Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2019

- Los coreanos se llevaron tres puntos con solvencia
- Haití asustó con el descuento al final
- Próxima fecha: Rep. de Corea-Francia y Chile-Haití
República de Corea venció a Haití por 2-1 y sumó sus primeros tres puntos en el Grupo C de la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™ en un encuentro que se disputó en el Estadio da Serrinha, en Goiânia.
El análisis
Rep. de Corea
Aunque Shin Soonhung, arquero coreano, realizó una gran atajada con 0-0, los asiáticos controlaron bien el ímpetu haitiano en el primer tiempo. Al ponerse en ventaja crecieron en su juego y controlaron el desarrollo.
Haití
La idea de Haití fue atacar desde el primer minuto, pero pese a sus ganas pudo generar poco salvo el cabezazo de Maudwindo Germain que ahogó Shin. La diferencia fue el arquero, porque Stephner Paul no tuvo la mejor reacción en el primer gol coreano. Queda para el recuerdo el golazo de Carl Sainte a los 88.
Lo que viene
30 de octubre
Grupo C
Rep. de Corea - Francia (Goiânia Serrinha 17:00 hora local)
Chile - Haití (Goiânia Serrinha, 20:00 hora local)
