- Australia y Húngría tienen su momento pero finalmente empatan
- Gracias a la igualdad Nigeria está en octavos
- Próxima fecha: Australia-Nigeria y Hungría-Ecuador
Hungría y Australia igualaron 2-2 en un encuentro del Grupo B de la Copa Mundial Sub.17 de la FIFA Brasil 2019™ que se jugó en el estadio Olímpico, de Goiânia. El empate clasificó a Nigeria, que alcanzó los 6 puntos con su victoria ante Ecuador.
El análisis
Australia
El mal primer tiempo de los Joeys los penalizó en el resultado pero no en el ánimo. En el complemento fueron dominadores, en parte porque Hungría les regaló el terreno. así, el goleador Noah Botic y Caleb Watts encontraron cómo ser peligrosos, especialmente el 10, que aprovechó espacios por la izquierda.
Hungría
Era la noche de Akos Zuibeger lcon dos goles, uno de tiro libre y el restante de penal. Pero como ante Nigeria, el equipo se resguardó demasiado con el 2-0 a favor y lo pagó. Pudo haber perdido, pero el arquero Krisztian Hegyi hizo algunas atajadas vitales en los últimos 10 minutos.
Lo que viene
1 de noviembre
Grupo B
Australia - Nigeria (Brasilia/Gama, 17:00 hora local)
Hungría - Ecuador (Goiânia Olímpico, 17:00 hora local)
Brazil 2019: Australia - Hungary
-
Peter Barath #15 of Hungary celebrates with his teammates
30 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: Peter Barath #15 of Hungary celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal of his team during the match against Australia for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on October 29, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
-
-
Noah Botic #9 of Australia challenges Krisztian Hegyi, goalkeeper of Hungary
29 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: Noah Botic #9 of Australia challenges Krisztian Hegyi, goalkeeper of Hungary during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match between Australia and Hungary at Estadio Olimpico de Goias on October 29, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
-
Peter Barath (C) of Hungary celebrate with his team mates
29 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: Peter Barath (C) of Hungary celebrate with his team mates after he scores the opening goal the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match between Australia and Hungary at Estadio Olimpico de Goias on October 29, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Cameron Peupion #21 of Australia challenges David Laszlo #21 of Hungary
29 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: Cameron Peupion #21 of Australia challenges David Laszlo #21 of Hungary during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match between Australia and Hungary at Estadio Olimpico de Goias on October 29, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Krisztian Hegyi, goalkeeper of Hungary celebrates
29 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: Krisztian Hegyi, goalkeeper of Hungary celebrates during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match between Australia and Hungary at Estadio Olimpico de Goias on October 29, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A general view of Australia's locker room
29 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: A general view of Australia's locker room before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match between Australia and Hungary at Estadio Olimpico de Goias on October 29, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A general view of Hungary's locker room
29 oct. 2019
GOIANIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 29: A general view of Hungary's locker room before the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match between Australia and Hungary at Estadio Olimpico de Goias on October 29, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
