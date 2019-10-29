FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Tayikistán sorprende al campeón africano (1-0)

29 oct. 2019

harifbek Rahmatov of Tajikistan, left, celebrates
© Getty Images
  • Los asiáticos supieron sufrir y sacar oro de la pelota larga
  • Camerún tuvo muchas opciones de gol pero no precisión
  • Próxima fecha: España-Tayikistán y Camerún-Argentina

Tayikistán, la gran sorpresa asiática en su torneo continental, venció a Camerún por 1-0 en el debut de ambos en el Grupo E de la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™, un partido jugado en el Estadio Kléber Andrade, de Vitoria (Cariacica).

El análisis

Tajikistán

El subcampeón de Asia decidió defender y apostar al contragolpe, a la pelota larga desde la defensa y a ganar la segunda jugada. Sufrió en defensa pero encontró el gol en su ley: pelotazo desde el área, dos pases rápidos y penal. Convirtió Sharifbek Rahmatov para la seguda victoria del país en el torneo -la anterior fue ante Estados Unidos en 2007-.

Camerún

El campeón africano hizo mucho por ganar... pero perdió. Siempre ofensivo, dispuso de varias situaciones de gol que no pudo concretar. El gol rival le quitó confianza y ya no llegó con tanta claridad. De hecho, hasta pudo recibir algún gol más.

Brasil 2019: así están los grupos

Lo que viene

31 de octubre

Grupo E
España - Tayikistán (Vitoria/Cariacica 17:00 hora local)
Camerún - Argentina (Vitoria/Cariacica 20:00 hora local)

Brasil 2019: Tayikistán - Camerún

