Copa Mundial Femenina Sub-20 de la FIFA Francia 2018

5 agosto - 24 agosto
15 jul. 2019
VANNES, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: New Zealand assistant coach Gemma Lewis Prior to the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 group A match between New Zealand and Netherlands at Stade de la Rabine on August 5, 2018 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
15 jul. 2019
VANNES, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: New Zealand assistant coach Gemma Lewis Prior to the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 group A match between New Zealand and Netherlands at Stade de la Rabine on August 5, 2018 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© FIFA via Getty Images
03 dic. 2018
CONCARNEAU, FRANCE - AUGUST 12: Referee Bibiana Steinhaus reacts during the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 group B match between Brazil and Korea DPR at Stade Guy-Piriou on August 12, 2018 in Concarneau, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
06 nov. 2018
CARY, NC - OCTOBER 07: Yenith Bailey #1 of Panama makes a diving save attempt against the USA during the soccer game at WakeMed Soccer Park on October 7, 2018 in Cary, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
21 oct. 2018
CONCARNEAU, FRANCE - AUGUST 06: Claudia Pina #20 of Spain celebrates her team's second goal with team mate Eva Navarro during the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 group C match between Paraguay and Spain at Stade Guy-Piriou on August 6, 2018 in Concarneau, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
01 sep. 2018
VANNES, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: Golden boot winner Patricia Guijarro of Spain poses after the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final match between Spain and Japan at Stade de la Rabine on August 24, 2018 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
25 ago. 2018
VANNES, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: Patricia Guijarro of Spain walks past the trophy after the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final match between Spain and Japan at Stade de la Rabine on August 24, 2018 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
24 ago. 2018
VANNES, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: Golden glove winner Sandy MacIver of England after the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final match between Spain and Japan at Stade de la Rabine on August 24, 2018 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
24 ago. 2018
VANNES, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: Japan players celebrate victory by throwing head coach Futoshi Ikeda in the air after the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final match between Spain and Japan at Stade de la Rabine on August 24, 2018 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
24 ago. 2018
VANNES, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: Japan celebrates in the dressing room after during the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final match between Spain and Japan at Stade de la Rabine on August 24, 2018 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
24 ago. 2018
VANNES, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: Japan celebrate after the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final match between Spain and Japan at Stade de la Rabine on August 24, 2018 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
24 ago. 2018
VANNES, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: Japan celebrates in the dressing room after during the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final match between Spain and Japan at Stade de la Rabine on August 24, 2018 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
24 ago. 2018
VANNES, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: Fuka Nagano of Japan lifts the trophy with team mates after victory during the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final match between Spain and Japan at Stade de la Rabine on August 24, 2018 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
24 ago. 2018
VANNES, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: Players of Japan celebrate victory with the trophy after the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final match between Spain and Japan at Stade de la Rabine on August 24, 2018 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
24 ago. 2018
VANNES, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: Saori Takarada of Japan poses for a photo after being awarded 'Player of the match' during the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final match between Spain and Japan at Stade de la Rabine on August 24, 2018 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
24 ago. 2018
VANNES, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: Japan celebrate victory following the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final match between Spain and Japan at Stade de la Rabine on August 24, 2018 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Steve Bardens-FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
24 ago. 2018
VANNES, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: Japan celebrate victory following winning the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final match between Spain and Japan at Stade de la Rabine on August 24, 2018 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Steve Bardens-FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
24 ago. 2018
VANNES, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: Japan celebrate victory in the change rooms following winning the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final match between Spain and Japan at Stade de la Rabine on August 24, 2018 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Steve Bardens-FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
24 ago. 2018
VANNES, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: Japan celebrate victory in the change rooms following winning the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final match between Spain and Japan at Stade de la Rabine on August 24, 2018 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Steve Bardens-FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
24 ago. 2018
VANNES, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: Japan celebrate victory in the change rooms following winning the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final match between Spain and Japan at Stade de la Rabine on August 24, 2018 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Steve Bardens-FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
24 ago. 2018
VANNES, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: Japan celebrate victory in the change rooms following winning the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final match between Spain and Japan at Stade de la Rabine on August 24, 2018 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Steve Bardens-FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
24 ago. 2018
VANNES, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: Captain Moeka Minami of Japan (4) lifts the trophy with team mates after victory during the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final between Spain and Japan at Stade de la Rabine on August 24, 2018 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
24 ago. 2018
VANNES, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: Japan celebrate with the trophy following winning the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final match between Spain and Japan at Stade de la Rabine on August 24, 2018 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Steve Bardens-FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
24 ago. 2018
VANNES, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: Fuka Nagano of Japan poses with the trophy following Japan winning the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final match between Spain and Japan at Stade de la Rabine on August 24, 2018 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Steve Bardens-FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
24 ago. 2018
VANNES, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: Moeka Minami of Japan is thrown in the air by teammates following Japan winning the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final match between Spain and Japan at Stade de la Rabine on August 24, 2018 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Steve Bardens-FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images