Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2019

- Los guaraníes dieron vuelta el marcador y se llevaron la zona
- Jugarán ante Argentina por los octavos de final el jueves 7
- Italia termina segunda y se medirá a Ecuador
Paraguay venció a Italia por 2-1 en el Estadio Bezerrão, de Brasilia (Gama), y se quedó con el Grupo F de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™. Por los octavos de final, la Albirrojita se medirá a Argentina el jueves 7 de noviembre mientras que Italia, segunda, jugará ante Ecuador el mismo día.
Italia
Los nueve cambios que hizo Carmine Nunziata parecían no afectar al equipo en la primera mitad del tiempo inicial. Ganaba 1-0 con un buen cabezazo de Lorenzo Pirola a los 3 minutos y mantenía el dominio. Pero poco a poco fue cediendo terreno y resultado. El DT acudió a Tongya y Brentan.
Paraguay
El gol tempranero -y la forma, un cabezazo de córner, un arma paraguaya-, desestabilizó en un comienzo a los sudamericanos. Pero promediando la primera etapa empezaron dominar pelota y campo. Rodrigo López, Ovelar y Diego Duarte mezclaban bien. Igualó el 9 antes del entretiempo. En el complemento, el cabezazo de Junior Quiñónez les dio la ventaja, que supieron defender con orden y garra.
Lo que viene
Octavos de final
Japón-México (6 de noviembre, Brasilia, 16:30 hora local)
Ecuador-Italia (7 de noviembre, Vitoria/Cariacica, 16:30 hora local)
Paraguay-Argentina (7 de noviembre, Vitoria/Cariacica, 20:00 hora local)
Brasil 2019: Italia-Paraguay
-
Diego Duarte of Paraguay U-17 reacts to scoring a goal
04 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Diego Duarte of Paraguay reacts during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Italy and Paraguay at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.
© Getty Images
-
Lorenzo Pirola of Italy U-17 celebrates a scored goal
03 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL NOVEMBER 03: Lorenzo Pirola of Italy celebrates a scored goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Italy and Paraguay at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.
© Getty Images
-
View of the dressing room of Paraguay U-17
03 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: View of the dressing room of Paraguay team prior to the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Italy and Paraguay at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.
© Getty Images
-
View of the dressing room of Italy U-17
03 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: View of the dressing room of Italy team prior to the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Italy and Paraguay at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.
© Getty Images
-
Diego Duarte of Paraguay U-17 celebrates a scored goal
04 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Diego Duarte of Paraguay celebrates a scored goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Italy and Paraguay at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.
© Getty Images
-
Diego Duarte of Paraguay U-17 celebrates a scored goal with his teammates
04 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Diego Duarte of Paraguay celebrates a scored goal with his teammates during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Italy and Paraguay at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.
© Getty Images
-
Diego Duarte of Paraguay U-17 celebrates a scored goal
04 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Diego Duarte of Paraguay celebrates a scored goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Italy and Paraguay at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.
© Getty Images
-
Riccardo Boscolo of Italy U-17 struggles for the ball with Basilio Duarte of Paraguay U-17
04 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Riccardo Boscolo of Italy struggles for the ball with Basilio Duarte of Paraguay during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Italy and Paraguay at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.
© Getty Images
-
Goalkeeper Filippo Rinaldi of Italy U-17 struggles for the ball with Rolando Ortiz of Paraguay U-17
04 nov. 2019
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Goalkeeper Filippo Rinaldi of Italy struggles for the ball with Rolando Ortiz of Paraguay during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group F match between Italy and Paraguay at Valmir Campelo Bezerrao Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.
© Getty Images