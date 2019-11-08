FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

26 Octubre - 17 Noviembre

Mundial Sub-17

Paraguay lo da vuelta con garra y fútbol (3-2)

08 nov. 2019

Diego Torres of Paraguay celebrates a goal for his team
© Getty Images
  • Los guaraníes perdían 2-0 al final del primer tiempo
  • En el segundo tiempo marcaron 3 goles para avanzar a cuartos
  • El 10 de noviembre, ante Países Bajos

Paraguay dio una demostración de carácter y fútbol al dar vuelta un 0-2 y terminar venciendo a Argentina por 3-2 en los octavos de final de la Copa del Mundo Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™. El partido se jugó en el Estádio Kléber Andrade, en Vitória/Cariacica.

🧐 Análisis

Paraguay

Un primer tiempo olvidable y un segundo para el bronce. La victoria quedará para las grandes gestas del fútbol paraguayo, siempre dispuesto a luchar hasta el final. Pero no fue solo garra: la Albirrojita sometió a Argentina en el segundo tiempo y se la llevó por delante. La eficacia de sus delanteros le puse el broche a un gran trabajo grupal.

Argentina

El primer tiempo de Argentina, bien plantado en el campo, siendo peligroso por los costados y liderado por Matías Palacios le dio un 2-0 que parecía tranquilizador. Pero en el segundo tiempo desapareció. Pudo haber marcado el tercero luego del descuento, pero finalmente cedió ante la potencia paraguaya.

Brasil 2019: La fase decisiva

🔜 Lo que viene

Cuartos de final

10 de noviembre

Países Bajos-Paraguay (Vitória, 16:30 horario local)

  • Team Argentina U-17 build a circle of motivation

    07 nov. 2019

  • Fabio Barrios of Paraguay U-17 is focused in the players' tunnel

    07 nov. 2019

  • Exequiel Zeballos of Argentina U-17 celebrates the first goal

    07 nov. 2019

  • Exequiel Zeballos of Argentina U-17 celebrates the first goal

    07 nov. 2019

  • Exequiel Zeballos of Argentina U-17 celebrates the first goal

    07 nov. 2019

  • Lautaro Cano of Argentina U-17 (L) in action against Diego Torres of Paraguay U-17

    07 nov. 2019

  • Paraguay and Argentina players fight to head the ball at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    08 nov. 2019

  • Bruno Amione and Matias Palacios of Argentina U-17 smile

    07 nov. 2019

  • Matias Segovia of Paraguay in action against Lautaro Cano of Argentina

    08 nov. 2019

  • Diego Torres of Paraguay (L) in action against Exequiel Zeballos of Argentina

    08 nov. 2019

  • Diego Torres of Paraguay celebrates

    08 nov. 2019

  •  Rodrigo Lopez of Paraguay celebrates

    08 nov. 2019

