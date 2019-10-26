Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2019

- Las Golden Eaglets perdían 2-1 a los 79 minutos
- Una ráfaga de goles entre los 79 y 86 dejó sin nada a Hungría
- Próxima fecha: NIgeria-Ecuador y Australia-Hungría
Con una remontada espectacular sobre el final del partido, Nigeria se impuso por 4-2 a Hungría en el estreno del Grupo B en la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™. El partido se jugó en el estadio Olímpico, de Goiânia
El análisis
Nigeria
Errores tempranos la pusieron por debajo en el marcador por dos veces, pero fue superior a su rival durante buena parte del partido gracias a su posesión de pelota y peligro para generar ocasiones. Se destacó Samson Tijani por su juego creativo y por sus dos tantos.
Hungría
Los húngaros pegaron fuerte por dos veces en el primer tiempo -Gyorgy Komáromi marcó el primer gol del torneo a los 3 minutos- y se dedicaron a defenderse con el objetivo de llevarse los tres puntos. La andanada nigeriana del final los dejó sin nada.
Lo que viene
29 de octubre
Grupo B
Nigeria - Ecuador (Goiânia Olímpico, 17:00 hora local)
Australia - Hungría (Goiânia Olímpico, 20:00 hora local)
Brasil 2019: Nigeria - Hungría
-
Hamzat Ojediran #8 of Nigeria challenges Samuel Major #8 of Hungary during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match
26 oct. 2019
Hamzat Ojediran #8 of Nigeria challenges Samuel Major #8 of Hungary during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match
-
Players of Nigeria celebrate their 3rd goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match against Hungary
26 oct. 2019
Players of Nigeria celebrate their 3rd goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match between Nigeria and Hungary
-
Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi #2 of Nigeria celebrates after he scores the 4th goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B
26 oct. 2019
Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi #2 of Nigeria celebrates after he scores the 4th goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B
-
Ibrahim Said #20 of Nigeria challenges Donat Orosz #3 of Hungary during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
26 oct. 2019
Ibrahim Said #20 of Nigeria challenges Donat Orosz #3 of Hungary during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
-
Wisdom Ubani (L) of Nigeria challenges Donat Orosz #3 of Hungary during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match
26 oct. 2019
Wisdom Ubani (L) of Nigeria challenges Donat Orosz #3 of Hungary during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match
-
Gyorgy Komaromi #11 of Hungary celebrate with his team mates after he scores the opening goal
26 oct. 2019
Gyorgy Komaromi #11 of Hungary celebrate with his team mates after he scores the opening goal
-
Players of Nigeria pose for photo prior to the match against Hungary for FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
26 oct. 2019
Players of Nigeria pose for photo prior to the match against Hungary for FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
-
The team of Hungary lines up before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match against Nigeria
26 oct. 2019
The team of Hungary lines up before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match against Nigeria
-
A general view of Nigeria's locker room ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match against Hungary
26 oct. 2019
A general view of Nigeria's locker room ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match against Hungary
-
A general view of Hungary's locker room ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B against Nigeria
26 oct. 2019
A general view of Hungary's locker room ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B against Nigeria
