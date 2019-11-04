Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2019

- Goleó a Islas Salomón y es uno de los mejores terceros
- Ahora enfrentará a Japón por un lugar en 4tos de final
- Los salomonenses quedaron oficialmente eliminados
México hizo los deberes, goleó a Islas Salomón por 8-0 y se clasificó a los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA como uno de los mejores terceros de la fase de grupo. El duelo, válido por el Grupo F, se jugó en el Estádio Kléber Andrade de Vitoria.
Mexico
El Tri tardó apenas dos minutos en encarrilar el duelo contra Islas Salomón, algo que, más allá de la irregularidad que mostró hasta ahora en el torneo, no extrañó a nadie. Los mexicanos siempre fueron claramente superiores a su rival, estableciendo esas diferencias en el juego y en el marcador. El dato: Efraín Álvarez anotó dos goles y es el goleador del equipo con 3. Alejandro Gómez e Israel Luna también marcaron dobletes para los norteamericanos.
Solomon Islands
El gol tempranero de México echó por tierra cualquier aspiración de Islas Salomón de hacer un partido parejo. Los oceánicos apenas pudieron hacer pie en el desarrollo, y si no se fueron el descanso por una diferencia mayor a tres goles, se debió a la buena actuación de su arquero Davidson Malam. Así, cerraron su primera participación en el torneo con tres derrotas pero un cúmulo de experiencias positivas para el futuro.
Lo que viene
8vos de final
Japón-México (6 de noviembre, Brasilia, 16:30 hora local)
Ecuador-Italia (7 de noviembre, Vitoria/Cariacica, 16:30 hora local)
Paraguay-Argentina (7 de noviembre, Vitoria/Cariacica, 20:00 hora local)
