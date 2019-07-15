FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Copa Mundial Femenina Sub-20 de la FIFA Francia 2018

Copa Mundial Femenina Sub-20 de la FIFA Francia 2018

5 agosto - 24 agosto

  • New Zealand U-20 assistant coach Gemma Lewis at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018
  • New Zealand U-20 assistant coach Gemma Lewis smiles from the sideline
  • Referee Bibiana Steinhaus reacts
  • Yenith Bailey #1 of Panama makes a diving save attempt
  • Claudia Pina #20 of Spain celebrates her team's second goal with team mate Eva Navarro during the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018
  • FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Golden Boot winner Patricia Guijarro of Spain
  • Spain v Japan - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final Patricia Guijarro of Spain walks past the trophy 
  • Golden glove winner Sandy MacIver of England 
  • Japan players celebrate victory by throwing head coach Futoshi Ikeda in the air 
  • Japan celebrates in the dressing room
  • Japan celebrate after winning the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup
  • Japan celebrates in the dressing room 
  • Fuka Nagano of Japan lifts the trophy with teammates after victory
  • Players of Japan celebrate victory with the trophy 
  • Spain v Japan - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final - Saori Takarada of Japan poses for a photo with her player of the match award
  • Japan celebrate with the trophy following winning the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final 
  • Spain v Japan - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final - Japan bow to the crowd after their victory
  • Japan celebrate victory in the dressing room following winning the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup
  • Japan celebrate victory in the dressing room following winning the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup
  • Japan celebrate victory in the dressing room following winning the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup
  • Japan celebrate victory in the dressing room
  • Captain Moeka Minami of Japan (4) lifts the trophy with her teammates
  • Japan celebrate with the trophy following winning the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final 
  • Fuka Nagano of Japan poses with the trophy following Japan winning the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final 
  • Spain v Japan - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 Final - Captain Moeka Minami of Japan is thrown in the air by her teammates following Japan's triumph
