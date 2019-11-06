FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Hansen da el pase a cuartos de final a Países Bajos (1-3)

06 nov. 2019

Sontje Hansen of Netherlands in action against Nigeria - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
© Getty Images
  • El delantero del Ajax fue la figura excluyente con tres goles
  • Los Oranje golpearon temprano y ampliaron la diferencia al final
  • Nigeria tuvo opciones de empatar pero chocó ante Calvien Raatsie

Países Bajos demostró una vez más que el fútbol puede cambiar en un pestañeo: de estar casi eliminado antes de la última fecha de la primera fase a jugar los cuartos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019 al vencer a Nigeria por 3-1 en el Estadio Olímpico, de Goiânia.

El análisis

Nigeria

Una vez más en el certamen, Nigeria comenzó perdiendo, pero esta vez no hubo remontada. Pagó cierto desorden defensivo y, en un partido de ida y vuelta con oportunidades de gol para los dos, fue el que más se equivocó en las dos áreas. Además, las manos de Calvien Raatsie ayudaron a la Oranje a mantener la ventaja.

Países Bajos

La gran noche de Sontje Hansen merecía terminar con el pase a cuartos. El 7 holandés aprovechó prácticamente todo lo que tuvo con el arco enfrente. De hecho, los campeones de Europa patearon solo 5 veces entre los tres palos. Pero su efectividad fue asombrosa y su capacidad para sostener los embates de Nigeria, destacable.

Nigeria v The Netherlands - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Sontje Hansen #7 of the Netherlands celebrates after he scores the 3rd goal by penalty
© Getty Images

Lo que viene

Cuartos de final

Winner - Winner of Paraguay or Argentina (10 de noviembre, Vitória/Cariacica, 16:30 hora local)

Brasil 2019: Nigeria-Países Bajos

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Usman Ibrahim of Nigeria is conforted by Soulaiman Allouch of Netherlands after loosing the match for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on November 05, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 05: Akinkunmi Amoo #13 of Nigeria challenges Calvin Raatsie, goalkeeper of the Netherlands during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Nigeria and the Netherlands at Estadio Olimpico de Goias on November 05, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 05: Hamzat Ojediran #8 of Nigeria receives the yellow card during the match against Netherlands for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on November 05, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 05: Olakunle Olusegun of Nigeria scores the first goal of his team during the match against Netherlands for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on November 05, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 05: Sontje Hansen #7 of the Netherlands celebrate with his team mates after he scores the opening goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Nigeria and the Netherlands at Estadio Olimpico de Goias on November 05, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 05: Ferdinard Ikenna #5 of Nigeria reacts during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Nigeria and the Netherlands at Estadio Olimpico de Goias on November 05, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 05: Akinkunmi Amoo #13 of Nigeria challenges Sontje Hansen #7 of the Netherlands during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Nigeria and the Netherlands at Estadio Olimpico de Goias on November 05, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 05: Players of Nigeria celebrate after scoring their first goal during the match against Netherlands for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on November 05, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 05: The team of the Netherlands line up before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Nigeria and the Netherlands at Estadio Olimpico de Goias on November 05, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 05: The team of the Nigeria line up before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Nigeria and the Netherlands at Estadio Olimpico de Goias on November 05, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

