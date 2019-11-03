FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

26 Octubre - 17 Noviembre

Mundial Sub-17

Países Bajos resucita en el momento clave (4-0)

03 nov. 2019

  • Los Oranje golean a Estados Unidos y creen en la clasificación
  • Sontje Hansen, figura con un doblete y una asistencia
  • Los americanos se van a casa con apenas un punto

Estaba con la soga al cuello pero zafó: Países Bajos goleó a Estados Unidos por 4-0, terminó tercero del Grupo D de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019 y todavía puede avanzar a los octavos de final. El partido se disputó en el Estádio da Serrinha, en Goiania.

Países Bajos

Apareció el bicampeón europeo por fin. La Oranje jugó un gran partido, siendo profundo en ataque y sólido en defensa, para soñar con la clasificación. Pudo haberla conseguido si Talor no fallaba el penal que le hicieron a Hansen. El 7 fue la estrella: un doblete para el 2-0 y una asistencia.

Estados Unidos

Pálido torneo de las Barras y Estrellas, que no encontraron nunca la manera de lastimar en la noche del sábado a su rival. Lo único destacable entre la eliminación, el paradón espectacular de Odenze en el penal neerlandés.

Véase también

Brasil 2019: así están los grupos

Lo que viene

Grupo D
Japón - 3° BEF (6 de noviembre, Brasilia/Gama, 16:30 hora local)
Senegal - 1°E (Goiania/Serrinha, 20:00 hora local)

