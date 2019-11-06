- El delantero del Ajax fue la figura excluyente con tres goles
- Los Oranje golpearon temprano y ampliaron la diferencia al final
- Nigeria tuvo opciones de empatar pero chocó ante Calvien Raatsie
Países Bajos demostró una vez más que el fútbol puede cambiar en un pestañeo: de estar casi eliminado antes de la última fecha de la primera fase a jugar los cuartos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019 al vencer a Nigeria por 3-1 en el Estadio Olímpico, de Goiânia.
El análisis
Nigeria
Una vez más en el certamen, Nigeria comenzó perdiendo, pero esta vez no hubo remontada. Pagó cierto desorden defensivo y, en un partido de ida y vuelta con oportunidades de gol para los dos, fue el que más se equivocó en las dos áreas. Además, las manos de Calvien Raatsie ayudaron a la Oranje a mantener la ventaja.
Países Bajos
La gran noche de Sontje Hansen merecía terminar con el pase a cuartos. El 7 holandés aprovechó prácticamente todo lo que tuvo con el arco enfrente. De hecho, los campeones de Europa patearon solo 5 veces entre los tres palos. Pero su efectividad fue asombrosa y su capacidad para sostener los embates de Nigeria, destacable.
Lo que viene
Cuartos de final
Winner - Winner of Paraguay or Argentina (10 de noviembre, Vitória/Cariacica, 16:30 hora local)
