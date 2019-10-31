FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Paragay golea y se acomoda (0-7)

31 oct. 2019

Junior Noguera of Paraguay U-17 celebrates a scored goal 
© FIFA via Getty Images
  • La Albirrojita hace valer su superioridad y suma 4 puntos
  • Islas Salomón juega con ímpetu pese a las limitaciones
  • Próxima fecha: Italia-Paraguay y México-Islas Salomón

Paraguay goleó por 6-0 a Islas Salomón y se acomodó con 4 puntos en el Grupo F de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™. El partido, que le da expectativas a los guaraníes de avanzar a los octavos de final, se jugó en el Estádio Bezerrão de Brasilia (Gama).

El análisis

Islas Salomón

Esfuerzo, ímpetu, bravura... el subcampeón de Oceanía tiene la actitud adecuada pero le falta el roce con equipos mejores. Eso redunda en equivocaciones en zonas peligrosas o, salvo en el caso de Raphael Le'ai, ser poco peligroso en ataque.

Paraguay

La Albirrojita ya ganaba a los 3 minutos. Controló el juego en todos sus aspectos y en todo momento pese a que Gustavo Morinigo prescindió de Fernando Ovelar. Diego Torres convirtió un doblete en un partido que se llenó de goles cuando el físico de ambos empezó a responder diferente.

Lo que viene

3 de noviembre

Grupo F
Italia - Paraguay (Brasilia/Gama 20:00 hora local)
México - Islas Salomón (Vitoria/Cariacica 20:00 hora local)

Brasil 2019: Islas Salomón - Paraguay

