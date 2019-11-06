- El Tri jugó un gran partido para avanzar a cuartos
- Japón venía con la valla invicta pero fue minimizado por su rival
- Rep de Corea, el próximo rival el 10 de noviembre
México dio un golpe de autoridad al vencer a la difícil Japón por 2-0 y avanzar a los cuartos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019, en los que se va a enfrentar a República de Corea. El partido se disputó en el Estadio Bezerrão, de Brasilia.
🧐 El análisis
Japón
Los nipones habían mostrado un muy buen nivel hasta ahora: graníticos en defensa -sin goles en contra en los tres partidos- y un ataque peligroso. Pero no pudieron nunca dictar el tempo del partido y en ataque no tuvieron la fluidez mostrada. Terminaron siendo un equipo liviano, que tuvo un par de opciones pero mal resueltas.
México
Los chicos mexicanos pueden darse por satisfechos. hicieron un partido completo. La defensa estuvo firme, el mediocampo ganó la batalla y alimentó bien a los delanteros. Abrió el partido con una jugada sucia definida por Eugenio Pizzuto, pero el 2-0 fue un golazo de Santiago Muñoz para enmarcar.
🔜 Lo que viene
Cuartos de final
10 de noviembre
Rep. de Corea-México (Vitória/Cariacica, 20:00 hora local)
Brasil 2019: Japón-México
FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Yamato Wakatsuki of Japan (2nd L) in action against Victor Guzman of Mexico (2nd R)
06 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 06: Yamato Wakatsuki of Japan (2nd L) in action against Victor Guzman of Mexico (2nd R) during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Japan and Mexico at Estadio Bezerrao on November 06, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Santiago Munoz of Mexico in action against Kaito Suzuki of Japan
06 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 06: Santiago Munoz of Mexico in action against Kaito Suzuki of Japan during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Japan and Mexico at Estadio Bezerrao on November 06, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Zion Suzuki of Japan is seen
06 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 06: Zion Suzuki of Japan is seen during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Japan and Mexico at Estadio Bezerrao on November 06, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Joel Chima Fujita of Japan in action against Eugenio Pizzuto of Mexico
06 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 06: Joel Chima Fujita of Japan in action against Eugenio Pizzuto of Mexico during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Japan and Mexico at Estadio Bezerrao on November 06, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Eugenio Pizzuto of Mexico scores the first goal for his team against Zion Suzuki of Japan
06 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 06: Eugenio Pizzuto of Mexico scores the first goal for his team against Zion Suzuki of Japan during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Japan and Mexico at Estadio Bezerrao on November 06, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Japan v Mexico - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Eduardo Garcia of Mexico
06 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 06: Eduardo Garcia of Mexico is seen during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Japan and Mexico at Estadio Bezerrao on November 06, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
A general view of the mexican dressing room
06 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 06: A general view of the mexican dressing room prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Japan and Mexico at Estadio Bezerrao on November 06, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
A general view of the japanese dressing room
06 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 06: A general view of the japanese dressing room prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Japan and Mexico at Estadio Bezerrao on November 06, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
A general view prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Japan and Mexico at Estadio Bezerrao
06 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 06: A general view prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Japan and Mexico at Estadio Bezerrao on November 06, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Santiago Munoz of Mexico celebrates the second goal for his team with his teammates
06 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 06: Santiago Munoz of Mexico celebrates the second goal for his team with his teammates during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Japan and Mexico at Estadio Bezerrao on November 06, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
