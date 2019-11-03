American Nicolas Carrera with relatives after match against The Netherlands - FIFA U-17 World Cup

GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Nicolas Carrera of the United States embrace his relatives after losing the match The Netherlands and USA for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on November 02, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images