Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2019

Gyorgy Komaromi #11 of Hungary celebrate with his team mates after he scores the opening goal

GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 26: Gyorgy Komaromi #11 of Hungary celebrate with his team mates after he scores the opening goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match between Nigeria and Hungary at Estadio Olimpico de Goias on October 26, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images