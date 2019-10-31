- La Albirrojita hace valer su superioridad y suma 4 puntos
- Islas Salomón juega con ímpetu pese a las limitaciones
- Próxima fecha: Italia-Paraguay y México-Islas Salomón
Paraguay goleó por 6-0 a Islas Salomón y se acomodó con 4 puntos en el Grupo F de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™. El partido, que le da expectativas a los guaraníes de avanzar a los octavos de final, se jugó en el Estádio Bezerrão de Brasilia (Gama).
El análisis
Islas Salomón
Esfuerzo, ímpetu, bravura... el subcampeón de Oceanía tiene la actitud adecuada pero le falta el roce con equipos mejores. Eso redunda en equivocaciones en zonas peligrosas o, salvo en el caso de Raphael Le'ai, ser poco peligroso en ataque.
Paraguay
La Albirrojita ya ganaba a los 3 minutos. Controló el juego en todos sus aspectos y en todo momento pese a que Gustavo Morinigo prescindió de Fernando Ovelar. Diego Torres convirtió un doblete en un partido que se llenó de goles cuando el físico de ambos empezó a responder diferente.
Lo que viene
3 de noviembre
Grupo F
Italia - Paraguay (Brasilia/Gama 20:00 hora local)
México - Islas Salomón (Vitoria/Cariacica 20:00 hora local)
Brasil 2019: Islas Salomón - Paraguay
-
View of the dressing room of Paraguay U-17
31 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: View of the dressing room of Paraguay team prior to the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Solomon Islands and Paraguay at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Players of Paraguay U-17 arrive
31 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Players of Paraguay arrive before the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Solomon Islands and Paraguay at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
The starters of Solomon Islands U-17 pose
31 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Players of Solomon Islands pose prior the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Solomon Islands and Paraguay at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Junior Noguera of Paraguay U-17 celebrates a scored goal
31 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Junior Noguera of Paraguay celebrates a scored goal with his teammates during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Solomon Islands and Paraguay at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Junior Noguera of Paraguay U-17 celebrates a scored goal
31 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Junior Noguera of Paraguay celebrates a scored goal with his teammates during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Solomon Islands and Paraguay at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Richie Kwaimamani of Solomon Islands U-17 struggles for the ball with Wilder Viera of Paraguay U-17
31 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Richie Kwaimamani of Solomon Islands struggles for the ball with Wilder Viera of Paraguay during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Solomon Islands and Paraguay at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Javin Alick of Solomon Islands U-17 looks on
31 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Javin Alick of Solomon Islands reacts during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Solomon Islands and Paraguay at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Matias Segovia and Wilder Viera (L) of Paraguay U-17 celebrate a scored goal
31 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Matias Segovia and Wilder Viera (L) of Paraguay celebrate a scored goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Solomon Islands and Paraguay at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Zani Sale of Solomon Islands U-17 struggles for the ball with Fernando Presentado of Paraguay U-17
31 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Zani Sale of Solomon Islands struggles for the ball with Fernando Presentado of Paraguay during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Solomon Islands and Paraguay at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
-
Fernando Presentado of Paraguay U-17 holds off Pateson Tongaka of Solomon Islands U-17
31 oct. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 31: Pateson Tongaka of Solomon Islands struggles for the ball with Fernando Presentado of Paraguay during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Solomon Islands and Paraguay at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images