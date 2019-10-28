FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Italia, sin despeinarse (0-5)

28 oct. 2019

  • Degnang Gnonto fue la figura de la goleada italiana
  • Islas Salomón debutó en un torneo FIFA de 11 jugadores
  • Próxima fecha: Islas Salomón-Paraguay y México-Italia

Italia fue muy superior a Islas Salomón y se cerró su debut en el Grupo F de la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™ con una goleada por 5-0. El encuentro se disputó en el Estádio Bezerrão, de Brasilia (Gama).

El análisis

Islas Salomón

El debut de Islas Salomón en un torneo FIFA de 11 jugadores -habían participado en fútsal y beach soccer- fue entusiasta. Un ímpetu que usaron para achicar lo más posible las diferencias con el subcampeón europeo. El esfuerzo no tuvo el premio del gol pero estuvo cerca: Marco Molla sacó una gran mano a remate de Raphael Le'ai.

Italia

Los Azzurrini -hoy de verde- se sabían superiores de antemano y, una vez que lograron abrir el marcador a los 24 minutos, el balón corrió con más naturalidad. El delantero Degnang Gnonto fue una pesadilla: dos goles, una asistencia y varios situaciones de peligro.

Véase también

Brasil 2019: así están los grupos

Lo que viene

31 de octubre

Grupo F
Islas Salomón - Paraguay (Brasilia/Gama 17:00 hora local)
México - Italia (Brasilia/Gama 20:00 hora local)

