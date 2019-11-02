FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

26 Octubre - 17 Noviembre

Mundial Sub-17

Nueva Zelanda se lleva demasiado premio (0-1)

02 nov. 2019

Goalkeeper Eleias Hmaras and Nathan Demian of Canada struggle for the ball with Van Hattum of New Zealand 
© Getty Images
  • Los All Whites se llevaron demasiado premio
  • Terminan terceros, con opciones todavía de avanzar a octavos
  • Canadá, eliminada con tres derrotas

Nueva Zelanda venció con lo justo a Canadá por 1-0 y mantiene algunas esperanzas de continuar en la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™ al quedar tercera del Grupo A El partido se jugó en el Estadio Bezerrão, de Brasilia (Gama).

El análisis

Canadá

Los chicos canadienses tuvieron oportunidades para igualar, pero chocaron contra las manos de Alex Paulsen -su tapada ante Ralph Priso, de lo mejor del torneo-. También contra el VAR: el gol de Jayden Nelson fue anulado por off-side previo. Su intento de juego atildado tuvo por momentos poco peso.

Nueva Zelanda

Los All Whites se llevaron un premio algo excesivo. Fueron ordenados, esperaron más de lo que propusieron en ataque, Paulsen dijo presente cuando fue necesario y tuvieron altísima efectivad, pero con algo de ayuda de la fortuna: el tiro libre de Matthew Garbett rebotó en un rival y descolocó a Eleias Himaras.

Véase también

Brasil 2019: así están los grupos

Lo que viene

Octavos de final
Brasil - 3° CDE (6 de noviembre, Brasilia/Gama, 20:00 hora local)
Angola - 2° C (5 de noviembre, Goiania, Olímpico, 16:30 hora local)

Brasil 2019: Canadá-Nueva Zelanda

  • Goalkeeper Eleias Hmaras and Nathan Demian of Canada struggle for the ball with Van Hattum of New Zealand 

    Goalkeeper Eleias Hmaras and Nathan Demian of Canada struggle for the ball with Van Hattum of New Zealand 

    02 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Goalkeeper Eleias Hmaras and Nathan Demian of Canada struggle for the ball with Van Hattum of New Zealand during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Canada and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Matthew Catavolo of Canada struggles for the ball with Sean Bright of New Zealand

    Matthew Catavolo of Canada struggles for the ball with Sean Bright of New Zealand

    02 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Matthew Catavolo of Canada struggles for the ball with Sean Bright of New Zealand during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Canada and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Damiano Pecile (L) and Ralph Priso of Canada struggle for the ball with Keegan Jelacic of New Zealand

    Damiano Pecile (L) and Ralph Priso of Canada struggle for the ball with Keegan Jelacic of New Zealand

    02 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Damiano Pecile (L) and Ralph Priso of Canada struggle for the ball with Keegan Jelacic of New Zealand during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Canada and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Jayden Nelson of Canada struggles for the ball with Marko Stamenic of New Zealand 

    Jayden Nelson of Canada struggles for the ball with Marko Stamenic of New Zealand 

    02 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Jayden Nelson of Canada struggles for the ball with Marko Stamenic of New Zealand during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Canada and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Nathan Demian of Canada struggles for the ball with Van Hattum of New Zealand

    Nathan Demian of Canada struggles for the ball with Van Hattum of New Zealand

    02 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Nathan Demian of Canada struggles for the ball with Van Hattum of New Zealand during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Canada and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Kamron Habibullah of Canada struggles for the ball with Marko Stamenic of New Zealand 

    Kamron Habibullah of Canada struggles for the ball with Marko Stamenic of New Zealand 

    02 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Kamron Habibullah of Canada struggles for the ball with Marko Stamenic of New Zealand during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Canada and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Matthew Garbett (L) of New Zealand celebrates a scored goal with his teammates 

    Matthew Garbett (L) of New Zealand celebrates a scored goal with his teammates 

    01 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Matthew Garbett (L) of New Zealand celebrates a scored goal with his teammates during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Canada and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Matthew Garbett (out photo) of New Zealand scores a goal 

    Matthew Garbett (out photo) of New Zealand scores a goal 

    01 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Matthew Garbett (out photo) of New Zealand scores a goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Canada and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players of Canada and New Zealand enter to the field 

    Players of Canada and New Zealand enter to the field 

    01 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Players of Canada and New Zealand enter to the field ahead the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Canada and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players of New Zealand pose 

    Players of New Zealand pose 

    01 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: Players of New Zealand pose prior the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Canada and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • View of the dressing room of Canada team

    View of the dressing room of Canada team

    01 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: View of the dressing room of Canada team prior to the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Canada and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • View of the dressing room of New Zealand team

    View of the dressing room of New Zealand team

    01 nov. 2019

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: View of the dressing room of New Zealand team prior to the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match between Canada and New Zealand at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

1 / 12
  • Goalkeeper Eleias Hmaras and Nathan Demian of Canada struggle for the ball with Van Hattum of New Zealand 
  • Matthew Catavolo of Canada struggles for the ball with Sean Bright of New Zealand
  • Damiano Pecile (L) and Ralph Priso of Canada struggle for the ball with Keegan Jelacic of New Zealand
  • Jayden Nelson of Canada struggles for the ball with Marko Stamenic of New Zealand 
  • Nathan Demian of Canada struggles for the ball with Van Hattum of New Zealand
  • Kamron Habibullah of Canada struggles for the ball with Marko Stamenic of New Zealand 
  • Matthew Garbett (L) of New Zealand celebrates a scored goal with his teammates 
  • Matthew Garbett (out photo) of New Zealand scores a goal 
  • Players of Canada and New Zealand enter to the field 
  • Players of New Zealand pose 
  • View of the dressing room of Canada team
  • View of the dressing room of New Zealand team

Explora este tema

Notas recomendadas

Canadian goalkeeper Marc Kouadio against Brazil - U17 FIFA World Cup Brazil 2019

Mundial Sub-17

Kouadio, inspiración en las dos áreas para Canadá

28 oct. 2019

Eom Jisung of Korea Republic celebrates after scoring

Mundial Sub-17

Jisung, con el Sub-20 coreano como inspiración 

29 oct. 2019

Tajikistan celebrates after defeating Cameroon in their FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group E match

Mundial Sub-17

El minimalismo de Tayikistán 

29 oct. 2019

Ibrahim Said of Nigeria U-17 celebrates his hat-trick

Mundial Sub-17

Dos remontadas y tres clasificaciones

30 oct. 2019