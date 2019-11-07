FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

26 Octubre - 17 Noviembre

Mundial Sub-17

Francia, sin mayores sobresaltos (4-0)

07 nov. 2019

Players of France celebrate their first goal
© Getty Images
  • Los galos golearon a Australia en Goiania
  • Nathanael Mbuku se anotó con un triplete
  • España, vencedor de Senegal, su próximo rival

Francia se destapó en el segundo tiempo, goleó a Australia por 4-0 y avanzó a los cuartos de final de la Copa do Mundo Sub-17 da FIFA Brasil 2019™. El encuentro se jugó en el Estadio Serrinha de Goiânia.

🧐 El análisis

Francia

Las buenas intenciones futbolísticas de Francia pagaron dividendo rápido, cuando Mbuku anotó el primero de sus tres goles. Iban sólo 6 minutos, pero se intuía que los galos podían marcar diferencias a medida que pasara el tiempo. La expulsión de Anton Mlinaric, al promediar el complemento, le facilitó la cosas, a punto tal de anotar los tres goles restantes en el último cuarto de hora.

Australia

Australia fue un equipo preparado para defender, al que la pronta desventaja le cambió los planes. Sin embargo, a su empuje le faltó claridad, y apenas si inquietó a su rival. Su situación se agravó al quedarse con 10 hombres, hecho que pagó con la goleada en contra.

Match official and referees with team captains 
© Getty Images

🔜 Lo que viene

Cuartos de final

11 de noviembre

España - Francia (Olímpico Goiânia, 16:30 hora local)

Brasil 2019: Francia-Australia

  • Brandon Soppy of France in action against Cameron Peupion of Australia 

    Brandon Soppy of France in action against Cameron Peupion of Australia 

    07 nov. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 06: Brandon Soppy of France in action against Cameron Peupion of Australia during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between France and Australia at Estadio da Serrinha on November 06, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Cameron Peupion of Australia in action against Enzo Millot of France

    Cameron Peupion of Australia in action against Enzo Millot of France

    07 nov. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 06: Cameron Peupion of Australia in action against Enzo Millot of France during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between France and Australia at Estadio da Serrinha on November 06, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players of France celebrate their first goal

    Players of France celebrate their first goal

    07 nov. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 06: Players of France celebrate their first goal during the match against Australia for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on November 06, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Brandon Soppy of France in action against Cameron Peupion of Australia 

    Brandon Soppy of France in action against Cameron Peupion of Australia 

    06 nov. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 06: Brandon Soppy of France in action against Cameron Peupion of Australia during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between France and Australia at Estadio da Serrinha on November 06, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Melvin Zinga of France in action

    Melvin Zinga of France in action

    06 nov. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 06: Melvin Zinga of France in action during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between France and Australia at Estadio da Serrinha on November 06, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Match official and referees with team captains 

    Match official and referees with team captains 

    06 nov. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 06: Match official and referees with team captains during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between France and Australia at Estadio da Serrinha on November 06, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • A general view of Australia's locker room 

    A general view of Australia's locker room 

    06 nov. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 06: A general view of Australia's locker room before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between France and Australia at Estadio da Serrinha on November 06, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • A general view of Australia's locker room

    A general view of Australia's locker room

    06 nov. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 06: A general view of Australia's locker room before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between France and Australia at Estadio da Serrinha on November 06, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • A general view of the French locker room

    A general view of the French locker room

    06 nov. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 06: A general view of the French locker room ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between France and Australia at Estadio da Serrinha on November 06, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • A general view of the French locker room

    A general view of the French locker room

    07 nov. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 06: A general view of the French locker room ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between France and Australia at Estadio da Serrinha on November 06, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

1 / 10
  • Brandon Soppy of France in action against Cameron Peupion of Australia 
  • Cameron Peupion of Australia in action against Enzo Millot of France
  • Players of France celebrate their first goal
  • Brandon Soppy of France in action against Cameron Peupion of Australia 
  • Melvin Zinga of France in action
  • Match official and referees with team captains 
  • A general view of Australia's locker room 
  • A general view of Australia's locker room
  • A general view of the French locker room
  • A general view of the French locker room

Explora este tema

Notas recomendadas

Degnand Gnonto of Italy U-17 celebrates a scored goal

Mundial Sub-17

“Willy” Gnonto, el goleador quinceañero de Italia

01 nov. 2019

Giovanni Reyna of United States waves to the crowd 

Mundial Sub-17

Reyna: lazos familiares en Brasil  

01 nov. 2019

FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Bruce El-Mesmari of Mexico looks on

Mundial Sub-17

El Mesmari, el "Bruce Lee" mexicano que sueña un reencuentro en Brasil

31 oct. 2019

Players of Korea Republic celebrate after winning the match against Angola 

Mundial Sub-17

República de Corea y Países Bajos sellan su billete a cuartos

05 nov. 2019