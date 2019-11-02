- Los galos jugarán octavos contra uno de los mejores terceros
- Georginio Rutter, doblete y gol 100 del torneo
- Haití se despide del torneo sin puntos
Francia venció por 2-0 a Haití con un doblete de Georginio Rutter y se quedó con la primera posición del Grupo C de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA. Los galos sumaron nueve puntos gracias a su triunfo en el Estadio da Serrinha, de Goiania, mientras que los haitianos fueron últimos sin unidades.
Haití
La gran figura de Los Granaderos fue su arquero, Judler Delva, que realizó varias atajadas de mucho mérito -tres sobre Enzo Millot- para dejar a Francia en cero hasta el minuto 78. Jean-Loubens Pierre tuvo su oportunidad para marcar.
France
Ya clasificada, Francia hizo siete cambios con respecto a su equipo habitual. Aún así tuvo el control del partido casi todo el tiempo. Rutter, delantero del Rennes, convirtió en los minutos 78 y 79. El primero, además de ser de penal, fue el gol número 100 de Brasil 2019.
Lo que viene
Octavos de final
Francia - 3°ABF (6 de noviembre, Goiania/Serrinha, 20:00 hora local)
Angola - Rep. de Corea (5 de noviembre, Goiania, Olímpico, 16:30 hora local)
