- Le ganó por la mínima con un golazo de tiro libre
- Oristanio, que entró dese el bancó, anotó el tanto
- La Azzurri enfrentará a Brasil por un lugar en semis
Italia hizo gala otra vez de su oportunismo, venció a Ecuador por 1-0 y es uno de los ocho mejores de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™. El partido se jugó en el Estadio Kléber Andrade, de Vitória/Cariacica.
🧐 El análisis
Ecuador
Luego de un primer tiempo lleno de imprecisiones en defensa, Ecuador tuvo lapsos de muy buen juego en el segundo, e incluso llegó a acorralar a Italia contra su arco. Supo manejar los tiempos del juego y, por afuera, le creó bastante peligro a su rival. Sin embargo, le faltó claridad para aprovechar sus oportunidades, pecado que pagó con la eliminación.
Italia
Al igual que en los partidos anteriores, Italia exhibió orden para defender bien cerca de su arco, incluso cuando se vio superada en el desarrollo. La Azzurri no perdió la calma ni en los momentos que se vio superada, y encontró respuestas desde la banca: Gaetano Oristanio, el autor de golazo de tiro libre, había ingresado en el entretiempo.
🔜 Lo que viene
Cuartos de final
11 de noviembre
Italia - Brasil (Olímpico Goiânia, 20:00 hora local)
Brasil 2019: Ecuador-Italia
Marco Molla of Italy in action against Roberto Cabezas of Ecuador - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
07 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 07: Marco Molla of Italy in action against Roberto Cabezas of Ecuador during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Ecuador and Italy at Estadio Kleber Andrade on November 07, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil.
Referee Christopher Beath points for a penalty but it gets rejected by VAR - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
07 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 07: Referee Christopher Beath points for a penalty kick but it gets rejected by VAR during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Ecuador and Italy at Estadio Kleber Andrade on November 07, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil.
Italy's Gaetano Oristanio (20) against Ecuador - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
07 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 07: Gaetano Oristanio of Italy celebrates a scored goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 match Ecuador and Italy at Kleber Andrade Stadium on November 7, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.
Gaetano Oristanio of Italy celebrates a scored goal against Ecuador - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
07 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 07: Gaetano Oristanio of Italy celebrates a scored goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 match Ecuador and Italy at Kleber Andrade Stadium on November 7, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.
FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Christian Dalle Mura of Italy in action against Edwin Valencia of Ecuador
07 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 07: Christian Dalle Mura of Italy in action against Edwin Valencia of Ecuador during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Ecuador and Italy at Estadio Kleber Andrade on November 07, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil.
FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Marco Angulo of Ecuador in action against Franco Tongya of Italy (L)
07 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 07: Marco Angulo of Ecuador in action against Franco Tongya of Italy (L) during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Ecuador and Italy at Estadio Kleber Andrade on November 07, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil.
Ecuador team before match agains Italy - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
07 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 07: Team Ecuador pose for a group photo during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Ecuador and Italy at Estadio Kleber Andrade on November 07, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil.
Italy team before match againts Ecuador - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
07 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 07: Team Italy pose for a group photo during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Ecuador and Italy at Estadio Kleber Andrade on November 07, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil.
Italian players during national anthem in Vitoria - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Substitutes of Italy during the national anthem
07 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 07: Substitutes of Italy during the national anthem during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Ecuador and Italy at Estadio Kleber Andrade on November 07, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil.
Italian fans in the match against Ecuador in Vitoria - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
07 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 07: Fans of Italy are seen during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Ecuador and Italy at Estadio Kleber Andrade on November 07, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil.
