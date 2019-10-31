Richie Kwaimamani of Solomon Islands U-17 struggles for the ball with Wilder Viera of Paraguay U-17

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Richie Kwaimamani of Solomon Islands struggles for the ball with Wilder Viera of Paraguay during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Solomon Islands and Paraguay at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© FIFA via Getty Images