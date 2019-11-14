Anass Salah Edine of the Netherlands U-17 competes with Emilio Lara of Mexico U-17

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 14: Anass Salah Edine of the Netherlands competes with Emilio Lara of Mexico during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 semi-final match between Mexico and the Netherlands at Estadio Bezerrao on November 14, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images