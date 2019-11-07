FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

26 Octubre - 17 Noviembre

Italia frustra a Ecuador y está en cuartos (0-1)

07 nov. 2019

FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Christian Dalle Mura of Italy in action against Edwin Valencia of Ecuador
© Getty Images
  • Le ganó por la mínima con un golazo de tiro libre
  • Oristanio, que entró dese el bancó, anotó el tanto
  • La Azzurri enfrentará a Brasil por un lugar en semis

Italia hizo gala otra vez de su oportunismo, venció a Ecuador por 1-0 y es uno de los ocho mejores de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™. El partido se jugó en el Estadio Kléber Andrade, de Vitória/Cariacica.

🧐 El análisis

Ecuador

Luego de un primer tiempo lleno de imprecisiones en defensa, Ecuador tuvo lapsos de muy buen juego en el segundo, e incluso llegó a acorralar a Italia contra su arco. Supo manejar los tiempos del juego y, por afuera, le creó bastante peligro a su rival. Sin embargo, le faltó claridad para aprovechar sus oportunidades, pecado que pagó con la eliminación.

Italia

Al igual que en los partidos anteriores, Italia exhibió orden para defender bien cerca de su arco, incluso cuando se vio superada en el desarrollo. La Azzurri no perdió la calma ni en los momentos que se vio superada, y encontró respuestas desde la banca: Gaetano Oristanio, el autor de golazo de tiro libre, había ingresado en el entretiempo.

🔜 Lo que viene

Cuartos de final

11 de noviembre

Italia - Brasil (Olímpico Goiânia, 20:00 hora local)

Brasil 2019: Ecuador-Italia

  • Marco Molla of Italy in action against Roberto Cabezas of Ecuador - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • Referee Christopher Beath points for a penalty but it gets rejected by VAR - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • Italy's Gaetano Oristanio (20) against Ecuador - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • Gaetano Oristanio of Italy celebrates a scored goal against Ecuador - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Christian Dalle Mura of Italy in action against Edwin Valencia of Ecuador
  • FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Marco Angulo of Ecuador in action against Franco Tongya of Italy (L)
  • Ecuador team before match agains Italy - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • Italy team before match againts Ecuador - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • Italian players during national anthem in Vitoria - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 -  Substitutes of Italy during the national anthem
  • Italian fans in the match against Ecuador in Vitoria - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

