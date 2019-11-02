- Los All Whites se llevaron demasiado premio
- Terminan terceros, con opciones todavía de avanzar a octavos
- Canadá, eliminada con tres derrotas
Nueva Zelanda venció con lo justo a Canadá por 1-0 y mantiene algunas esperanzas de continuar en la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™ al quedar tercera del Grupo A El partido se jugó en el Estadio Bezerrão, de Brasilia (Gama).
El análisis
Canadá
Los chicos canadienses tuvieron oportunidades para igualar, pero chocaron contra las manos de Alex Paulsen -su tapada ante Ralph Priso, de lo mejor del torneo-. También contra el VAR: el gol de Jayden Nelson fue anulado por off-side previo. Su intento de juego atildado tuvo por momentos poco peso.
Nueva Zelanda
Los All Whites se llevaron un premio algo excesivo. Fueron ordenados, esperaron más de lo que propusieron en ataque, Paulsen dijo presente cuando fue necesario y tuvieron altísima efectivad, pero con algo de ayuda de la fortuna: el tiro libre de Matthew Garbett rebotó en un rival y descolocó a Eleias Himaras.
Lo que viene
Octavos de final
Brasil - 3° CDE (6 de noviembre, Brasilia/Gama, 20:00 hora local)
Angola - 2° C (5 de noviembre, Goiania, Olímpico, 16:30 hora local)
Brasil 2019: Canadá-Nueva Zelanda
-
Goalkeeper Eleias Hmaras and Nathan Demian of Canada struggle for the ball with Van Hattum of New Zealand
02 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Goalkeeper Eleias Hmaras and Nathan Demian of Canada struggle for the ball with Van Hattum of New Zealand during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Canada and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Matthew Catavolo of Canada struggles for the ball with Sean Bright of New Zealand
02 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Matthew Catavolo of Canada struggles for the ball with Sean Bright of New Zealand during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Canada and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Damiano Pecile (L) and Ralph Priso of Canada struggle for the ball with Keegan Jelacic of New Zealand
02 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Damiano Pecile (L) and Ralph Priso of Canada struggle for the ball with Keegan Jelacic of New Zealand during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Canada and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Jayden Nelson of Canada struggles for the ball with Marko Stamenic of New Zealand
02 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Jayden Nelson of Canada struggles for the ball with Marko Stamenic of New Zealand during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Canada and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Nathan Demian of Canada struggles for the ball with Van Hattum of New Zealand
02 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Nathan Demian of Canada struggles for the ball with Van Hattum of New Zealand during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Canada and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Kamron Habibullah of Canada struggles for the ball with Marko Stamenic of New Zealand
02 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Kamron Habibullah of Canada struggles for the ball with Marko Stamenic of New Zealand during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Canada and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Matthew Garbett (L) of New Zealand celebrates a scored goal with his teammates
01 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Matthew Garbett (L) of New Zealand celebrates a scored goal with his teammates during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Canada and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Matthew Garbett (out photo) of New Zealand scores a goal
01 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Matthew Garbett (out photo) of New Zealand scores a goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Canada and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Canada and New Zealand enter to the field
01 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Players of Canada and New Zealand enter to the field ahead the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Canada and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of New Zealand pose
01 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Players of New Zealand pose prior the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Canada and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
View of the dressing room of Canada team
01 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: View of the dressing room of Canada team prior to the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Canada and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
View of the dressing room of New Zealand team
01 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: View of the dressing room of New Zealand team prior to the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Canada and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images