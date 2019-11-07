- Los galos golearon a Australia en Goiania
- Nathanael Mbuku se anotó con un triplete
- España, vencedor de Senegal, su próximo rival
Francia se destapó en el segundo tiempo, goleó a Australia por 4-0 y avanzó a los cuartos de final de la Copa do Mundo Sub-17 da FIFA Brasil 2019™. El encuentro se jugó en el Estadio Serrinha de Goiânia.
🧐 El análisis
Francia
Las buenas intenciones futbolísticas de Francia pagaron dividendo rápido, cuando Mbuku anotó el primero de sus tres goles. Iban sólo 6 minutos, pero se intuía que los galos podían marcar diferencias a medida que pasara el tiempo. La expulsión de Anton Mlinaric, al promediar el complemento, le facilitó la cosas, a punto tal de anotar los tres goles restantes en el último cuarto de hora.
Australia
Australia fue un equipo preparado para defender, al que la pronta desventaja le cambió los planes. Sin embargo, a su empuje le faltó claridad, y apenas si inquietó a su rival. Su situación se agravó al quedarse con 10 hombres, hecho que pagó con la goleada en contra.
🔜 Lo que viene
Cuartos de final
11 de noviembre
España - Francia (Olímpico Goiânia, 16:30 hora local)
