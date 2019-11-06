FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

26 Octubre - 17 Noviembre

Mundial Sub-17

México perfora a Japón y sueña (0-2)

06 nov. 2019

FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Eugenio Pizzuto of Mexico scores the first goal for his team against Zion Suzuki of Japan
© Getty Images
  • El Tri jugó un gran partido para avanzar a cuartos
  • Japón venía con la valla invicta pero fue minimizado por su rival
  • Rep de Corea, el próximo rival el 10 de noviembre

México dio un golpe de autoridad al vencer a la difícil Japón por 2-0 y avanzar a los cuartos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019, en los que se va a enfrentar a República de Corea. El partido se disputó en el Estadio Bezerrão, de Brasilia.

🧐 El análisis

Japón

Los nipones habían mostrado un muy buen nivel hasta ahora: graníticos en defensa -sin goles en contra en los tres partidos- y un ataque peligroso. Pero no pudieron nunca dictar el tempo del partido y en ataque no tuvieron la fluidez mostrada. Terminaron siendo un equipo liviano, que tuvo un par de opciones pero mal resueltas.

México

Los chicos mexicanos pueden darse por satisfechos. hicieron un partido completo. La defensa estuvo firme, el mediocampo ganó la batalla y alimentó bien a los delanteros. Abrió el partido con una jugada sucia definida por Eugenio Pizzuto, pero el 2-0 fue un golazo de Santiago Muñoz para enmarcar.

🔜 Lo que viene

Cuartos de final

10 de noviembre

Rep. de Corea-México (Vitória/Cariacica, 20:00 hora local)

  • FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Yamato Wakatsuki of Japan (2nd L) in action against Victor Guzman of Mexico (2nd R)

  • FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Santiago Munoz of Mexico in action against Kaito Suzuki of Japan

  • Zion Suzuki of Japan is seen 

  • Joel Chima Fujita of Japan in action against Eugenio Pizzuto of Mexico

  • FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Eugenio Pizzuto of Mexico scores the first goal for his team against Zion Suzuki of Japan

  • Japan v Mexico - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Eduardo Garcia of Mexico

  • A general view of the mexican dressing room

  • A general view of the japanese dressing room

  • A general view prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Japan and Mexico at Estadio Bezerrao

  • FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Santiago Munoz of Mexico celebrates the second goal for his team with his teammates

