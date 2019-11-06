FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Eugenio Pizzuto of Mexico scores the first goal for his team against Zion Suzuki of Japan

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 06: Eugenio Pizzuto of Mexico scores the first goal for his team against Zion Suzuki of Japan during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 round of 16 match between Japan and Mexico at Estadio Bezerrao on November 06, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

