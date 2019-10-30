- Los africanos tuvieron efectividad y suman 6 puntos
- Países Bajos tuvo posesión y ocasiones, pero no gol
- Próxima fecha: Senegal-Japón y Países Bajos-Estados Unidos
Senegal golpeó en los momentos justos, venció a Países Bajos por 3-1 y tiene puntaje ideal en el Grupo D de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™. El partido, que dejó al campeón europeo sin unidades en el grupo, se disputó en el Estadio Kléber Andrade, de Vitoria (Cariacica).
Países Bajos
Las oportunidades marradas seguramente quedarán en la memoria de los chicos holandeses mucho tiempo. El gol a los 10 minutos les dio confianza. Así los Oranje dominaron el juego y las ocasiones. El empate senegalés los inhibió. En la parte final, se hizo de ida y vuelta y, en ese golpe por golpe, los africaron pegaron fuerte.
Senegal
Los africanos sufrieron el primer período pero lograron empatar muy temprano en el segundo tiempo. El gol les dio alas y pasaron a dominar el juego, aunque los goles los encontraron solo en el final. Primero de penal y, luego, con una contra supersónica cuando Países Bajos estaba jugado en ataque en busca de la igualdad.
Lo que viene
2 de noviembre
Grupo D
Senegal-Japón (Vitoria/Cariacica, 20:00 hora local)
Países Bajos-Estados Unidos (Goiania/Serrinha, 20:00 hora local)
Brasil 2019: Países Bajos - Senegal
Cheikh Diouf, Amete Faye and Insa Boye of Senegal
30 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Cheikh Diouf, Amete Faye and Insa Boye of Senegal in the tunnel before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group D match between Netherlands and Senegal at Estádio Kléber Andrade on October 30, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil.
© Getty Images
Melayro Bogarde, Netherlands number 3, against Senegal - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
30 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Souleymane Faye of Senegal takes a shot past Melayro Bogarde of Netherlands during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group D match between Netherlands and Senegal at Estádio Kléber Andrade on October 30, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil.
© Getty Images
Naoufal Bannis of Netherlands celebrates with teammates
30 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Naoufal Bannis of Netherlands celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group D match between Netherlands and Senegal at Estádio Kléber Andrade on October 30, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil.
© Getty Images
Samba Diallo of Senegal dribbles
30 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Samba Diallo of Senegal dribbles downfield during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group D match between Netherlands and Senegal at Estádio Kléber Andrade on October 30, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil.
© Getty Images
Mikayil Faye of Senegal defends Naoufal Bannis of Netherlands
30 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Mikayil Faye of Senegal defends Naoufal Bannis of Netherlands as he collides with Ousmane Ba during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group D match between Netherlands and Senegal at Estádio Kléber Andrade on October 30, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil.
© Getty Images
Ian Maatsen of Netherlands defends Pape Sarr of Senegal
30 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Ian Maatsen of Netherlands defends Pape Sarr of Senegal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group D match between Netherlands and Senegal at Estádio Kléber Andrade on October 30, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil.
© Getty Images
Senegal players celebrate after beat France - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
30 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Aliou Balde of Senegal celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group D match between Netherlands and Senegal at Estádio Kléber Andrade on October 30, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil.
© Getty Images
Netherlands players after match against Senegal - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
30 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Mohamed Taabouni of Netherlands reacts after Aliou Balde of Senegal scored a goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group D match between Netherlands and Senegal at Estádio Kléber Andrade on October 30, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil.
© Getty Images
Senegal players celebrate second victory in FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
30 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Samba Diallo of Senegal celebrates with teammates after Senegal defeat Netherlands 3-1 in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group D match at Estádio Kléber Andrade on October 30, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil.
© Getty Images
Senegal players celebrate second victory in FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
30 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Issaga Kane of Senegal reacts after Senegal defeat Netherlands 3-1 in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group D match at Estádio Kléber Andrade on October 30, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil.
© Getty Images