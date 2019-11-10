Mundial Sub-17
Países Bajos, demasiado para Paraguay (4-1)
10 nov. 2019
- La Oranje fue superior de principio a fin
- La Albirrojita se ilusionó cerca del final
- Jugará ante el ganador de México y Rep. de Corea
Se terminó el sueño de Paraguay en la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™. Países Bajos la superó por 3-1 en el Estadio Kléber Andrade, en Vitória, y jugará las semifinales el 14 de noviembre.
🧐 Análisis
Paises Bajos
La campeona de Europa ha redondeado su tercera gran actuación consecutiva. Ante un rival que había demostrado ser muy duro de superar, la Oranje encontró buen funcionamiento en el medio y movilidad de balón para generar huecos en el entramado rival liderados por su capitán Kenneth Taylor.
Paraguay
Los guaraníes dieron todo como de costumbre pero les costó romper la fluidez del juego holandés. Un fallo en defensa le dio a Diego Duarte la posibilidad de descontar 2-1 al final del primer tiempo y, con el resultado todavía abierto, la Albirrojita puso en aprietos al rival con enjundia durante algunos minutos cerca del término del partido, pero el 3-1 a los 78 mató cualquier ilusión.
📅 Lo que viene
Semifinales
14 de noviembre
Países Bajos - Ganador de Rep. de Corea y México (Brasília, 16:30 local time)
Brasil 2019: Países Bajos-Paraguay
-
A view inside the dressing room of Paraguay
10 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: A view inside the dressing room of Paraguay before the quarter-final match between Netherlands and Paraguay in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A view inside the dressing room of Netherlands
10 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: A view inside the dressing room of Netherlands before the quarter-final match between Netherlands and Paraguay in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Fabio Barrios of Paraguay (r) is seen in the players tunnel
10 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Fabio Barrios of Paraguay (r) is seen in the players tunnel during the quarterfinal match between Netherlands and Paraguay in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Sontje Hansen of Netherlands is seen in the players tunnel
10 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Sontje Hansen of Netherlands is seen in the players tunnel during the quarterfinal match between Netherlands and Paraguay in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Wilder Viera of Paraguay in action
10 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Wilder Viera of Paraguay in action during the quarterfinal match between Netherlands and Paraguay in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Junior Quinonez of Paraguay in action against Soulaiman Allouch of Netherlands
10 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Junior Quinonez of Paraguay in action against Soulaiman Allouch of Netherlands during the quarterfinal match between Netherlands and Paraguay in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Kenneth Taylor of the Netherlands runs with the ball
10 nov. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Kenneth Taylor of the Netherlands runs with the ball during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group D match between Haiti and France at Estadio da Serrinha on November 02, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Naci Unuvar of Netherlands celebrates
10 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Naci Unuvar of Netherlands celebrates his goal during the quarterfinal match between Netherlands and Paraguay in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Naci Unuvar of Netherlands celebrates
10 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Naci Unuvar of Netherlands celebrates his goal during the quarterfinal match between Netherlands and Paraguay in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Jayden Braaf of Netherlands celebrates
10 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Jayden Braaf of Netherlands celebrates the third goal for his team with his teammates during the quarterfinal match between Netherlands and Paraguay in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Rodrigo Lopez of Paraguay in action against Ki-Jana Hoever
10 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Rodrigo Lopez of Paraguay in action against Ki-Jana Hoever of Netherlands during the quarterfinal match between Netherlands and Paraguay in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Jayden Braaf of Netherlands celebrates
10 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Jayden Braaf of Netherlands celebrates the third goal for his team with his teammates during the quarterfinal match between Netherlands and Paraguay in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Paraguay are disappointed
10 nov. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Players of Paraguay are disappointed during the quarterfinal match between Netherlands and Paraguay in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on November 10, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images