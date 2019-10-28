FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

26 Octubre - 17 Noviembre

Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2019

República de Corea, con pie firme (2-1)

28 oct. 2019

Eom Jisung of Korea Republic celebrates
© Getty Images
  • Los coreanos se llevaron tres puntos con solvencia
  • Haití asustó con el descuento al final
  • Próxima fecha: Rep. de Corea-Francia y Chile-Haití

República de Corea venció a Haití por 2-1 y sumó sus primeros tres puntos en el Grupo C de la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™ en un encuentro que se disputó en el Estadio da Serrinha, en Goiânia.

El análisis

Rep. de Corea

Aunque Shin Soonhung, arquero coreano, realizó una gran atajada con 0-0, los asiáticos controlaron bien el ímpetu haitiano en el primer tiempo. Al ponerse en ventaja crecieron en su juego y controlaron el desarrollo.

Haití

La idea de Haití fue atacar desde el primer minuto, pero pese a sus ganas pudo generar poco salvo el cabezazo de Maudwindo Germain que ahogó Shin. La diferencia fue el arquero, porque Stephner Paul no tuvo la mejor reacción en el primer gol coreano. Queda para el recuerdo el golazo de Carl Sainte a los 88.

Véase también

Brasil 2019: así están los grupos

Lo que viene

30 de octubre

Grupo C
Rep. de Corea - Francia (Goiânia Serrinha 17:00 hora local)
Chile - Haití (Goiânia Serrinha, 20:00 hora local)

Brazil 2019: KOR - HAI

  • Korea Republic v Haiti - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Korea Republic v Haiti - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    28 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Jean Dany of Haiti kicks the ball during the match for FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Korea Republic v Haiti - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Korea Republic v Haiti - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    28 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Fans of Haiti cheer during the match against Korea Republic for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Eom Jisung of Korea Republic celebrates

    Eom Jisung of Korea Republic celebrates

    28 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Eom Jisung of Korea Republic celebrates after soring the first goal of his team during the match agains Haiti for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Korea Republic v Haiti in Goiânia - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Korea Republic v Haiti in Goiânia - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    27 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Sanghoon Paik (L) of Korea Republic challenges Olsen Aluc #7 of Haiti during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Korea Republic and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Korea Republic v Haiti - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Korea Republic v Haiti - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    27 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Players of Korea Republic and of Haiti wait in the players tunnel before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Korea Republic and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Hojun Son (L) of Korea Republic challenges Dany Jean of Haiti

    Hojun Son (L) of Korea Republic challenges Dany Jean of Haiti

    28 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Hojun Son (L) of Korea Republic challenges Dany Jean of Haiti during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Korea Republic and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Stanley Guirand of Haiti and Eom Jisung of Korea Republic

    Stanley Guirand of Haiti and Eom Jisung of Korea Republic

    28 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: (L-R) Stanley Guirand of Haiti and Eom Jisung of Korea Republic fight for the ball during the match for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Korea Republic v Haiti - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Korea Republic v Haiti - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    28 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Jaehyeok Oh of Korea Republic controls the ball during the match against Haiti for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Fredler Christophe (C) of Haiti runs with the ball 

    Fredler Christophe (C) of Haiti runs with the ball 

    28 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Fredler Christophe (C) of Haiti runs with the ball during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Korea Republic and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Korea Republic v Haiti - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Korea Republic v Haiti - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    28 oct. 2019

    GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 27: Jaehyeok Oh #8 of Korea Republic helps up Maudwindo Germain of Haiti during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group C match between Korea Republic and Haiti at Estadio da Serrinha on October 27, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

1 / 10
  • Korea Republic v Haiti - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • Korea Republic v Haiti - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • Eom Jisung of Korea Republic celebrates
  • Korea Republic v Haiti in Goiânia - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • Korea Republic v Haiti - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • Hojun Son (L) of Korea Republic challenges Dany Jean of Haiti
  • Stanley Guirand of Haiti and Eom Jisung of Korea Republic
  • Korea Republic v Haiti - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • Fredler Christophe (C) of Haiti runs with the ball 
  • Korea Republic v Haiti - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

Explora este tema

Notas recomendadas

Isaac Lihadji #18 of France challenges Cristian Riquelme #4 of Chile

Mundial Sub-17

Francia frustra a Chile en una ráfaga (2-0)

27 oct. 2019

Fredler Christophe, alias Bijou (Haiti U-17)

Mundial Sub-17

Fredler Christophe, la joya de Haití

25 oct. 2019

FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 - Argentina Head Coach Pablo Aimar speaks during a press conference

Mundial Sub-17

Aimar: “Estos chicos tienen la misma ilusión que nosotros a los 15 años”

27 oct. 2019

Players of Brazil celebrate the victory after the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup Brazil 2019 group A match against Canada

Mundial Sub-17

Brasil y Ecuador ganan, Angola celebra su debut

26 oct. 2019