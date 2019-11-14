- El Tri sufrió pero celebró desde los 11 metros
- Descolló su arquero García: atajó 3 en la definición
- Brasil o Francia será su rival por el título el domingo
México tuvo esas cuotas de oportunismo y fortuna que son necesarias para pelear cosas importantes, le ganó 4-3 por penales a Países Bajos y se clasificó a la final de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™. El encuentro, que terminó 1-1, se disputó el 14 de noviembre en el Estádio Bezerrão, en Brasília
🧐 El análisis
México
Un partido de El Tri en el que saber sufrir y no rendirse le dieron frutos. Porque durante grandes lapsos, su rival jugó mejor, generando situaciones claras que no supo concretar. El mérito de México fue no perder la calma, aprovechar un balón parado en el empate de Efraín Álvarez y mantener cabeza fría en la definición. Allí estuvo en desventaja hasta que apareció la figura de Eduardo García, el gran responsable de clasificación mexicana para su tercera final de un Mundial Sub-17.
Países Bajos
Los neerlandeses hicieron meritos para avanzar a la final en los 90 minutos. Su juego estético, veloz, usando las bandas o la elaboración por el medio, complicó a México, principalmente en el segundo tiempo. Antes del 1-0, Jayden Braaf y Youri Regeer -dos veces- tuvieron situaciones muy claras. La ventaja con el tanto de a los 74 minutos pudo ser definitiva, pero Efraín Álvarez dijo que no. Y luego, también desaprovechó ir por delante en los penales, que terminaron condenándola a la final de consolación.
🔜 Lo que viene
17 de noviembre
Tercer puesto
Países Bajos - Perdedor de Francia y Brasil (Brasília, 15:00 hora local)
Final
México - Ganador de Francia y Brasil (Brasília, 19:00 hora local)
