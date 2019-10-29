- El Tri no pudo descrifrar el cerrojo defensivo paraguayo
- Paraguay lució su juego aéreo
- Próxima fecha: Islas Salomón-Paraguay y México-Italia
México y Paraguay dividieron honores (0-0) en un juego donde México buscó, pero Paraguay supo contenter el ímpetu azteca. El partido, válido por el Grupo F de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™, se jugó en el Estádio Bezerrão de Brasilia (Gama).
El análisis
Paraguay
El equipo guaraní lució su poderío físico, con defensores duros que continuaron con el estilo paraguayo de juego. Manejaron sin muchos contratiempos los esfuerzos ofensivos de México, dejando al mínimo las oportunidades serias frente a su marco. Cuando tomaron la pelota, al ataque se vieron especialmente peligrosos en jugadas a balón parado.
México
Los mexicanos batallaron por generar situaciones, fruto de la gran organización defensiva del rival. Las estrellas Israel Luna y Efraín Álvarez tuvieron siempre cerca algún jugador paraguayo. En la parte baja, el arquero Ángel González destacó con una actuación bastante sólida.
Lo que viene
31 de octubre
Grupo F
Islas Salomón - Paraguay (Brasilia/Gama 17:00 hora local)
México - Italia (Brasilia/Gama 20:00 hora local)
Brasil 2019: Paraguay - México
-
Fans of Paraguay U-17 watch the match
29 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Fans watch the match during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Paraguay and Mexico at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 28, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Fans of Mexico U-17 watch the match
29 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Fans watch the match during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Paraguay and Mexico at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 28, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
View of the dressing room of Paraguay U-17 team
29 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: View of the dressing room of Paraguay team prior to the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Paraguay and Mexico at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 28, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Bruna Prado - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Paraguay U-17 starting lineup poses
29 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Players of Paraguay pose prior the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Paraguay and Mexico at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 28, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Mexico U-17 starting lineup poses
29 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Players of Mexico pose prior the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Paraguay and Mexico at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 28, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Junior Noguera of Paraguay U-17 runs past Eugenio Pizzuto of Mexico U-17
29 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Junior Noguera of Paraguay struggles for the ball with Eugenio Pizzuto of Mexico during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Paraguay and Mexico at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 28, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Fernando Presentado of Paraguay U-17 fights for the ball with Alejandro Gomez of Mexico U-17
29 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Fernando Presentado of Paraguay struggles for the ball with Alejandro Gomez of Mexico during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Paraguay and Mexico at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 28, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Diego Torres of Paraguay U-17 struggles for the ball with Bryan Gonzalez of Mexico U-17
29 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Diego Torres of Paraguay struggles for the ball with Bryan Gonzalez of Mexico during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Paraguay and Mexico at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 28, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Diego Torres of Paraguay U-17 struggles for the ball with Efrain Alvarez of Mexico U-17
29 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Diego Torres of Paraguay struggles for the ball with Efrain Alvarez of Mexico during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Paraguay and Mexico at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 28, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images