Copa do Mundo Sub-17 da FIFA
México, de cabeza a semifinales (0-1)
11 nov. 2019
- Un testarazo del suplente Ali Ávila dio el triunfo al Tri
- La defensa de la Rep. de Corea logró desactivar a los atacantes aztecas
- México se medirá ahora en semifinales a Países Bajos
La pelota parada permitió a México desatascar un partido que se le había puesto muy complicado. Ali Ávila remató a la red un córner botado por Josué Martínez para darle al Tri el pase a semifinales ante una República de Corea que peleó hasta el último instante. Este duelo de cuartos de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019 se disputó en el Estádio Kléber Andrade, de Vitória.
🧐 El Análisis
República de Corea
El equipo surcoreano ya había probado en partidos anteriores su pericia en defensa, y esta vez no fue diferente. El buen posicionamiento en la cancha, los movimientos coordinados y las ayudas constantes tejieron una telaraña en la que el Tri quedó enredado. Al tiempo, los Guerreros Taegeuk mostraron saber qué hacer con la pelota cuando la robaban, y sus rápidas contras complicaron mucho a los mexicanos. Su ocasión más clara fue un tiro de fuera del área de Choi Minseo que pegó en el larguero en la primera mitad.
México
El conjunto azteca sufrió de lo lindo ante el entramado defensivo que le propuso su rival. Ni Bruce El-Mesmari ni Efraín Álvarez encontraban continuidad y espacios, y el Tri lo notó. Santiago Muñoz tenía que bajar mucho para estar en contacto con la pelota y, pese al esfuerzo colectivo, costaba hacer ocasiones. En defensa también tocó sufrir con las rápidas llegadas de los surcoreanos. El partido sería para quien primero marcase, y finalmente fue México quien lo logró en un córner a pocos minutos del final.
🔜 Lo que viene
Semifinal
14 de noviembre
México vs Países Bajos (Brasilia, 16:30 hora local)
Brasil 2019: Rep. de Corea-México
-
Hanbeom Lee of Korea Republic in action
11 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Hanbeom Lee of Korea Republic in action against Bryan Gonzalez of Mexico during the quarterfinal match between Korea Republic and Mexico in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at Estadio Kleber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Songhoon Shin of Korea Republic in action
11 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Songhoon Shin of Korea Republic in action during the quarterfinal match between Korea Republic and Mexico in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at Estadio Kleber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Woojin Bang of Korea Republic in action against Santiago Munoz of Mexico
11 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Woojin Bang of Korea Republic in action against Santiago Munoz of Mexico during the quarterfinal match between Korea Republic and Mexico in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at Estadio Kleber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Efrain Alvarez of Mexico in action
10 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Efrain Alvarez of Mexico in action against Sanghoon Paik of Korea Republic (L) during the quarterfinal match between Korea Republic and Mexico in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at Estadio Kleber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Bryan Gonzalez of Mexico in action
10 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Bryan Gonzalez of Mexico in action against Sungwook Hong of Korea Republic (R) during the quarterfinal match between Korea Republic and Mexico in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at Estadio Kleber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Efrain Alvarez of Mexico in action against Sanghoon Paik
10 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Efrain Alvarez of Mexico in action against Sanghoon Paik of Korea Republic (L) during the quarterfinal match between Korea Republic and Mexico in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at Estadio Kleber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Korea Republic are waiting in the players tunnel
10 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Players of Korea Republic are waiting in the players tunnel during the quarterfinal match between Korea Republic and Mexico in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at Estadio Kleber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Eugenio Pizzuto of Mexico is seen
10 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Eugenio Pizzuto of Mexico is seen during the quarterfinal match between Korea Republic and Mexico in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at Estadio Kleber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Alejandro Gomez of Mexico celebrates the victory
11 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Alejandro Gomez of Mexico celebrates the victory with Victor Guzman of Mexico during the quarterfinal match between Korea Republic and Mexico in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at Estadio Kleber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Team Mexico celebrates the victory
11 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Team Mexico celebrates the victory during the quarterfinal match between Korea Republic and Mexico in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at Estadio Kleber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Team Korea Republic react
11 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Team Korea Republic react to the fans after the loss during the quarterfinal match between Korea Republic and Mexico in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at Estadio Kleber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Victor Guzman of Mexico and Rafael Martinez of Mexico celebrate
11 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Victor Guzman of Mexico and Rafael Martinez of Mexico celebrate the victory during the quarterfinal match between Korea Republic and Mexico in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at Estadio Kleber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Team Korea Republic react to the fans
11 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Team Korea Republic react to the fans after the loss during the quarterfinal match between Korea Republic and Mexico in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at Estadio Kleber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images