stadium - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Chile fans at Serrinha Stadium - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    27 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Supporters of Chile cheer before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between France and Chile at Estadio da Serrinha on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • France dressing room before match against Chile - Brazil 2019

    France dressing room before match against Chile - Brazil 2019

    27 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: A general view of the French locker room ahead the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between France and Chile at Estadio da Serrinha on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

1 / 9
  • Isaac Lihadji of France celebrates 
  • FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga (L) of France challenges Kennan Sepulveda of Chile
  • Isaac Lihadji of France competes for the ball with Luis Rojas and Vicente Pizarro of Chile
  • Isaac Lihadji #18 of France challenges Cristian Riquelme #4 of Chile
  • France team - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • Chile team - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - The team of France and of Chile walk onto the pitch before the FIFA U-17 World Cup
  • Chile fans at Serrinha Stadium - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • France dressing room before match against Chile - Brazil 2019

Explora este tema

Notas recomendadas

Players of Mexico in action during their training session ahead of the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 tournament

Mundial Sub-17

Argentina-España y Paraguay-México, duelos con ñ

25 oct. 2019

FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Argentina Head Coach Pablo Aimar speaks during a press conference

Mundial Sub-17

Aimar: “Estos chicos tienen la misma ilusión que nosotros a los 15 años”

27 oct. 2019

The starting XI of Ecuador U-17 line up and pose

Mundial Sub-17

El factor IDV, una de las ventajas de Ecuador

27 oct. 2019