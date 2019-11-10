FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
26 Octubre - 17 Noviembre

Países Bajos, demasiado para Paraguay (4-1)

10 nov. 2019

  • La Oranje fue superior de principio a fin
  • La Albirrojita se ilusionó cerca del final
  • Jugará ante el ganador de México y Rep. de Corea

Se terminó el sueño de Paraguay en la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™. Países Bajos la superó por 3-1 en el Estadio Kléber Andrade, en Vitória, y jugará las semifinales el 14 de noviembre.

🧐 Análisis

Paises Bajos

La campeona de Europa ha redondeado su tercera gran actuación consecutiva. Ante un rival que había demostrado ser muy duro de superar, la Oranje encontró buen funcionamiento en el medio y movilidad de balón para generar huecos en el entramado rival liderados por su capitán Kenneth Taylor.

Paraguay

Los guaraníes dieron todo como de costumbre pero les costó romper la fluidez del juego holandés. Un fallo en defensa le dio a Diego Duarte la posibilidad de descontar 2-1 al final del primer tiempo y, con el resultado todavía abierto, la Albirrojita puso en aprietos al rival con enjundia durante algunos minutos cerca del término del partido, pero el 3-1 a los 78 mató cualquier ilusión.

Brasil 2019: La fase decisiva

📅 Lo que viene

Semifinales

14 de noviembre

Países Bajos - Ganador de Rep. de Corea y México (Brasília, 16:30 local time)

  •  A view inside the dressing room of Paraguay

    10 nov. 2019

  • A view inside the dressing room of Netherlands

    10 nov. 2019

  •  Fabio Barrios of Paraguay (r) is seen in the players tunnel

    10 nov. 2019

  •  Sontje Hansen of Netherlands is seen in the players tunnel

    10 nov. 2019

  • Wilder Viera of Paraguay in action

    10 nov. 2019

  •  Junior Quinonez of Paraguay in action against Soulaiman Allouch of Netherlands

    10 nov. 2019

  • Kenneth Taylor of the Netherlands runs with the ball

    10 nov. 2019

  • Naci Unuvar of Netherlands celebrates

    10 nov. 2019

  •  Naci Unuvar of Netherlands celebrates

    10 nov. 2019

  • Jayden Braaf of Netherlands celebrates

    10 nov. 2019

  • Rodrigo Lopez of Paraguay in action against Ki-Jana Hoever

    10 nov. 2019

  • Jayden Braaf of Netherlands celebrates

    10 nov. 2019

  • Players of Paraguay are disappointed

    10 nov. 2019

