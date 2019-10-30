Peter Barath #15 of Hungary celebrates with his teammates after scoring

GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: Peter Barath #15 of Hungary celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal of his team during the match against Australia for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on October 29, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

