FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

26 Octubre - 17 Noviembre

Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2019

México sella su pasaje a octavos (8-0)

04 nov. 2019

Efrain Alvarez of Mexico U-17 celebrates with teammates
© Getty Images
  • Goleó a Islas Salomón y es uno de los mejores terceros
  • Ahora enfrentará a Japón por un lugar en 4tos de final
  • Los salomonenses quedaron oficialmente eliminados

México hizo los deberes, goleó a Islas Salomón por 8-0 y se clasificó a los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA como uno de los mejores terceros de la fase de grupo. El duelo, válido por el Grupo F, se jugó en el Estádio Kléber Andrade de Vitoria.

Mexico

El Tri tardó apenas dos minutos en encarrilar el duelo contra Islas Salomón, algo que, más allá de la irregularidad que mostró hasta ahora en el torneo, no extrañó a nadie. Los mexicanos siempre fueron claramente superiores a su rival, estableciendo esas diferencias en el juego y en el marcador. El dato: Efraín Álvarez anotó dos goles y es el goleador del equipo con 3. Alejandro Gómez e Israel Luna también marcaron dobletes para los norteamericanos.

Solomon Islands

El gol tempranero de México echó por tierra cualquier aspiración de Islas Salomón de hacer un partido parejo. Los oceánicos apenas pudieron hacer pie en el desarrollo, y si no se fueron el descanso por una diferencia mayor a tres goles, se debió a la buena actuación de su arquero Davidson Malam. Así, cerraron su primera participación en el torneo con tres derrotas pero un cúmulo de experiencias positivas para el futuro.

Véase también

Brasil 2019: así están los grupos

Lo que viene

8vos de final
Japón-México (6 de noviembre, Brasilia, 16:30 hora local)
Ecuador-Italia (7 de noviembre, Vitoria/Cariacica, 16:30 hora local)
Paraguay-Argentina (7 de noviembre, Vitoria/Cariacica, 20:00 hora local)

Brazil 2019: México-Islas Salomón

  • Richie Kwaimamani of Solomon Islands U-17 looks on in the tunnel

    Richie Kwaimamani of Solomon Islands U-17 looks on in the tunnel

    03 nov. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Richie Kwaimamani of Solomon Islands looks on in the tunnel with teammates before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group F match between Mexico and Solomon Islands at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 03, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Efrain Alvarez of Mexico U-17 dribbles downfield 

    Efrain Alvarez of Mexico U-17 dribbles downfield 

    03 nov. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Efrain Alvarez of Mexico dribbles downfield during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group F match between Mexico and Solomon Islands at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 03, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Raphael Leai of Solomon Islands U-17 makes a pass

    Raphael Leai of Solomon Islands U-17 makes a pass

    03 nov. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Raphael Leai of Solomon Islands makes a pass past Alejandro Gomez of Mexico during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group F match between Mexico and Solomon Islands at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 03, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Efrain Alvarez of Mexico U-17 celebrates with teammates

    Efrain Alvarez of Mexico U-17 celebrates with teammates

    03 nov. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Efrain Alvarez of Mexico celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match Spain and Solomon Islands at Estadio Kleber Andrade Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Bruna Prado - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Barrie Limoki of Solomon Islands U-17 walks off the field at halftime

    Barrie Limoki of Solomon Islands U-17 walks off the field at halftime

    04 nov. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Barrie Limoki of Solomon Islands walks off the field at half time during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group F match between Mexico and Solomon Islands at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 03, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Eugenio Pizzuto of Mexico U-17 dribbles downfield

    Eugenio Pizzuto of Mexico U-17 dribbles downfield

    04 nov. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Eugenio Pizzuto of Mexico dribbles downfield during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group F match between Mexico and Solomon Islands at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 03, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Alejandro Gomez of Mexico U-17 talks to teammates

    Alejandro Gomez of Mexico U-17 talks to teammates

    04 nov. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Alejandro Gomez of Mexico talks to teammates at half time during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group F match between Mexico and Solomon Islands at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 03, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Barrie Limoki of Solomon Islands U-17 looks for a shot

    Barrie Limoki of Solomon Islands U-17 looks for a shot

    04 nov. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Barrie Limoki of Solomon Islands looks for a shot against Gabriel Martinez of Mexico during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group F match between Mexico and Solomon Islands at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 03, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Israel Luna of Mexico U-17 celebrates after scoring a goal 

    Israel Luna of Mexico U-17 celebrates after scoring a goal 

    04 nov. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Israel Luna of Mexico celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group F match between Mexico and Solomon Islands at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 03, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Raphael Leai of Solomon Islands U-17 and Gustavo Armas of Mexico U-17 battle for the ball

    Raphael Leai of Solomon Islands U-17 and Gustavo Armas of Mexico U-17 battle for the ball

    04 nov. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Raphael Leai of Solomon Islands and Gustavo Armas of Mexico battle for the ball during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group F match between Mexico and Solomon Islands at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 03, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

1 / 10
  • Richie Kwaimamani of Solomon Islands U-17 looks on in the tunnel
  • Efrain Alvarez of Mexico U-17 dribbles downfield 
  • Raphael Leai of Solomon Islands U-17 makes a pass
  • Efrain Alvarez of Mexico U-17 celebrates with teammates
  • Barrie Limoki of Solomon Islands U-17 walks off the field at halftime
  • Eugenio Pizzuto of Mexico U-17 dribbles downfield
  • Alejandro Gomez of Mexico U-17 talks to teammates
  • Barrie Limoki of Solomon Islands U-17 looks for a shot
  • Israel Luna of Mexico U-17 celebrates after scoring a goal 
  • Raphael Leai of Solomon Islands U-17 and Gustavo Armas of Mexico U-17 battle for the ball

Explora este tema

Notas recomendadas

FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Bruce El-Mesmari of Mexico looks on

Mundial Sub-17

El Mesmari, el "Bruce Lee" mexicano que sueña un reencuentro en Brasil

31 oct. 2019

Players of Spain U-17 celebrate the victory over Cameroon

Mundial Sub-17

España gana su grupo y jugará ante Senegal (0-2)

03 nov. 2019

Javi Lopez of Spain dribbles 

Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2019

López, un "peluquero" en la zaga de España

31 oct. 2019

Franco Orozco of Argentina U-17 celebrates scoring

Mundial Sub-17

Argentina es segunda, Tayikistán dice adiós (3-1)

03 nov. 2019