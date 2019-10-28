- Degnang Gnonto fue la figura de la goleada italiana
- Islas Salomón debutó en un torneo FIFA de 11 jugadores
- Próxima fecha: Islas Salomón-Paraguay y México-Italia
Italia fue muy superior a Islas Salomón y se cerró su debut en el Grupo F de la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™ con una goleada por 5-0. El encuentro se disputó en el Estádio Bezerrão, de Brasilia (Gama).
El análisis
Islas Salomón
El debut de Islas Salomón en un torneo FIFA de 11 jugadores -habían participado en fútsal y beach soccer- fue entusiasta. Un ímpetu que usaron para achicar lo más posible las diferencias con el subcampeón europeo. El esfuerzo no tuvo el premio del gol pero estuvo cerca: Marco Molla sacó una gran mano a remate de Raphael Le'ai.
Italia
Los Azzurrini -hoy de verde- se sabían superiores de antemano y, una vez que lograron abrir el marcador a los 24 minutos, el balón corrió con más naturalidad. El delantero Degnang Gnonto fue una pesadilla: dos goles, una asistencia y varios situaciones de peligro.
Lo que viene
31 de octubre
Grupo F
Islas Salomón - Paraguay (Brasilia/Gama 17:00 hora local)
México - Italia (Brasilia/Gama 20:00 hora local)
Brazil 2019: SOL - ITA
Goalkeeper Marco Molla of Italy U-17 in action
28 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Goalkeeper Marco Molla of Italy in action during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Solomon Islands and Italy at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 28, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
View of the dressing room of Solomon Islands
28 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: View of the dressing room of Solomon Islands team prior to the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Solomon Islands and Italy at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 28, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
View of the dressing room of Italy team
28 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: View of the dressing room of Italy team prior to the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Solomon Islands and Italy at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 28, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Players of Solomon Islands U-17 and Italy U-17 enter to the field
28 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Players of Solomon Islands and Italy enter to the field ahead the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Solomon Islands and Italy at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 28, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The starting lineup of Italy U-17 poses
28 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Players of Italy pose prior the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Solomon Islands and Italy at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 28, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The starting lineup of Solomon Islands U-17 pose
28 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Players of Solomon Islands pose prior the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Solomon Islands and Italy at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 28, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Raphael Leai of Solomon Islands fights for the ball
28 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Raphael Leai of Solomon Islands struggles for the ball with Franco Tongya of Italy during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Solomon Islands and Italy at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 28, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Degnand Gnonto of Italy U-17 celebrates a scored goal
28 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Degnand Gnonto of Italy celebrates a scored goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match Solomon Islands and Italy at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 28, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Bruna Prado - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Degnand Gnonto of Italy U-17 celebrates a scored goal
28 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Degnand Gnonto of Italy celebrates a scored goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match Solomon Islands and Italy at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 28, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Bruna Prado - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Richie Kwaimamani of Solomon Islands U-17 fights for the ball
28 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Richie Kwaimamani of Solomon Islands struggles for the ball with Simone Panada of Italy during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Solomon Islands and Italy at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 28, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
