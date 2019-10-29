- Los asiáticos supieron sufrir y sacar oro de la pelota larga
- Camerún tuvo muchas opciones de gol pero no precisión
- Próxima fecha: España-Tayikistán y Camerún-Argentina
Tayikistán, la gran sorpresa asiática en su torneo continental, venció a Camerún por 1-0 en el debut de ambos en el Grupo E de la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™, un partido jugado en el Estadio Kléber Andrade, de Vitoria (Cariacica).
El análisis
Tajikistán
El subcampeón de Asia decidió defender y apostar al contragolpe, a la pelota larga desde la defensa y a ganar la segunda jugada. Sufrió en defensa pero encontró el gol en su ley: pelotazo desde el área, dos pases rápidos y penal. Convirtió Sharifbek Rahmatov para la seguda victoria del país en el torneo -la anterior fue ante Estados Unidos en 2007-.
Camerún
El campeón africano hizo mucho por ganar... pero perdió. Siempre ofensivo, dispuso de varias situaciones de gol que no pudo concretar. El gol rival le quitó confianza y ya no llegó con tanta claridad. De hecho, hasta pudo recibir algún gol más.
Lo que viene
31 de octubre
Grupo E
España - Tayikistán (Vitoria/Cariacica 17:00 hora local)
Camerún - Argentina (Vitoria/Cariacica 20:00 hora local)
Brasil 2019: Tayikistán - Camerún
The starting line ups of Tajikistan and Cameroon
28 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: The starting line ups of Tajikistan and Cameroon before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Tajikistan and Cameroon at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Thomas Libiih of Cameroon looks on
28 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Thomas Libiih of Cameroon looks on before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Tajikistan and Cameroon at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Gael Dibongue of Cameroon defends Islom Zairov of Tajikistan
28 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Gael Dibongue of Cameroon defends Islom Zairov of Tajikistan during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Tajikistan and Cameroon at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Shohrukh Qirghizboev of Tajikistan makes a save
28 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Shohrukh Qirghizboev of Tajikistan makes a save over Leonel Wamba of Cameroon during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Tajikistan and Cameroon at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Leonel Wamba of Cameroon takes a shot
29 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Leonel Wamba of Cameroon takes a shot past Muhammadrasul Litfullaev of Tajikistan during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Tajikistan and Cameroon at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Tajikistan v Cameroon - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
29 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Leonel Wamba of Cameroon reacts after missing a shot on goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Tajikistan and Cameroon at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Shohrukh Qirghizboev of Tajikistan and Shahrom Nazarov pound fists
29 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Shohrukh Qirghizboev of Tajikistan and Shahrom Nazarov pound fists before heading to the locker room at half time during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Tajikistan and Cameroon at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Manfred Ekoi of Cameroon disputes a foul
29 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Manfred Ekoi of Cameroon disputes a foul called against him during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Tajikistan and Cameroon at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
harifbek Rahmatov of Tajikistan, left, celebrates
29 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Sharifbek Rahmatov of Tajikistan, left, celebrates with Amadoni Kamolov after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Tajikistan and Cameroon at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Francois Bere of Cameroon wins a ball out
29 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Francois Bere of Cameroon wins a ball out of the air over Rustam Soirov of Tajikistan during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Tajikistan and Cameroon at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Leonel Wamba of Cameroon looks
29 oct. 2019
VITORIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 28: Leonel Wamba of Cameroon looks for a pass during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 group E match between Tajikistan and Cameroon at EstÃ¡dio KlÃ©ber Andrade on October 28, 2019 in Vitoria, Brazil. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images