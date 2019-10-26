Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2019

FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Nigeria, con siete minutos finales letales (4-2)

26 oct. 2019

Players of Nigeria celebrate their 3rd goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match against Hungary
© Getty Images
  • Las Golden Eaglets perdían 2-1 a los 79 minutos
  • Una ráfaga de goles entre los 79 y 86 dejó sin nada a Hungría
  • Próxima fecha: NIgeria-Ecuador y Australia-Hungría

Con una remontada espectacular sobre el final del partido, Nigeria se impuso por 4-2 a Hungría en el estreno del Grupo B en la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™. El partido se jugó en el estadio Olímpico, de Goiânia

El análisis

Nigeria

Errores tempranos la pusieron por debajo en el marcador por dos veces, pero fue superior a su rival durante buena parte del partido gracias a su posesión de pelota y peligro para generar ocasiones. Se destacó Samson Tijani por su juego creativo y por sus dos tantos.

Hungría

Los húngaros pegaron fuerte por dos veces en el primer tiempo -Gyorgy Komáromi marcó el primer gol del torneo a los 3 minutos- y se dedicaron a defenderse con el objetivo de llevarse los tres puntos. La andanada nigeriana del final los dejó sin nada.

Lo que viene

29 de octubre

Grupo B

Nigeria - Ecuador (Goiânia Olímpico, 17:00 hora local)
Australia - Hungría (Goiânia Olímpico, 20:00 hora local)

