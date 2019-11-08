- Los guaraníes perdían 2-0 al final del primer tiempo
- En el segundo tiempo marcaron 3 goles para avanzar a cuartos
- El 10 de noviembre, ante Países Bajos
Paraguay dio una demostración de carácter y fútbol al dar vuelta un 0-2 y terminar venciendo a Argentina por 3-2 en los octavos de final de la Copa del Mundo Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™. El partido se jugó en el Estádio Kléber Andrade, en Vitória/Cariacica.
🧐 Análisis
Paraguay
Un primer tiempo olvidable y un segundo para el bronce. La victoria quedará para las grandes gestas del fútbol paraguayo, siempre dispuesto a luchar hasta el final. Pero no fue solo garra: la Albirrojita sometió a Argentina en el segundo tiempo y se la llevó por delante. La eficacia de sus delanteros le puse el broche a un gran trabajo grupal.
Argentina
El primer tiempo de Argentina, bien plantado en el campo, siendo peligroso por los costados y liderado por Matías Palacios le dio un 2-0 que parecía tranquilizador. Pero en el segundo tiempo desapareció. Pudo haber marcado el tercero luego del descuento, pero finalmente cedió ante la potencia paraguaya.
🔜 Lo que viene
Cuartos de final
10 de noviembre
Países Bajos-Paraguay (Vitória, 16:30 horario local)
Brasil 2019: Paraguay-Argentina
