26 Octubre - 17 Noviembre

Japón puede ilusionarse (3-0)

28 oct. 2019

Yamato Wakatsuki of Japan celebrates with teammates
© Getty Images
  • Los nipones fueron muy superiores a Países Bajos, campeón europeo
  • Doblete de Yamato Wakatsuki
  • Próxima fecha: Países Bajos-Senegal y Estados Unidos Japón

Japón impresionó en su primer encuentro en la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™ al ganar con total superioridad por 3-0 a Países Bajos. El partido, correspondiente al Grupo D, en el Estadio Kléber Andrade, de Vitoria (Cariacica).

El análisis

Japón

Las combinaciones en velocidad del ataque japonés fueron demasiado para su rival en el primer tiempo. Yamato Wakatsuki -autor de un doblete-, Hikaru Naruoka y Jun Nishikawa hasta se dieron el gusto de tirar lujos ante la mirada de los holandeses. En el complemento, el equipo retrasó su posición pero no sufrió y definió de contra.

Países Bajos

Se esperaba mucho del bicampeón europeo pero no fue la noche de los chicos oranje. Nunca pudieron encontrarle la vuelta a la precisión y velocidad japonesa. En el segundo tiempo, con la pelota por más tiempo, fueron impotentes.

Brasil 2019: así están los grupos

Lo que viene

30 de octubre

Grupo D
Países Bajos - Senegal (Vitoria/Cariacica 17:00 hora local)
Estados Unidos - Japón (Vitoria/Cariacica 20:00 hora local)

  • Satoshi Tanaka of Japan defends Ian Maatsen of Netherlands 

    28 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Satoshi Tanaka of Japan defends Ian Maatsen of Netherlands during the Group D Match between Japan and Netherlands in the FIF U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on October 27, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Yamato Wakatsuki of Japan, second from left, celebrates with teammates 

    28 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Yamato Wakatsuki of Japan, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Group D Match between Japan and Netherlands in the FIF U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on October 27, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Japan v Netherlands - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    27 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Ian Maatsen of Netherlands defends Yamato Wakatsuki of Japan during the Group D Match between Japan and Netherlands in the FIF U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on October 27, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Yamato Wakatsuki of Japan celebrates in front of Anass Salah Eddine of Netherlands 

    28 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Yamato Wakatsuki of Japan celebrates in front of Anass Salah Eddine of Netherlands after scoring a goal during the Group D Match between Japan and Netherlands in the FIF U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on October 27, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Jun Nishikawa of Japan, left, celebrates with Hikaru Naruoka after scoring a penalty kick 

    28 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Jun Nishikawa of Japan, left, celebrates with Hikaru Naruoka after scoring a penalty kick during the Group D Match between Japan and Netherlands in the FIF U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on October 27, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Satoshi Tanaka of Japan defends Naci Unuvar of Netherlands 

    28 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Satoshi Tanaka of Japan defends Naci Unuvar of Netherlands during the Group D Match between Japan and Netherlands in the FIF U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on October 27, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Yamato Wakatsuki of Japan celebrates with Hikaru Naruoka after scoring a goal 

    28 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Yamato Wakatsuki of Japan celebrates with Hikaru Naruoka after scoring a goal during the Group D Match between Japan and Netherlands in the FIF U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on October 27, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Yamato Wakatsuki of Japan celebrates with teammates

    28 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Yamato Wakatsuki of Japan celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Group D Match between Japan and Netherlands in the FIF U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on October 27, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Netherlands team - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    27 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: The starting line up of Netherlands before the Group D Match between Japan and Netherlands in the FIF U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on October 27, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Japan team - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    27 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: The starting line up of Japan before the Group D Match between Japan and Netherlands in the FIF U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on October 27, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

