Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2019

Richie Kwaimamani of Solomon Islands U-17 looks on in the tunnel

VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Richie Kwaimamani of Solomon Islands looks on in the tunnel with teammates before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group F match between Mexico and Solomon Islands at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 03, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images