Mundial Sub-17
Países Bajos resucita en el momento clave (4-0)
03 nov. 2019
- Los Oranje golean a Estados Unidos y creen en la clasificación
- Sontje Hansen, figura con un doblete y una asistencia
- Los americanos se van a casa con apenas un punto
Estaba con la soga al cuello pero zafó: Países Bajos goleó a Estados Unidos por 4-0, terminó tercero del Grupo D de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019 y todavía puede avanzar a los octavos de final. El partido se disputó en el Estádio da Serrinha, en Goiania.
Países Bajos
Apareció el bicampeón europeo por fin. La Oranje jugó un gran partido, siendo profundo en ataque y sólido en defensa, para soñar con la clasificación. Pudo haberla conseguido si Talor no fallaba el penal que le hicieron a Hansen. El 7 fue la estrella: un doblete para el 2-0 y una asistencia.
Estados Unidos
Pálido torneo de las Barras y Estrellas, que no encontraron nunca la manera de lastimar en la noche del sábado a su rival. Lo único destacable entre la eliminación, el paradón espectacular de Odenze en el penal neerlandés.
Lo que viene
Grupo D
Japón - 3° BEF (6 de noviembre, Brasilia/Gama, 16:30 hora local)
Senegal - 1°E (Goiania/Serrinha, 20:00 hora local)
Brazil 2019: Netherlands-USA
-
The Netherlands x USA in Goiania - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
03 nov. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Referee Amin Mohamed gestures during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group D match between Haiti and France at Estadio da Serrinha on November 02, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
American Chituru Odunze against The Netherlands - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
03 nov. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Chituru Odunze, goalkeeper of United States reacts after the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group D match between Haiti and France at Estadio da Serrinha on November 02, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The Netherlands v USA - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
03 nov. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Devyne Rensch #4 of the Netherlands challenges Andres Jasson #20 of United States during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group D match between Haiti and France at Estadio da Serrinha on November 02, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Dutch Ki Jana Hoever against USA - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
03 nov. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Ki Jana Hoever #2 of the Netherlands reacts during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group D match between Haiti and France at Estadio da Serrinha on November 02, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Sontje Hansen in the match against USA - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
03 nov. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Sontje Hansen #7 of the Netherlands challenges Kobe Hernandez Foster #5 of United States during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group D match between Haiti and France at Estadio da Serrinha on November 02, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Ki Jana Hoever #2 of the Netherlands challenges Giovanni Reyna #18 of United States
02 nov. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Ki Jana Hoever #2 of the Netherlands challenges Giovanni Reyna #18 of United States during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group D match between Haiti and France at Estadio da Serrinha on November 02, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Dutch coach Peter van der Veen during match against USA - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
03 nov. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Peter van der Veen, head coach of the Netherlands reacts during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group D match between Haiti and France at Estadio da Serrinha on November 02, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Dutch Ki Jana Hoever against USA - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
03 nov. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Ki Jana Hoever #2 of the Netherlands challenges Joseph Scally #2 of United States during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group D match between Haiti and France at Estadio da Serrinha on November 02, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
American Nicolas Carrera with relatives after match against The Netherlands - FIFA U-17 World Cup
03 nov. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02: Nicolas Carrera of the United States embrace his relatives after losing the match The Netherlands and USA for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on November 02, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The Netherlands v USA - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - The team of United States line up
02 nov. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 02:The team of United States line up before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group D match between Haiti and France at Estadio da Serrinha on November 02, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images