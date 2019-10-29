FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
México y Paraguay, sin daño (0-0)

29 oct. 2019

Diego Torres of Paraguay U-17 struggles for the ball with Bryan Gonzalez of Mexico U-17
© FIFA via Getty Images
  • El Tri no pudo descrifrar el cerrojo defensivo paraguayo
  • Paraguay lució su juego aéreo
  • Próxima fecha: Islas Salomón-Paraguay y México-Italia

México y Paraguay dividieron honores (0-0) en un juego donde México buscó, pero Paraguay supo contenter el ímpetu azteca. El partido, válido por el Grupo F de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™, se jugó en el Estádio Bezerrão de Brasilia (Gama).

El análisis

Paraguay

El equipo guaraní lució su poderío físico, con defensores duros que continuaron con el estilo paraguayo de juego. Manejaron sin muchos contratiempos los esfuerzos ofensivos de México, dejando al mínimo las oportunidades serias frente a su marco. Cuando tomaron la pelota, al ataque se vieron especialmente peligrosos en jugadas a balón parado.

México

Los mexicanos batallaron por generar situaciones, fruto de la gran organización defensiva del rival. Las estrellas Israel Luna y Efraín Álvarez tuvieron siempre cerca algún jugador paraguayo. En la parte baja, el arquero Ángel González destacó con una actuación bastante sólida.

Lo que viene

31 de octubre

Grupo F
Islas Salomón - Paraguay (Brasilia/Gama 17:00 hora local)
México - Italia (Brasilia/Gama 20:00 hora local)

Brasil 2019: Paraguay - México

