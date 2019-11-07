Referee Christopher Beath points for a penalty but it gets rejected by VAR - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 07: Referee Christopher Beath points for a penalty kick but it gets rejected by VAR during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Ecuador and Italy at Estadio Kleber Andrade on November 07, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images