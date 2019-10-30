FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™

26 Octubre - 17 Noviembre

Mundial Sub-17

Senegal golpea en el momento justo (1-3)

30 oct. 2019

 Samba Diallo of Senegal dribbles
© Getty Images
  • Los africanos tuvieron efectividad y suman 6 puntos
  • Países Bajos tuvo posesión y ocasiones, pero no gol
  • Próxima fecha: Senegal-Japón y Países Bajos-Estados Unidos

Senegal golpeó en los momentos justos, venció a Países Bajos por 3-1 y tiene puntaje ideal en el Grupo D de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™. El partido, que dejó al campeón europeo sin unidades en el grupo, se disputó en el Estadio Kléber Andrade, de Vitoria (Cariacica).

Países Bajos

Las oportunidades marradas seguramente quedarán en la memoria de los chicos holandeses mucho tiempo. El gol a los 10 minutos les dio confianza. Así los Oranje dominaron el juego y las ocasiones. El empate senegalés los inhibió. En la parte final, se hizo de ida y vuelta y, en ese golpe por golpe, los africaron pegaron fuerte.

Senegal
Los africanos sufrieron el primer período pero lograron empatar muy temprano en el segundo tiempo. El gol les dio alas y pasaron a dominar el juego, aunque los goles los encontraron solo en el final. Primero de penal y, luego, con una contra supersónica cuando Países Bajos estaba jugado en ataque en busca de la igualdad.

Véase también

Brasil 2019: así están los grupos

Lo que viene

2 de noviembre

Grupo D
Senegal-Japón (Vitoria/Cariacica, 20:00 hora local)
Países Bajos-Estados Unidos (Goiania/Serrinha, 20:00 hora local)

Brasil 2019: Países Bajos - Senegal

  • Cheikh Diouf, Amete Faye and Insa Boye of Senegal

    Cheikh Diouf, Amete Faye and Insa Boye of Senegal

    30 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Cheikh Diouf, Amete Faye and Insa Boye of Senegal in the tunnel before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group D match between Netherlands and Senegal at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 30, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Melayro Bogarde, Netherlands number 3, against Senegal - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Melayro Bogarde, Netherlands number 3, against Senegal - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    30 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Souleymane Faye of Senegal takes a shot past Melayro Bogarde of Netherlands during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group D match between Netherlands and Senegal at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 30, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Naoufal Bannis of Netherlands celebrates with teammates

    Naoufal Bannis of Netherlands celebrates with teammates

    30 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Naoufal Bannis of Netherlands celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group D match between Netherlands and Senegal at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 30, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  Samba Diallo of Senegal dribbles

     Samba Diallo of Senegal dribbles

    30 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Samba Diallo of Senegal dribbles downfield during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group D match between Netherlands and Senegal at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 30, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Mikayil Faye of Senegal defends Naoufal Bannis of Netherlands

    Mikayil Faye of Senegal defends Naoufal Bannis of Netherlands

    30 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Mikayil Faye of Senegal defends Naoufal Bannis of Netherlands as he collides with Ousmane Ba during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group D match between Netherlands and Senegal at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 30, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  Ian Maatsen of Netherlands defends Pape Sarr of Senegal

     Ian Maatsen of Netherlands defends Pape Sarr of Senegal

    30 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Ian Maatsen of Netherlands defends Pape Sarr of Senegal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group D match between Netherlands and Senegal at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 30, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Senegal players celebrate after beat France - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Senegal players celebrate after beat France - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    30 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Aliou Balde of Senegal celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group D match between Netherlands and Senegal at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 30, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Netherlands players after match against Senegal - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Netherlands players after match against Senegal - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    30 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Mohamed Taabouni of Netherlands reacts after Aliou Balde of Senegal scored a goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group D match between Netherlands and Senegal at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 30, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Senegal players celebrate second victory in FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Senegal players celebrate second victory in FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    30 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Samba Diallo of Senegal celebrates with teammates after Senegal defeat Netherlands 3-1 in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group D match at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 30, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Senegal players celebrate second victory in FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    Senegal players celebrate second victory in FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

    30 oct. 2019

    VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Issaga Kane of Senegal reacts after Senegal defeat Netherlands 3-1 in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group D match at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 30, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

1 / 10
  • Cheikh Diouf, Amete Faye and Insa Boye of Senegal
  • Melayro Bogarde, Netherlands number 3, against Senegal - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • Naoufal Bannis of Netherlands celebrates with teammates
  •  Samba Diallo of Senegal dribbles
  • Mikayil Faye of Senegal defends Naoufal Bannis of Netherlands
  •  Ian Maatsen of Netherlands defends Pape Sarr of Senegal
  • Senegal players celebrate after beat France - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • Netherlands players after match against Senegal - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • Senegal players celebrate second victory in FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
  • Senegal players celebrate second victory in FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

Explora este tema

Notas recomendadas

France's Timothee Pembele against Korea Republic - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019

Mundial Sub-17

Francia encarrila su clasificación (0-3)

30 oct. 2019

Angola Zito during Under 17 Angola and Canada

Mundial Sub-17

Zito, regates con clase y celebraciones de videojuego

30 oct. 2019

Yamato Wakatsuki of Japan poses for a portrait

Mundial Sub-17

El goleador Wakatsuki quiere más

30 oct. 2019