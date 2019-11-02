French players celebrate after Georginio Rutter goal against Haiti - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Georginio Rutter #9 of France celebrates with his teammates after scoring the second goal of his team during the match against Haiti for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on November 02, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images